Audio e testo per la nuova canzone di Lily Allen “Trigger Bang”.

Lily Allen presenta Trigger Bang

La sola e unica Lily Allen è tornata. Il suo ritorno era previsto per venerdì, ma la cantante inglese ha anticipato i tempi. Come mai? In pratica il suo singolo “Trigger Bang” stava già girando in rete e, quindi, la cantante ha deciso di anticipare la data di rilascio.

La canzone, una collaborazione con il rapper Giggs, è stata rilasciata la scorsa notte su Apple Music e Spotify. “Trigger Bang” è un singolo ufficiale estratto dal quarto album in studio di Lily che sarà intitolato “The Fourth Wall“, in uscita nei prossimi mesi. L’ultimo progetto di Lily è stato “Sheezus” nel 2014.

“Trigger Bang” apre con un verso rap di Giggs e poi è tutto un assolo di Lily Allen.

I testi raccontano di una Lily più giovane:

“Quando ero giovane ero irreprensibile,” dice Lily nel suo singolo e poi parla dei problemi causati dalla cocaina.

Diciamo la verità, il testo è carino, ma la canzone nel suo insieme non sembra molto radio friendly. Ho trovato comunque molto buona la melodia, che migliora sempre di più man mano che la canzone arriva alla conclusione. Come ritorno non è affatto male… Bentornata Lily!

Testo per Trigger Bang di Lily Allen

Grab a few grams and a few grand

Wrapped in elastic in the blue bands

Reach for handouts with your two hands

Who’s that? We’re the cool gang

No hippy but it’s so sticky

I’m a old school nigga

Streamboat willy, like the old Mikey

Streamboat willy, she gets the whole dicky

06 Ratchet, had the old flicky

07 now I got the whole strippin’

Lowkey bread running low, sippin’

You can be in the cool gang but nigga no slippin’

And it fuels my addictions

Hanging out in this whirlwind

If you cool my ambitions

I’m gonna cut you out

That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bygones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands

When I was young I was blameless

Playing with rude boys and trainers

I had a foot in the rave cause I was attracted to danger

I never got home for Neighbours, hey

When I grew up nothing changed much

Anything went, I was famous

I would wake up next to strangers

Everyone knows what cocaine does

Numbing the pain when the shame comes, hey

And it fuels my addictions

Hanging out in this whirlwind

If you cool my ambitions

I’m gonna cut you out

That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands

That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands

Back in the day like at yo-yo

Then in LA at the Chateau

Someone would say did you bang, no

I shake my head, I say no-no

Maybe we did, I don’t think so, hey

I need to move on and grow some

Been in the firehouse for too long

LDN’s burning, so tanone

I’m gonna love you and leave some

I’m gonna go out while I’m still strong, hey

And it fuels my addictions

Hanging out in this whirlwind

If you cool my ambitions

I’m gonna cut you out

That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bygones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands

That’s why I can’t hang out with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bygones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands