Testi Canzoni

Camila Cabello “Crown”: ascolta la colonna sonora di “Bright” e leggi il testo

Valentina Addesso 14 dicembre 2017
20
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

È stata pubblicata oggi una nuova canzone di Camila Cabello, in collaborazione con Grey, dal titolo “Crown”. Il brano è la colonna sonora del film “Bright”

Una canzone molto interessante “Crown”, pensata come colonna sonora di una storia di fantascienza, quella raccontata nel film “Bright” disponibile su Netflix a partire dal 15 dicembre 2017. Il film vanta nel cast, col ruolo di protagonista, Will Smith, ed è diretto da David Ayer. La storia è ambientata in un mondo parallelo dove gli umani condividono il pianeta con altre crature come elfi, nani e orchi.

L’Atlantic Records, vista la buona riuscita del brano e il grande seguito che ha Camila Cabello, ha pensato di far uscire “Crown” un giorno prima dell’uscita della colonna sonora ufficiale che conta in tutto 13 canzoni e altrettante collaborazioni musicali.

“Crown” è quindi un piccolo assaggio delle musiche di “Bright”, in attesa dell’uscita del film e della colonna sonora per intero.

“Crown” – testo della canzone di Camila Cabello e Grey

Been sitting on your throne for ages
Words ripping off your mouth, contagious, uh-oh, uh-oh
No skin off your back to blame us
Now waiting on the world to save us, uh-oh, uh-oh

Baby on fire
I see you when I close my eyes
I think it’s time
A kingdom that is mine
Oh me oh my
That way you move is serpentine
Think it’s time

I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
So hit me on, hit me on my bones
When I’m sitting on, I’m sitting on my throne
I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
Now
I’m running for the

I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
Now
I’m running for the

Too heavy on my eyes to wake up
Too heavy on your mind to face it

Too high, got your body burning
Heads spinning
All the tables turning

Uh-oh, uh-oh
Baby on fire
I see you when I close my eyes
Think it’s time

‘Cause I’m running for the, uh
I’m running for the, uh
I’m running for the, uh

Uh-uh-uh
‘Cause I’m running for the, uh
I’m running for the, uh
I’m running for the

Uh-uh-uh
I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
So hit me on, hit me on my bones
When I’m sitting on, I’m sitting on my throne
I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
Now
I’m running for the

Tags

Valentina Addesso

Amo vivere e scrivere per il cinema, la musica e le serie tv. Scrivere è per me un bisogno primario, come leggere, viaggiare e circondarmi di gatti.

Ti Potrebbe Interessare

Nick Jonas nel video di Home, la canzone inclusa nella colonna sonora del film Il Toro Ferdinando
13 dicembre 2017
50

Nick Jonas suona in un’arena nel video musicale di Home.

charli xcx sexy vroom vroom video
13 dicembre 2017
74

Charli XCX “I Got It”: ascolta il nuovo singolo dal mixtape Pop2

Jennifer Hudson nel video di Burden Down
12 dicembre 2017
74

Jennifer Hudson canta col cuore nel nuovo singolo “Burden Down”

Lily Allen foto 2017
12 dicembre 2017
83

Audio e testo per la nuova canzone di Lily Allen “Trigger Bang”.

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Close