Tracklist e testi delle canzoni di Camila, nuovo album di Camila Cabello

La tracklist di Camila
Camila non ha più segreti. Camila Cabello ha rivelato poche settimane fa la tracklist completa del suo tanto atteso album in studio “Camila“, che uscirà nei negozi il 12 gennaio tramite la Epic Records.
“Camila” sarà composto da 10 tracce in totale (anche se ci saranno una o due canzoni bonus per l’esclusiva target edition) e i titoli ufficiali sono i seguenti:
- Never Be The Same
- All These Years
- She Loses Control
- Havana
- Inside Out
- Consequences
- Real Friends
- Something’s Gotta Give
- In The Dark
- Into It
L’Havana è una collaborazione con Young Thug. I fan sono rimasti un po’ delusi perché si aspettavano una collaborazione con Ed Sheeran. Magari cambieranno idea quando ascolteranno tutto l’album. Qui sotto i testi delle canzoni di Camila, quelli disponibili per ora. Gli altri verranno aggiornati durante le uscite.
Testo di Never Be The Same
Something must’ve gone wrong in my brain
Got your chemicals all in my veins
Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain
Let go of the ways I used to fall in lane
Now I’m seeing red, not thinking straight
Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me
Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need
All I need, yeah, all I need
It’s you, babe
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You’re to blame
Just one hit, you will know I’ll never be the same
It’s you, babe
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You’re to blame
Just one hit, you will know I’ll never ever, ever be the same
I’ll never be the same
I’ll never be the same
I’ll never be the same
Sneaking in LA when the lights are low
Off of one touch I could overdose
He said, “stop playing it safe, girl, I wanna see you lose control”
Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need
All I need, ooh, yeah, you’re all I need
It’s you, babe
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You’re to blame
Just one hit, you will know I’ll never be the same
It’s you, babe
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You’re to blame
Just one hit, you will know I’ll never ever, ever be the same
I’ll never be the same
I’ll never be the same
I’ll never be the same
You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head
You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head
You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head
You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head
It’s you, babe
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You’re to blame
Just one hit, you will know I’ll never be the same
It’s you, babe
And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You’re to blame
Just one hit, you will know I’ll never ever, ever be the same
Testo di Havana con Young Thug, Starrah e Pharrell Williams
Hey[Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams] Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There’s somethin’ ‘bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na [Camila Cabello] He didn’t walk up with that “how you doin’?”
(When he came in the room)
He said there’s a lot of girls I can do with
(But I can’t without you)
I’m doin’ forever in a minute
(That summer night in June)
And papa says he got malo in him
He got me feelin’ like [Camila Cabello] Oooh-oooh-ooh, I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin’ like
Oooh-oooh-ooh, and then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na [Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams] Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na [Young Thug] Jeffery
Just graduated, fresh on campus, mmm
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta
Bump on her bumper like a traffic jam (jam)
Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin’ on me
Get to diggin’ on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin’ on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin’ on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that be
If it cost a million, that’s me (that’s me)
I was gettin’ mula, man they feel me [Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams] Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na [Starrah & Camila Cabello] Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Yeah, ayy
Oooh-oooh-ooh
Oooh-oooh-ooh
Take me back to my Havana… [Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams] Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All of my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na [Camila Cabello & Starrah] Uh huh
Oh na-na-na
Oh na-na-na (hey)
Oh na-na-na
No, no, no, take me back
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Testo di Inside Out
Cause I, I wanna love you inside out
Wanna love you inside out
Baby, give it to me, no talk
I wanna love you inside out
I wanna love you inside out
Show me what you [?] I don’t want to [?] Cause I wanna love you inside out
Look at the bright side
You’re on the right side
You’re the best of the best, yeah
I’m talking all time
I’m talking worldwide, worldwide
[?] Cause once you wear my love
It won’t ever be enough, ever be enough
Cause I, I wanna love you inside out
Wanna love you inside out
Baby, give it to me, no talk
I wanna love you inside out
I wanna love you inside out
Show me what you [?] I don’t want to [?] Cause I wanna love you inside out
Grew up on south of Miami
That’s where I was when you found me
Thought that you could go on without me
Now you can’t see you without me
Oh my my, oh my my
Once you wear my love
It won’t ever be enough
Latinos!
De Miami a México
Esta cosa se prendió
[?] If you love me
Cause I, I wanna love you inside out
Wanna love you inside out
Baby, give it to me, no talk
I wanna love you inside out
I wanna love you inside out
Show me what you [?] I don’t want to [?] Cause I wanna love you inside out
Testo di Real Friends
No, I think I’ll stay in tonight
Skip the conversations and the “oh, I’m fine”s
No, I’m no stranger to surprise
This paper town has let me down too many times
Why do I even try? Give me a reason why
I felt that I could trust you, never mind
Why all the switching sides? Where do I draw the line?
I guess until I need to read the signs
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
All they ever do is let me down
Every time I let somebody in
Then I find out what they’re all about
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
Gotta get up out of this town
Oh, ohhh
Ohhh, ah
I stay up, talkin’ to the moon
And feelin’ so alone in every crowded room
Can’t help but feel like something’s wrong, yeah
‘Cause the place I’m livin’ in just doesn’t feel like home
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
All they ever do is let me down
Every time I let somebody in
Then I find out what they’re all about
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
Gotta get up out of this town
Lookin’ for some new friends
Oh, ohhh
Ohhh, ah
I just wanna talk about nothin’
With somebody that means something
Spell the names of all our dreams and demons
For the times that I don’t understand
Tell me what’s the point of a moon like this
When I’m alone again
Can I run away to somewhere beautiful
Where nobody knows my name?
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
All they ever do is let me down
Every time I let somebody in
Then I find out what they’re all about
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out
I’m just lookin’ for some real friends
Gotta get up out of this town
Oh, ohhh
Ohhh, ah