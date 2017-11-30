Louis Tomlinson “Miss You” è il nuovo singolo | Testo e Traduzione

Già disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali il nuovo singolo “Miss You” di Louis Tomlinson. Leggi testo e traduzione della nuova canzone dell’ex One Direction

Il terzo singolo da solista di Louis Tomlinson si differenzia dai precedenti due “Just Hold On” e “Back To You” per le sonorità più rock. Finalmente nella musica di Louis Tomlinson viene messa un po’ da parte la musica meramente elettronica per fare spazio a veri strumenti. La nuova scelta artistica non ci dispiace, e siamo sicuri che sarà apprezzata anche dai suoi fan. Potrebbe essere un indizio di quelle che saranno le nuove sonorità del cantante.

Ad annunciare l’uscita del nuovo singolo “Miss You” è stato lo stesso Louis Tomlinson sul suo profilo Twitter ufficiale.

A partire dal 1 dicembre il brano è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Ascolta un estratto del brano “Miss You”.



“Miss You” – Testo

Is it my imagination?

Is it something that I’m taking?

All the smiles that I’m faking

“Everything is great

Everything is fucking great”

Going out every weekend

Staring at the stars or the ceiling

Hollywood friends, got to see them

Such a good time

I believe it this time

Tuesday night

Glazed over eyes

Just one more pint or five

Does it even matter anyway?

We’re dancing on tables

Till I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing ‘till last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits you when the lights go on

Shit, maybe I miss you

Just like that and I’m sober

I’m asking myself, “Is it over?”

Maybe I was lying when I told you

“Everything is great

Everything is fucking great”

And all of these thoughts and the feeling

Doesn’t matter if you don’t need them

I’ve been checking my phone all evening

Such a good time

I believe it this time

Tuesday night

Glazed over eyes

Just one more pint or five

Does it even matter anyway?

We’re dancing on tables

Till I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing till last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits you when the lights go on

Shit, maybe I miss you

Now I’m asking my friends if I should say “I’m sorry”

They say “Lad, give it time, there’s no need to worry”

I can’t even be near the phone now

I can’t even be with you alone now

Oh how, shit changes

We were in love

Now, we’re strangers

When I feel it coming up I just throw that shit away

Get another two shots and it doesn’t matter anyway

We’re dancing on tables

Till I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing till last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits you when the lights go on

We’re dancing on tables

Till I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing till last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits you when the lights go on

Shit, maybe I’ll miss you

“Miss You” – Traduzione

La traduzione sarà disponibile a breve.