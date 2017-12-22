Testi CanzoniVideo Musicali
SZA mostra tutta la bellezza del suo fisico nel video di The Weekend
Leggi anche il testo del brano
La canzone “The Weekend” di SZA
SZA ci ha regalato il video musicale ufficiale per “The Weekend“, il terzo singolo estratto dall’album di debutto della cantante R&B intitolato “Ctrl“.
“The Weekend” è quindi il seguito di “Love Galore“.
“Martedì e mercoledì, giovedì e venerdì/lo sono soddisfatta solo durante il fine settimana”, canta SZA nel ritornello del suo nuovo singolo.
La traccia è molto R&B soft, forse molto anni 90′ e, diciamo la verità, non ho premuto il tasto play per la seconda volta.
Per chi non conoscesse SZA, avevamo già parlato di lei in questo singolo dei Maroon 5.
Il video musicale di The Weekend
Il video musicale di “The Weekend” stava chiamando il tasto chiudi dopo 4 secondi a causa di quel fastidioso loop continuo. Ho continuato a vederlo solo perché l’anteprima prometteva bene. SZA indossa abiti sexy mentre danza nel balcone del suo appartamento, nella hall di un edificio e in un parcheggio. Lei è davvero molto bella e ci sa fare nei movimenti. Un maschietto gradirà senz’altro questa clip, mentre le donne probabilmente crolleranno subito, perché la canzone è abbastanza piatta.
Testo della canzone The Weekend
You say you got a girl
How you want me?
How you want me when you got a girl?
The feelin’ is reckless
Of knowin’ it’s selfish
And knowin’ I’m desperate
Gettin’ all in your love
Fallin’ all over love, like
Do it ‘til it hurts less
Hanging out the back, all up in your lap
Like is you comin’ home?
Is you out with her?
I don’t care long as you’re here by
10:30, no later than
Drop them drawers, give me what I want
My man is my man is your man
Heard it’s her man too
My man is my man is your man
Heard that’s her man
Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
I just keep him satisfied through the weekend
You’re like 9 to 5, I’m the weekend
Make him lose his mind every weekend
You take Wednesday, Thursday
Then just send him my way
Think I got it covered for the weekend
I gotta say I’m in the mood for a little bit more of that
I mean I’m saying what kind of deal, just two days?
I need me at least ‘bout four of them
More of them, more of you on me
On us, just tell me you want me, yeah
Monday and I’ll be at your door
Ready to take her place
Ready to give you
What you’ve been missin’ on weekdays
What you’ve been waitin’ for
10:30, no later than
Drop them drawers, I know what you want
My man is my man is your man
Heard it’s her man too
My man is my man is your man
Heard that’s her man
Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
I just keep him satisfied through the weekend
You’re like 9 to 5, I’m the weekend
Make him lose his mind every weekend
You take Wednesday, Thursday
Then just send him my way
Think I got it covered for the weekend
Ayyy
Bright ideas
We got bright ideas
Ayyy
Bright ideas
We got bright ideas
Ayyy
Bright ideas
We got bright ideas