Tracklist e testi delle canzoni di Camila, nuovo album di Camila Cabello

La tracklist di Camila

Camila non ha più segreti. Camila Cabello ha rivelato poche settimane fa la tracklist completa del suo tanto atteso album in studio “Camila“, che uscirà nei negozi il 12 gennaio tramite la Epic Records.

“Camila” sarà composto da 10 tracce in totale (anche se ci saranno una o due canzoni bonus per l’esclusiva target edition) e i titoli ufficiali sono i seguenti:

Never Be The Same All These Years She Loses Control Havana Inside Out Consequences Real Friends Something’s Gotta Give In The Dark Into It

L’Havana è una collaborazione con Young Thug. I fan sono rimasti un po’ delusi perché si aspettavano una collaborazione con Ed Sheeran. Magari cambieranno idea quando ascolteranno tutto l’album. Qui sotto i testi delle canzoni di Camila, quelli disponibili per ora. Gli altri verranno aggiornati durante le uscite.

Testo di Never Be The Same

Something must’ve gone wrong in my brain

Got your chemicals all in my veins

Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain

Let go of the ways I used to fall in lane

Now I’m seeing red, not thinking straight

Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need

All I need, yeah, all I need

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit, you will know I’ll never be the same

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit, you will know I’ll never ever, ever be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

Sneaking in LA when the lights are low

Off of one touch I could overdose

He said, “stop playing it safe, girl, I wanna see you lose control”

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need

All I need, ooh, yeah, you’re all I need

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit, you will know I’ll never be the same

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit, you will know I’ll never ever, ever be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head

You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head

You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head

You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit, you will know I’ll never be the same

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit, you will know I’ll never ever, ever be the same

Testo di Havana con Young Thug, Starrah e Pharrell Williams

Hey

Testo di Inside Out

[Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams] Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-naAll of my heart is in Havana (ayy)There’s somethin’ ‘bout his manners (uh huh)Havana, ooh na-na [Camila Cabello] He didn’t walk up with that “how you doin’?”(When he came in the room)He said there’s a lot of girls I can do with(But I can’t without you)I’m doin’ forever in a minute(That summer night in June)And papa says he got malo in himHe got me feelin’ like [Camila Cabello] Oooh-oooh-ooh, I knew it when I met himI loved him when I left himGot me feelin’ likeOooh-oooh-ooh, and then I had to tell himI had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na [Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams] Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)My heart is in HavanaHavana, ooh na-na [Young Thug] JefferyJust graduated, fresh on campus, mmmFresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damnFresh out East AtlantaBump on her bumper like a traffic jam (jam)Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)Back it on me, shawty cravin’ on meGet to diggin’ on me (on me)She waited on me (then what?)Shawty cakin’ on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)This is history in the makin’ on me (on me)Point blank, close range, that beIf it cost a million, that’s me (that’s me)I was gettin’ mula, man they feel me [Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams] Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)My heart is in Havana (ayy)Havana, ooh na-na [Starrah & Camila Cabello] Ooh na-na, oh na-na-naTake me back, back, back likeOoh na-na, oh na-na-naTake me back, back, back likeOoh na-na, oh na-na-naTake me back, back, back likeOoh na-na, oh na-na-naTake me back, back, backYeah, ayyOooh-oooh-oohOooh-oooh-oohTake me back to my Havana… [Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams] Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-naAll of my heart is in HavanaMy heart is in Havana (ayy)Havana, ooh na-na [Camila Cabello & Starrah] Uh huhOh na-na-naOh na-na-na (hey)Oh na-na-naNo, no, no, take me backOh na-na-naHavana, ooh na-na

Cause I, I wanna love you inside out

Wanna love you inside out

Baby, give it to me, no talk

I wanna love you inside out

I wanna love you inside out

Show me what you [?] I don’t want to [?] Cause I wanna love you inside out

Look at the bright side

You’re on the right side

You’re the best of the best, yeah

I’m talking all time

I’m talking worldwide, worldwide

[?] Cause once you wear my love

It won’t ever be enough, ever be enough

Cause I, I wanna love you inside out

Wanna love you inside out

Baby, give it to me, no talk

I wanna love you inside out

I wanna love you inside out

Show me what you [?] I don’t want to [?] Cause I wanna love you inside out

Grew up on south of Miami

That’s where I was when you found me

Thought that you could go on without me

Now you can’t see you without me

Oh my my, oh my my

Once you wear my love

It won’t ever be enough

Latinos!

De Miami a México

Esta cosa se prendió

[?] If you love me

[Break]

Cause I, I wanna love you inside out

Wanna love you inside out

Baby, give it to me, no talk

I wanna love you inside out

I wanna love you inside out

Show me what you [?] I don’t want to [?] Cause I wanna love you inside out

Testo di Real Friends

No, I think I’ll stay in tonight

Skip the conversations and the “oh, I’m fine”s

No, I’m no stranger to surprise

This paper town has let me down too many times

Why do I even try? Give me a reason why

I felt that I could trust you, never mind

Why all the switching sides? Where do I draw the line?

I guess until I need to read the signs

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

All they ever do is let me down

Every time I let somebody in

Then I find out what they’re all about

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

Gotta get up out of this town

Oh, ohhh

Ohhh, ah

I stay up, talkin’ to the moon

And feelin’ so alone in every crowded room

Can’t help but feel like something’s wrong, yeah

‘Cause the place I’m livin’ in just doesn’t feel like home

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

All they ever do is let me down

Every time I let somebody in

Then I find out what they’re all about

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

Gotta get up out of this town

Lookin’ for some new friends

Oh, ohhh

Ohhh, ah

I just wanna talk about nothin’

With somebody that means something

Spell the names of all our dreams and demons

For the times that I don’t understand

Tell me what’s the point of a moon like this

When I’m alone again

Can I run away to somewhere beautiful

Where nobody knows my name?

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

All they ever do is let me down

Every time I let somebody in

Then I find out what they’re all about

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

Wonder where they’re all hidin’ out

I’m just lookin’ for some real friends

Gotta get up out of this town

Oh, ohhh

Ohhh, ah