Katy Perry in “Hey Hey Hey” veste i panni di Maria Antonietta: guarda il video

Una Maria Antonietta in chiave moderna per denunciare la violenza e gli abusi sulle donne. Guarda il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo di Katy Perry

Pubblicato ieri, il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo di Katy Perry “Hey Hey Hey” che porta avanti un messaggio davvero importante e spinge alla riflessione sui temi della violenza e gli abusi nei confronti delle donne.

Il video si concentra sulla giornata di una Maria Antonietta raccontata in stile moderno, sulla scia di quella interpretata da Kristen Dunst nel film diretto da Sofia Coppola. Katy Perry veste quindi i panni di una Maria Antonietta che vive in una reggia psichedelica, dorme con una t-shirt strappata, ha lo smartphone e fa colazione con il caffè di Sturbucks.

A metà video, tramite un sogno, la Perry si ritrova a vestire anche i panni di Giovanna d’Arco e sfida in duello Prince Piggy. In questo punto del video ci sembra di riscontrare alcuni spunti espliciti che rimandano al caso Harvey Weinstein e a tutte le denunce per molestie che stanno venendo alla luce in questo periodo.

Sul finale, però si ritorna su Maria Antonietta che finisce decapitata per mezzo della ghigliottina.

“Hey Hey Hey” – testo della canzone di Katy Perry

A big beautiful brain with a pretty face, yeah

A babydoll with a briefcase, yeah

A hot little hurricane, ha!

‘Cause I’m feminine and soft, but I’m still a boss, yeah

Red lipstick but still so raw, yeah

Marilyn Monroe in a monster truck

‘Cause I can be zen and I can be the storm, yeah

Smell like a rose and I pierce like a thorn, yeah

Karate chopping the clichés and norms all in a dress

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I’m a little baby

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me (br-br-break me)

Yeah, I bounce back like a pro ‘cause I’m so resilient

LOL at all your limits

Keep your penny thoughts, I’m making a mint

‘Cause I can be zen and I can be the storm, yeah

Smell like a rose and I pierce like a thorn, yeah

Karate chopping the clichés and norms all in a dress

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I’m a little baby

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me (br-br-break me)

I ain’t got no strings (no strings)

I’m no one’s little puppet

Got my own cha ching in my chubby little wallet

And secretly you love it

(You fucking love it)

And secretly you love it

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I’m a little baby

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me

No-o-o-o-oh

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I’m a little baby

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me

No-o-o-o-oh, no way (no)

No-o-o-o-oh, no way (no way)

No-o-o-o-oh, no way (uh-uh)

You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me (br-br-break me)

Traduzione

Un grande cervello bellissimo con un bel viso, sì

Una tesoro con una valigetta, sì

Un piccolo uragano caldo, ah!

Perché sono femminile e morbida, ma sono ancora un boss, sì

Rossetto rosso ma ancora così rude, sì

Marilyn Monroe su un monster truck

Perché posso essere zen e posso essere la tempesta, sì

Profumo come una rosa e pungo come una spina, sì

Facendo a pezzi i cliché e le norme tutto in un vestito

Hey Hey Hey

Pensi che sono un piccolo bambino

Pensi che sono fragile come un Fabergé

Pensi che mi sto frantumando, ma non puoi rompermi

No-o-o-o-oh, in nessun modo

No-o-o-o-oh, in nessun modo

No-o-o-o-oh, in nessun modo

Pensi che mi sto frantumando, ma non puoi rompermi (rompermi)

Sì, mi riprendo subito perché sono così resistente

Rido in faccia a tutti i tuoi limiti

Tieniti i tuoi pensieri da un penny, mi sto facendo come nuova

Perché posso essere zen e posso essere la tempesta, sì

Profumo come una rosa e pungo come una spina, sì

Facendo a pezzi i cliché e le norme tutto in un vestito

Hey Hey Hey

Pensi che sono un piccolo bambino

Pensi che sono fragile come un Fabergé

Pensi che mi sto frantumando, ma non puoi rompermi

No-o-o-o-oh, in nessun modo

No-o-o-o-oh, in nessun modo

No-o-o-o-oh, in nessun modo

Pensi che mi sto frantumando, ma non puoi rompermi (rompermi)

Non ho corde (senza corde)

Io non sono il piccolo burattino di nessuno

Sto incassando nel mio piccolo portafoglio

E in segreto ti piace

(Ti piace da matti)

E in segreto ti piace

Hey Hey Hey

Pensi che io sia un piccolo bambino

Pensi che io sia fragile come un Fabergé

Pensi che mi sto frantumando, ma non puoi rompermi

No-o-o-o-oh

Hey Hey Hey

Pensi che sono un piccolo bambino

Pensi che sono fragile come un Fabergé

Pensi che mi sto frantumando, ma non puoi rompermi

No-o-o-o-oh, nessun modo (no)

No-o-o-oh-no, nessun modo (nessun modo)

No-o-o-oh, nessun modo (uh-uh)

Pensi che mi sto frantumando, ma non puoi rompermi