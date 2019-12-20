Oggi (20 dicembre) è la giornata in cui l’adattamento cinematografico di Cats è uscito nei cinema. Per quelli che non parteciperanno alla premiere, potranno consolarsi con un regalo sonoro con cui ingannare l’attesa. Da oggi possiamo ascoltare la colonna sonora di Cats nei servizi di streaming digitale. La soundtrack include anche due brani da solista di Taylor Swift. Il primo – “Beautiful Ghosts” – lo conosciamo bene. Scritto in collaborazione con Andrew Lloyd Webber, ha ottenuto una nomination come migliore canzone originale ai Golden Globes e ha guadagnato diversi titoli dopo essere stato snobbato dagli Oscar questa settimana. Oltre a Beautiful Ghosts la colonna sonora vanta anche un’altra traccia interessante di Taylor: “Macavity“.

Mentre “Beautiful Ghosts” è una ballata soft, la seconda offerta di Taylor è decisamente più teatrale. Dura oltre cinque minuti ed è una canzone più adatta ai film che ai nostri dispositivi audio. Il risultato finale non è esattamente fantastico a mio avviso, ma sarà interessante sentirla mentre scorrono le scene di Cats. Sono anche curioso di vedere come il film si comporterà al botteghino in Italia. Il progetto vanta numerose stelle nel suo cast ma le recensioni che ha ricevuto non sono state così tanto positive.

Nel frattempo premi play su “Macavity” qui sopra e dici cosa ne pensi. Non perderti l’intera colonna sonora di Cats, disponibile da oggi su Spotify.

Il testo di Macavity

[Verso 1: Taylor Swift]

Macavity’s a mystery cat, he’s called the Hiddenpaw

For he’s the master criminal who can defy the law

He’s the bafflement of Scotland Yard, the Flying Squad’s despair

For when they reach the scene of crime, Macavity’s not there

[Ritornello: Taylor Swift]

Macavity, Macavity, there’s no one like Macavity

He’s broken every human law, he breaks the law of gravity

His powers of levitation would make a fakir stare

But when they reach the scene of crime, Macavity’s not there

[Verso 2: Taylor Swift]

Macavity’s a ginger cat, he’s very tall and thin

You would know him if you saw him for his eyes are sunken in

His brow is deeply lined with thought, his head is highly domed

His coat is dusty from neglect, his whiskers are uncombed

He sways his head from side to side, with movements like a snake

And when you think he’s half asleep, he’s always wide awake

[Ritornello: Taylor Swift]

Macavity, Macavity, there’s no one like Macavity

For he’s a fiend in feline shape, a monster of depravity

You may meet him in a by-street, you may see him in the square

But when a crime’s discovered, then Macavity’s not there

[Ponte: Taylor Swift]

He’s outwardly respectable, I know, he cheats at cards

And his footprints are not found in any files of Scotland Yard’s

And when the larder’s looted and the jewel case is rifled

Or when the milk is missing or another peke’s been stifled

Or the greenhouse glass is broken and the trellis past repair

There’s the wonder of the thing, Macavity’s not there

[Ritornello: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba & Both]

Macavity, Macavity, there’s no one like Macavity

There never was a cat of such deceitfulness and suavity

He always has an alibi, and one or two to spare

What ever time the deed took place, Macavity wasn’t there

And they say that all the cats whose wicked deeds are widely known

I might mention Mungojerrie, Rumpleteazer, Griddlebone

Are nothing more than agents for the cat who all the time

Just controls the operations, the Napoleon of Crime

Macavity, Macavity, there’s no one like Macavity

He’s a fiend in feline shape, a monster of depravity

You may meet him in a by-street, you may see him in the square

But when a crime’s discovered, then Macavity, Macavity

Macavity, Macavity

[Conclusione: Idris Elba, Taylor Swift]

When a crime’s discovered, then

Macavity’s not there