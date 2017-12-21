Musica
Leggi il testo del nuovo singolo di Cardi B: “Bartier Cardi”
Dopo l’incredibile successo di Bodak Yellow, che ha rotto qualsiasi record da parte di una rapper femminile, Cardi B é pronta a introdurci nel suo primo album mainstream!
Cardi avrà l’arduo compito di trovere un nuovo successo, per non fare la fine di una One Hit Wonder, e finire nel dimenticatoio! Il talento c’è tutto, ma gioca sicuramente a sfavore il fatto che assomigli molto per il suo stile alla collega Nicki Minaj.
Cardi ha già anticipato il singolo durante un live concert, ma purtroppo la preview é stata rimossa da instagram!
Il singolo “Bartier Cardi” uscirà ufficialmente venerdì, il 22 dicembre, e sarà un featuring con il rapper 21 Savage!
Il primo album di Cardi é stato promesso per la prima metà del 2018, inizialmente era già previsto nel 2017, ma evidentemente dopo il successo di Bodak, la ragazza ha deciso di tornare in studio per rielaborare il disco, ed assicurarsi che possa essere il suo momento giusto.
Testo di Bartier Cardi[Intro: Cardi B & 21 Savage] Bardi in a Rari, diamonds all over my body
Put that bitch on Molly
Bardi!
Bitch on Molly
21, diamonds all over my body
Said, that bitch on Molly
(KSR) [Pre-Hook: Cardi B] Your bitch wanna party with Cardi
Cartier Bardi in a Rari (skrr, skrr!)
Diamonds all over my body
[?] shinin’ all over my body
Cardi got your bitch on molly
Bitch, you ain’t gang, you lame
Bentley truck layin’ in lane
[?] [Hook: Cardi B] Cardi got the coupe on Offset
Cartier chain on Offset
Cartier frames on Offset
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset
Cardi got the coupe on Offset
Cartier chain on Offset
Cartier frames on Offset
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset [Verse 1: Cardi B] Who get this mothafucker started? (Cardi)
Who took your bitch out to party? (Cardi)
I took your bitch in the party (Cardi)
Who that be fly as a Martian? (Cardi)
Who that on fleek in the cut? (Cardi)
Who got the bricks in the truck? (Cardi)
Them diamonds gon’ hit like a bitch on a bitch ass bitch
Bitch, you a wannabe Cardi
Red bottom M.J. moonwalk on a bitch
Moonwalk [?] I moonwalk in the six
50 [?] I from the motherfuckin’ Bronx
I keep the pump in the trunk
Bitch if you bad then jump
Might lead your bitch in a slump [Pre-Hook: Cardi B] Your bitch wanna party with Cardi
Cartier Cardi in a ‘Rari (skrr, skrr!)
Diamonds all over my body
[?] shinin’ all over my body
Cardi got your bitch on molly
Bitch, you ain’t gang, you lame
Bentley truck layin’ in lane
[?] [Hook: Cardi B] Cardi got the coupe on Offset
Cartier chain on Offset
Cartier frames on Offset
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset
Cardi got the coupe on Offset
Cartier chain on Offset
Cartier frames on Offset
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset [Verse 2: Cardi B] …trip like this
Who you know built like this?
I’m poppin’ shit like a dude
Pull up to pop at your crew
Brrrrrrrat, poppin’ at you, woo
They say you basic
I flooded the Rollie with diamonds
I flooded the Patek and bracelet
I got your bitch and she naked
Icin’ the cake, when I’m bakin’
I’m switchin’ lanes in the Range
Strap on the dick for the brain