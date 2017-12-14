Camila Cabello “Crown”: ascolta la colonna sonora di “Bright” e leggi il testo

È stata pubblicata oggi una nuova canzone di Camila Cabello, in collaborazione con Grey, dal titolo “Crown”. Il brano è la colonna sonora del film “Bright”

Una canzone molto interessante “Crown”, pensata come colonna sonora di una storia di fantascienza, quella raccontata nel film “Bright” disponibile su Netflix a partire dal 15 dicembre 2017. Il film vanta nel cast, col ruolo di protagonista, Will Smith, ed è diretto da David Ayer. La storia è ambientata in un mondo parallelo dove gli umani condividono il pianeta con altre crature come elfi, nani e orchi.

L’Atlantic Records, vista la buona riuscita del brano e il grande seguito che ha Camila Cabello, ha pensato di far uscire “Crown” un giorno prima dell’uscita della colonna sonora ufficiale che conta in tutto 13 canzoni e altrettante collaborazioni musicali.

“Crown” è quindi un piccolo assaggio delle musiche di “Bright”, in attesa dell’uscita del film e della colonna sonora per intero.

“Crown” – testo della canzone di Camila Cabello e Grey

Been sitting on your throne for ages

Words ripping off your mouth, contagious, uh-oh, uh-oh

No skin off your back to blame us

Now waiting on the world to save us, uh-oh, uh-oh

Baby on fire

I see you when I close my eyes

I think it’s time

A kingdom that is mine

Oh me oh my

That way you move is serpentine

Think it’s time

I’m running for the crown

Running for the crown

So hit me on, hit me on my bones

When I’m sitting on, I’m sitting on my throne

I’m running for the crown

Running for the crown

Now

I’m running for the

I’m running for the crown

Running for the crown

Now

I’m running for the

Too heavy on my eyes to wake up

Too heavy on your mind to face it

Too high, got your body burning

Heads spinning

All the tables turning

Uh-oh, uh-oh

Baby on fire

I see you when I close my eyes

Think it’s time

‘Cause I’m running for the, uh

I’m running for the, uh

I’m running for the, uh

Uh-uh-uh

‘Cause I’m running for the, uh

I’m running for the, uh

I’m running for the

Uh-uh-uh

I’m running for the crown

Running for the crown

So hit me on, hit me on my bones

When I’m sitting on, I’m sitting on my throne

I’m running for the crown

Running for the crown

Now

I’m running for the