Testi Canzoni
Charli XCX “I Got It”: ascolta il nuovo singolo dal mixtape Pop2
Il terzo singolo estratto dal mixtape Pop2 di Charli XCX è “I Got It”. Ascolta il brano e leggi testo della nuova canzone di Charli XCX
Il terzo singolo tratto dal mixtape Pop2 di Charli XCX è “I Got It”, in collaborazione con Brooke Candy, CupcakKe e Pabllo Vittar. I primi due singoli tratti da Pop2 sono stati “Out of my Head” e “Unlock It” e si attende nella giornata del 15 dicembre l’uscita dell’intero album.
Ancora un brano e ancora collaborazioni per Charli XCX che questa volta è stata affiancata da artisti come Brooke Candy, CupcakKe e Pabllo Vittar. Tutto l’album è in effetti pieno di collaborazioni interessanti, ma c’è da dire che “I Got It” non è di sicuro il brano meglio riuscito.
Il testo della canzone parla dell’uso delle droghe e di sostanze stupefacenti, ma in quanto a ritmo risulta essere molto monotono, o comunque meno interessante dei due precedenti singoli. Molto sta al gusto degli ascoltatori, ma ci sentiamo di dire che, dei tre singoli estratti da Pop2, questo di “I Got It” è di sicuro il meno riuscito. Le stesse collaborazioni non vengono affatto valorizzate, né dal testo né dalla musica.
Ecco un estratto del brano che è disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali..
I Got It – testo della canzone di Charli XCX
Brooke Candy, fag mob
Charli XCX
Pabllo Vittar
Miss cupcakKe, uhBig tits, double D’s
No silicone and no saline
Jealous of me
Envious hoes in the all green
Hater disease
Bitches, so sick of ‘em Dramamine
Bad Brooke Candy
If you ain’t mad, well you ‘bout to be
[Charli XCX:]
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah
Ten step, ten keys
Swimming pools going real deep
L.A, A.G
Studio with the real beats
So raw, sushi
Crash your daddy’s Lamborghini
Charli, baby
Pull up, pull up to the party
[Charli XCX & Brooke Candy:]
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah
(Miss CupcakKe is on this track)
[CupcakKe:]
Got a couple of bitches that want my attention
They acting real vicious but I’m not offended
They lurking like witnesses, money I’m getting
Could drop an ice tray but I still won’t be slipping
Got another check coming in
Got a couple checks I ain’t spent
Got fat pockets, need a gym
I made it possible like Kim
Today I got great times
Square it out like FaceTime
Yellow tape around the body but not measuring waistlines
Zero fucks, the amount
Zero bucks in your account
So many offers on the table
A bitch gotta eat on the couch
[Charli XCX:]
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah
[Pabllo Vittar:]
Controlo qualquer um com a minha bruxaria
Minha bunda é mais forte que feitiçaria
Encanta, magia, atiça, vicia
Consigo o que eu quero se rebolo assim
Não existe ninguém aqui igual a mim, não não
Todos querem sim (todos querem sim), me chamam de queen (me chamam de queen)
Todos querem sim (todos querem sim, eu sei), me chamam de queen
Todos querem sim, me chamam de queen
Todos querem sim, me chamam de queen
(Todos querem sim)
[Charli XCX:]
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, yeah
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it
I got it, I got it…