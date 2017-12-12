Jennifer Hudson canta col cuore nel nuovo singolo “Burden Down”

Analisi di Burden Down

Jennifer Hudson è pronta a farci sentire nuovamente la pelle d’oca. La cantante R&B ha pubblicato oggi un nuovo singolo chiamato “Burden Down” su tutte le piattaforme digitali e ha presentato in anteprima il suo video musicale ufficiale anche su VEVO.

“Burden Down” è il secondo singolo, follow-up di “Remember Me“, estratto dal prossimo e quarto album in studio che uscirà l’anno prossimo con Epic Records.

“Burden Down” è una ballata su piano in cui Jennifer ci dice quanto sia stanca della sua attuale relazione. Lo saprà il suo fidanzato? Chissà!

La canzone è ovviamente potente, soprattutto per via della straordinaria voce di Jennifer, che risulta eccezionale come al solito.

P.S: diventa difficile non apprezzare quel tratto in cui canta acapella alla fine di Burden Down. Non mi aspettavo questo singolo e sono rimasto piacevolmente sorpreso. “Burden Down” ci regala le stesse vibrazioni di Sam Smith e, forse, anche un po’ di Adele, il che non è negativo.

Nel video musicale ufficiale la cantante si mostra in abito lungo mentre suona il pianoforte e canta il suo singolo.

Jennifer Hudson è anche uno dei giudici di “The Voice”, e questo singolo probabilmente verrà eseguito dal vivo durante lo show. Vi lasciamo al testo del brano in lingua originale.

Testo di Burden Down

I’m a river, I keep running on

I’m a pillar you got used to leaning on

Underneath it, there’s a person

I’m a woman and I’m hurting

Cause I feel like I’m holding up the world

When I lay this burden down

Who’s gonna take it up for me

When you run me in the ground

That’s the day you’re gonna see

For all I’ve done I’m alone

Just for a moment can I not be strong

So how ‘bout now oh can I lay

This burden down

I deliver each and every time

I’m a giver, I don’t think about what’s mine

You keep me asking, you keep taking

And that’s no reciprocation

I shouldn’t have to do this by myself

When I lay this burden down

Who’s gonna take it up for me

When you run me in the ground

That’s the day you’re gonna see

For all I’ve done I’m alone

Just for a moment can I not be strong

So how ‘bout now oh can I lay

This burden down

I’m a river, I keep running on

I’m a pillar, you’re used to leaning on

Just this once, oh just this once

When I lay this burden down

Who’s gonna take it up for me

When you run me in the ground

That’s the day you’re gonna see

For all I’ve done I’m alone

Just for a moment can I not be strong

So how ‘bout now oh can I lay

This burden down