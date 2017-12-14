Testi Canzoni
Camila Cabello “Crown”: ascolta la colonna sonora di “Bright” e leggi il testo
È stata pubblicata oggi una nuova canzone di Camila Cabello, in collaborazione con Grey, dal titolo “Crown”. Il brano è la colonna sonora del film “Bright”
Una canzone molto interessante “Crown”, pensata come colonna sonora di una storia di fantascienza, quella raccontata nel film “Bright” disponibile su Netflix a partire dal 15 dicembre 2017. Il film vanta nel cast, col ruolo di protagonista, Will Smith, ed è diretto da David Ayer. La storia è ambientata in un mondo parallelo dove gli umani condividono il pianeta con altre crature come elfi, nani e orchi.
L’Atlantic Records, vista la buona riuscita del brano e il grande seguito che ha Camila Cabello, ha pensato di far uscire “Crown” un giorno prima dell’uscita della colonna sonora ufficiale che conta in tutto 13 canzoni e altrettante collaborazioni musicali.
“Crown” è quindi un piccolo assaggio delle musiche di “Bright”, in attesa dell’uscita del film e della colonna sonora per intero.
“Crown” – testo della canzone di Camila Cabello e Grey
Been sitting on your throne for ages
Words ripping off your mouth, contagious, uh-oh, uh-oh
No skin off your back to blame us
Now waiting on the world to save us, uh-oh, uh-oh
Baby on fire
I see you when I close my eyes
I think it’s time
A kingdom that is mine
Oh me oh my
That way you move is serpentine
Think it’s time
I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
So hit me on, hit me on my bones
When I’m sitting on, I’m sitting on my throne
I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
Now
I’m running for the
I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
Now
I’m running for the
Too heavy on my eyes to wake up
Too heavy on your mind to face it
Too high, got your body burning
Heads spinning
All the tables turning
Uh-oh, uh-oh
Baby on fire
I see you when I close my eyes
Think it’s time
‘Cause I’m running for the, uh
I’m running for the, uh
I’m running for the, uh
Uh-uh-uh
‘Cause I’m running for the, uh
I’m running for the, uh
I’m running for the
Uh-uh-uh
I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
So hit me on, hit me on my bones
When I’m sitting on, I’m sitting on my throne
I’m running for the crown
Running for the crown
Now
I’m running for the