Leggi il testo del nuovo singolo di Cardi B: “Bartier Cardi”

Dopo l’incredibile successo di Bodak Yellow, che ha rotto qualsiasi record da parte di una rapper femminile, Cardi B é pronta a introdurci nel suo primo album mainstream!

Cardi avrà l’arduo compito di trovere un nuovo successo, per non fare la fine di una One Hit Wonder, e finire nel dimenticatoio! Il talento c’è tutto, ma gioca sicuramente a sfavore il fatto che assomigli molto per il suo stile alla collega Nicki Minaj.

Cardi ha già anticipato il singolo durante un live concert, ma purtroppo la preview é stata rimossa da instagram!

Il singolo “Bartier Cardi” uscirà ufficialmente venerdì, il 22 dicembre, e sarà un featuring con il rapper 21 Savage!

Il primo album di Cardi é stato promesso per la prima metà del 2018, inizialmente era già previsto nel 2017, ma evidentemente dopo il successo di Bodak, la ragazza ha deciso di tornare in studio per rielaborare il disco, ed assicurarsi che possa essere il suo momento giusto.