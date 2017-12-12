Testi Canzoni
Audio e testo di Unlock It, la nuova canzone di Charli XCX estratta da Pop 2.
Si tratta di una collaborazione con Kim Petras e Jay Park.
Unlock it è la nuova canzone di Charli XCX
Dopo aver condiviso il suo primo brano del mixtape con Tove Lo e ALMA la scorsa settimana, Charli XCX ha pubblicato la sua seconda canzone per Pop 2 nella giornata di oggi. Questa traccia si intitola “Unlock It” ed è una collaborazione con Kim Petras e Jay Park.
La traccia elettro-pop è stata prodotta da A.G. Cook e Life Sim. Charli XCX ha incontrato recentemente la cantante tedesca Petras e l’artista hip-hop coreano-americano Park e, tra di loro, è nato subito un certo feeling.
Questa è la seconda volta che ha lavorato con Park, che ha firmato un contratto con Roc Nation, e Charlie XCX ha elogiato l’artista affermando che si tratta di una grande star in Corea del Sud. È apparso nel suo video musicale per la canzone “Boys“, pubblicata a luglio.
Insieme a Alma, Park, Petras e Tove Lo, pop 2 – il titolo del nuovo mixtape – vanterà anche le voci di Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polachek, Brooke Candy, CupcaKKe, Pabllo Vittar, Dorian Electra, Mykki Blanco, Tommy Cash e MØ. Il mixtape sarà pubblicato il 15 dicembre 2017.
Restate sintonizzati su Wonder Channel per ascoltare altri singoli del disco. Qui sotto potete leggere il testo di Unlock It.
Testo di Unlock It (Charli XCX)
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it
(Beautiful)
Rollercoaster ride in the fast lane
Got the roof down
Kiss me hard in the rain
You got the candy colored eyes
Pink and gold chain
Million dollar babe
Whip it out, like I’m propane
You’re on my mind
I’m feeling kinda nervous, but I like it
Take my t-shirt off and do it right
You’re on my mind
The feeling, like an astronaut
Watchin’ the world all alone, just you and I
(Beautiful)
Rollercoaster ride in the fast lane
Got the roof down
Kiss me hard in the pourin’ rain
Yeah, I can see it in your eyes
Know you feel the same
Million dollar babe
Trippin’ on it, like propane
(Beautiful)
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it
Got the key can you unlock it?
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it
Got the key can you unlock it?
Caught in a liplock when we pitstop
Cosmic kiss tastes like cherry maraschino
Ride passenger seat, tropical heat
Eyes so red you could be my Valentino, yeah
If you want my, heart then don’t you drop it
(Want my heart then don’t you drop it)
I’m right here, right in your pocket
(I’m right here, right in your pocket)
Don’t you drop it, never stop it
(Never stop it)
If you want my love (my love), try to unlock it
Rollercoaster ride in the fast lane
Got the roof down
Kiss me hard in the pourin’ rain
Yeah, I can see it in your eyes
Know you feel the same
Million dollar babe
Trippin’ on it, like propane
(Beautiful)
Unlock the swag, Rae Sremmurd
Make you hit them high notes like you a tenor
Big appetite, girl you my dinner
I know they could do you but I could do it better
Bring me out to London, yeah (UK)
I can show you somethin’ yeah (somethin’)
Unlock your clothes off your body
Give you lovin’, yeah (let’s get it)
‘Cause that’s how we do (that’s how we do)
You wantin’ me too (wantin’ me too)
You [?] too
I’d like to be you
We not there yet, girl, but we on the way
We on the surfboard, yeah, we ridin’ waves
Let’s get it going girl, let’s andale
Let’s andale, sip this champagne
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it
Got the key can you unlock it?
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it
Got the key can you unlock it?
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it
Got the key can you unlock it?
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it
Got the key can you unlock it?
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it
Got the key can you unlock it?
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it
Got the key can you unlock it?
Beautiful
E-e-X-C-X, Charli
Unlock it, unlock it
Unlock it, unlock it
Unlock it, unlock it
Unlock it, uhh
Lock it, lock it, lock it, lock
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock it, lock
Unlock it
Lock it, lock it, lock it, lock it, lock it, lock it
Unlock it, unlock it
Lock it
Got the key can you unlock it?