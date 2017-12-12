Audio e testo di Unlock It, la nuova canzone di Charli XCX estratta da Pop 2.

Unlock it è la nuova canzone di Charli XCX

Dopo aver condiviso il suo primo brano del mixtape con Tove Lo e ALMA la scorsa settimana, Charli XCX ha pubblicato la sua seconda canzone per Pop 2 nella giornata di oggi. Questa traccia si intitola “Unlock It” ed è una collaborazione con Kim Petras e Jay Park.

La traccia elettro-pop è stata prodotta da A.G. Cook e Life Sim. Charli XCX ha incontrato recentemente la cantante tedesca Petras e l’artista hip-hop coreano-americano Park e, tra di loro, è nato subito un certo feeling.

Questa è la seconda volta che ha lavorato con Park, che ha firmato un contratto con Roc Nation, e Charlie XCX ha elogiato l’artista affermando che si tratta di una grande star in Corea del Sud. È apparso nel suo video musicale per la canzone “Boys“, pubblicata a luglio.

Insieme a Alma, Park, Petras e Tove Lo, pop 2 – il titolo del nuovo mixtape – vanterà anche le voci di Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polachek, Brooke Candy, CupcaKKe, Pabllo Vittar, Dorian Electra, Mykki Blanco, Tommy Cash e MØ. Il mixtape sarà pubblicato il 15 dicembre 2017.

Restate sintonizzati su Wonder Channel per ascoltare altri singoli del disco. Qui sotto potete leggere il testo di Unlock It.

Testo di Unlock It (Charli XCX)

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it

(Beautiful)

Rollercoaster ride in the fast lane

Got the roof down

Kiss me hard in the rain

You got the candy colored eyes

Pink and gold chain

Million dollar babe

Whip it out, like I’m propane

You’re on my mind

I’m feeling kinda nervous, but I like it

Take my t-shirt off and do it right

You’re on my mind

The feeling, like an astronaut

Watchin’ the world all alone, just you and I

(Beautiful)

Rollercoaster ride in the fast lane

Got the roof down

Kiss me hard in the pourin’ rain

Yeah, I can see it in your eyes

Know you feel the same

Million dollar babe

Trippin’ on it, like propane

(Beautiful)



Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it

Got the key can you unlock it?

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it

Got the key can you unlock it? Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock itUnlock itLock it, lock it, lock-lock itGot the key can you unlock it?Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock itUnlock itLock it, lock it, lock-lock itGot the key can you unlock it? Caught in a liplock when we pitstop

Cosmic kiss tastes like cherry maraschino

Ride passenger seat, tropical heat

Eyes so red you could be my Valentino, yeah

If you want my, heart then don’t you drop it

(Want my heart then don’t you drop it)

I’m right here, right in your pocket

(I’m right here, right in your pocket)

Don’t you drop it, never stop it

(Never stop it)

If you want my love (my love), try to unlock it Rollercoaster ride in the fast lane

Got the roof down

Kiss me hard in the pourin’ rain

Yeah, I can see it in your eyes

Know you feel the same

Million dollar babe

Trippin’ on it, like propane

(Beautiful)

Unlock the swag, Rae Sremmurd

Make you hit them high notes like you a tenor

Big appetite, girl you my dinner

I know they could do you but I could do it better

Bring me out to London, yeah (UK)

I can show you somethin’ yeah (somethin’)

Unlock your clothes off your body

Give you lovin’, yeah (let’s get it)

‘Cause that’s how we do (that’s how we do)

You wantin’ me too (wantin’ me too)

You [?] too

I’d like to be you

We not there yet, girl, but we on the way

We on the surfboard, yeah, we ridin’ waves

Let’s get it going girl, let’s andale

Let’s andale, sip this champagne

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it

Got the key can you unlock it?

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it

Got the key can you unlock it?

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it

Got the key can you unlock it?

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it

Got the key can you unlock it?

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it

Got the key can you unlock it?

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it, lock it, lock it

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock-lock it

Got the key can you unlock it?

Beautiful

E-e-X-C-X, Charli

Unlock it, unlock it

Unlock it, unlock it

Unlock it, unlock it

Unlock it, uhh

Lock it, lock it, lock it, lock

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock it, lock

Unlock it

Lock it, lock it, lock it, lock it, lock it, lock it

Unlock it, unlock it

Lock it

Got the key can you unlock it?