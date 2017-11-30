Testi Canzoni
Louis Tomlinson “Miss You” è il nuovo singolo | Testo e Traduzione
Già disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali il nuovo singolo “Miss You” di Louis Tomlinson. Leggi testo e traduzione della nuova canzone dell’ex One Direction
Il terzo singolo da solista di Louis Tomlinson si differenzia dai precedenti due “Just Hold On” e “Back To You” per le sonorità più rock. Finalmente nella musica di Louis Tomlinson viene messa un po’ da parte la musica meramente elettronica per fare spazio a veri strumenti. La nuova scelta artistica non ci dispiace, e siamo sicuri che sarà apprezzata anche dai suoi fan. Potrebbe essere un indizio di quelle che saranno le nuove sonorità del cantante.
Ad annunciare l’uscita del nuovo singolo “Miss You” è stato lo stesso Louis Tomlinson sul suo profilo Twitter ufficiale.
#MissYou. Friday. https://t.co/Pxez6hmU0k pic.twitter.com/wCTpuY2Km7
— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) 28 novembre 2017
A partire dal 1 dicembre il brano è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Ascolta un estratto del brano “Miss You”.
“Miss You” – Testo
Is it my imagination?
Is it something that I’m taking?
All the smiles that I’m faking
“Everything is great
Everything is fucking great”
Going out every weekend
Staring at the stars or the ceiling
Hollywood friends, got to see them
Such a good time
I believe it this time
Tuesday night
Glazed over eyes
Just one more pint or five
Does it even matter anyway?
We’re dancing on tables
Till I’m off my face
With all of my people
And it couldn’t get better they say
We’re singing ‘till last call
And it’s all out of tune
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
And it hits you when the lights go on
Shit, maybe I miss you
Just like that and I’m sober
I’m asking myself, “Is it over?”
Maybe I was lying when I told you
“Everything is great
Everything is fucking great”
And all of these thoughts and the feeling
Doesn’t matter if you don’t need them
I’ve been checking my phone all evening
Such a good time
I believe it this time
Tuesday night
Glazed over eyes
Just one more pint or five
Does it even matter anyway?
We’re dancing on tables
Till I’m off my face
With all of my people
And it couldn’t get better they say
We’re singing till last call
And it’s all out of tune
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
And it hits you when the lights go on
Shit, maybe I miss you
Now I’m asking my friends if I should say “I’m sorry”
They say “Lad, give it time, there’s no need to worry”
I can’t even be near the phone now
I can’t even be with you alone now
Oh how, shit changes
We were in love
Now, we’re strangers
When I feel it coming up I just throw that shit away
Get another two shots and it doesn’t matter anyway
We’re dancing on tables
Till I’m off my face
With all of my people
And it couldn’t get better they say
We’re singing till last call
And it’s all out of tune
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
And it hits you when the lights go on
We’re dancing on tables
Till I’m off my face
With all of my people
And it couldn’t get better they say
We’re singing till last call
And it’s all out of tune
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
And it hits you when the lights go on
Shit, maybe I’ll miss you
“Miss You” – Traduzione
