Audio e testo per la nuova canzone di Lily Allen “Trigger Bang”.
Anche Lily ha evoluto il suo genere con questo brano.
Lily Allen presenta Trigger Bang
La sola e unica Lily Allen è tornata. Il suo ritorno era previsto per venerdì, ma la cantante inglese ha anticipato i tempi. Come mai? In pratica il suo singolo “Trigger Bang” stava già girando in rete e, quindi, la cantante ha deciso di anticipare la data di rilascio.
La canzone, una collaborazione con il rapper Giggs, è stata rilasciata la scorsa notte su Apple Music e Spotify. “Trigger Bang” è un singolo ufficiale estratto dal quarto album in studio di Lily che sarà intitolato “The Fourth Wall“, in uscita nei prossimi mesi. L’ultimo progetto di Lily è stato “Sheezus” nel 2014.
“Trigger Bang” apre con un verso rap di Giggs e poi è tutto un assolo di Lily Allen.
I testi raccontano di una Lily più giovane:
“Quando ero giovane ero irreprensibile,” dice Lily nel suo singolo e poi parla dei problemi causati dalla cocaina.
Diciamo la verità, il testo è carino, ma la canzone nel suo insieme non sembra molto radio friendly. Ho trovato comunque molto buona la melodia, che migliora sempre di più man mano che la canzone arriva alla conclusione. Come ritorno non è affatto male… Bentornata Lily!
Testo per Trigger Bang di Lily Allen
Grab a few grams and a few grand
Wrapped in elastic in the blue bands
Reach for handouts with your two hands
Who’s that? We’re the cool gang
No hippy but it’s so sticky
I’m a old school nigga
Streamboat willy, like the old Mikey
Streamboat willy, she gets the whole dicky
06 Ratchet, had the old flicky
07 now I got the whole strippin’
Lowkey bread running low, sippin’
You can be in the cool gang but nigga no slippin’
And it fuels my addictions
Hanging out in this whirlwind
If you cool my ambitions
I’m gonna cut you out
That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bygones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands
Playing with rude boys and trainers
I had a foot in the rave cause I was attracted to danger
I never got home for Neighbours, hey
When I grew up nothing changed much
Anything went, I was famous
I would wake up next to strangers
Everyone knows what cocaine does
Numbing the pain when the shame comes, hey
And it fuels my addictions
Hanging out in this whirlwind
If you cool my ambitions
I’m gonna cut you out
That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands
That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands
Back in the day like at yo-yo
Then in LA at the Chateau
Someone would say did you bang, no
I shake my head, I say no-no
Maybe we did, I don’t think so, hey
I need to move on and grow some
Been in the firehouse for too long
LDN’s burning, so tanone
I’m gonna love you and leave some
I’m gonna go out while I’m still strong, hey
And it fuels my addictions
Hanging out in this whirlwind
If you cool my ambitions
I’m gonna cut you out
That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bygones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands
That’s why I can’t hang out with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bygones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands