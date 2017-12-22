SZA mostra tutta la bellezza del suo fisico nel video di The Weekend

La canzone “The Weekend” di SZA

SZA ci ha regalato il video musicale ufficiale per “The Weekend“, il terzo singolo estratto dall’album di debutto della cantante R&B intitolato “Ctrl“.

“The Weekend” è quindi il seguito di “Love Galore“.

“Martedì e mercoledì, giovedì e venerdì/lo sono soddisfatta solo durante il fine settimana”, canta SZA nel ritornello del suo nuovo singolo.

La traccia è molto R&B soft, forse molto anni 90′ e, diciamo la verità, non ho premuto il tasto play per la seconda volta.

Per chi non conoscesse SZA, avevamo già parlato di lei in questo singolo dei Maroon 5.

Il video musicale di The Weekend

Il video musicale di “The Weekend” stava chiamando il tasto chiudi dopo 4 secondi a causa di quel fastidioso loop continuo. Ho continuato a vederlo solo perché l’anteprima prometteva bene. SZA indossa abiti sexy mentre danza nel balcone del suo appartamento, nella hall di un edificio e in un parcheggio. Lei è davvero molto bella e ci sa fare nei movimenti. Un maschietto gradirà senz’altro questa clip, mentre le donne probabilmente crolleranno subito, perché la canzone è abbastanza piatta.

Testo della canzone The Weekend

You say you got a girl

How you want me?

How you want me when you got a girl?

The feelin’ is reckless

Of knowin’ it’s selfish

And knowin’ I’m desperate

Gettin’ all in your love

Fallin’ all over love, like

Do it ‘til it hurts less

Hanging out the back, all up in your lap

Like is you comin’ home?

Is you out with her?

I don’t care long as you’re here by

10:30, no later than

Drop them drawers, give me what I want

My man is my man is your man

Heard it’s her man too

My man is my man is your man

Heard that’s her man

Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

I just keep him satisfied through the weekend

You’re like 9 to 5, I’m the weekend

Make him lose his mind every weekend

You take Wednesday, Thursday

Then just send him my way

Think I got it covered for the weekend

I gotta say I’m in the mood for a little bit more of that

I mean I’m saying what kind of deal, just two days?

I need me at least ‘bout four of them

More of them, more of you on me

On us, just tell me you want me, yeah

Monday and I’ll be at your door

Ready to take her place

Ready to give you

What you’ve been missin’ on weekdays

What you’ve been waitin’ for

10:30, no later than

Drop them drawers, I know what you want

My man is my man is your man

Heard it’s her man too

My man is my man is your man

Heard that’s her man

Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

I just keep him satisfied through the weekend

You’re like 9 to 5, I’m the weekend

Make him lose his mind every weekend

You take Wednesday, Thursday

Then just send him my way

Think I got it covered for the weekend

Ayyy

Bright ideas

We got bright ideas

Ayyy

Bright ideas

We got bright ideas

Ayyy

Bright ideas

We got bright ideas