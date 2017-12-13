Charli XCX “I Got It”: ascolta il nuovo singolo dal mixtape Pop2

Il terzo singolo tratto dal mixtape Pop2 di Charli XCX è “I Got It”, in collaborazione con Brooke Candy, CupcakKe e Pabllo Vittar. I primi due singoli tratti da Pop2 sono stati “Out of my Head” e “Unlock It” e si attende nella giornata del 15 dicembre l’uscita dell’intero album.

Ancora un brano e ancora collaborazioni per Charli XCX che questa volta è stata affiancata da artisti come Brooke Candy, CupcakKe e Pabllo Vittar. Tutto l’album è in effetti pieno di collaborazioni interessanti, ma c’è da dire che “I Got It” non è di sicuro il brano meglio riuscito.

Il testo della canzone parla dell’uso delle droghe e di sostanze stupefacenti, ma in quanto a ritmo risulta essere molto monotono, o comunque meno interessante dei due precedenti singoli. Molto sta al gusto degli ascoltatori, ma ci sentiamo di dire che, dei tre singoli estratti da Pop2, questo di “I Got It” è di sicuro il meno riuscito. Le stesse collaborazioni non vengono affatto valorizzate, né dal testo né dalla musica.

Ecco un estratto del brano che è disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali..

Brooke Candy, fag mobCharli XCXPabllo VittarMiss cupcakKe, uhBig tits, double D’sNo silicone and no salineJealous of meEnvious hoes in the all greenHater diseaseBitches, so sick of ‘em DramamineBad Brooke CandyIf you ain’t mad, well you ‘bout to be

[Charli XCX:]

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah

Ten step, ten keys

Swimming pools going real deep

L.A, A.G

Studio with the real beats

So raw, sushi

Crash your daddy’s Lamborghini

Charli, baby

Pull up, pull up to the party

[Charli XCX & Brooke Candy:]

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah

(Miss CupcakKe is on this track)

[CupcakKe:]

Got a couple of bitches that want my attention

They acting real vicious but I’m not offended

They lurking like witnesses, money I’m getting

Could drop an ice tray but I still won’t be slipping

Got another check coming in

Got a couple checks I ain’t spent

Got fat pockets, need a gym

I made it possible like Kim

Today I got great times

Square it out like FaceTime

Yellow tape around the body but not measuring waistlines

Zero fucks, the amount

Zero bucks in your account

So many offers on the table

A bitch gotta eat on the couch

[Charli XCX:]

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, yeah

[Pabllo Vittar:]

Controlo qualquer um com a minha bruxaria

Minha bunda é mais forte que feitiçaria

Encanta, magia, atiça, vicia

Consigo o que eu quero se rebolo assim

Não existe ninguém aqui igual a mim, não não

Todos querem sim (todos querem sim), me chamam de queen (me chamam de queen)

Todos querem sim (todos querem sim, eu sei), me chamam de queen

Todos querem sim, me chamam de queen

Todos querem sim, me chamam de queen

(Todos querem sim)

[Charli XCX:]

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, yeah

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

I got it, I got it…