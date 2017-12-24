Volete vedere Nicki Minaj in topless? Guardate il video di Krippy Kush Remix

Nicki Minaj mostra il suo seno nel video musicale di “Krippy Kush Remix”

Il rapper reggaeton Farruko ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale per il remix con Nicki Minaj del suo successo “Krippy Kush“.

Il nuovo video musicale mostra Nicki in tutto il suo splendore. Il suo seno – ormai visibile a tutti – è avvolto solamente da delle toppe in lattice nera.

Gli altri rapper presenti nella canzone: Farruko, Bad Bunny, Rvssian e Travis Scott, eseguiranno i loro versi a bordo piscina, divertendosi in una festa in casa dove abbonda la marijuana e altri cliché tipici della cultura urban.

Probabilmente questa è la Nicki Minaj più sensuale che abbiamo mai visto in un video musicale. Qui sotto il testo del brano.

Il testo di Krippy Kush

Hola

Me llamo Onika

Wrist FRIO

Pelo rosa

Culo gordo

(El Rvssian)

[Ritornello: Bad Bunny] Lo’ maliantes quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippyTo’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kushLo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippyTo’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kush

Lo’ maliantes quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy

To’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kush

Lo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy

To’a las putas quieren kush… (Jajaja) (¡Yeh! ¡yeh! ¡yeh!)

[Verso 1: Nicki Minaj] Make some room hoe, keep a hundred feet awayFifty trucks when I pull up we a fleet awayYou ain’t on my throne, ain’t even a seat awayBut thanks to Nicki, all these new bitches can see the wayI got the krippy, I ain’t talking ‘bout the gangs thoHad all these bitches rocking pink hair and bangs thoNow I got ‘em rocking inches nowBut I’ll leave these bitches hanging like lynches nowWord play got ‘em stepping up they pens’s nowStill stick me for my flow like syringes, nowStill kicking closed doors off the hinges nowShotgun and them ’88 Benzes, now

With my plug, I call him Pancho

But I think he wants that chocha

Put this n*gger in his boca

Make my niggas take his coca

Now I’m balling like I’m Sosa

In that Lamborghini rosa

Yelling viva Puerto Rico

All my bitches es hermosa

[Ritornello: Bad Bunny] Pero ahora estoy pal’ krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippyTambién tenemos kush, kush, kush, kush, kushLo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippyTo’a las putas quieren kush… (Jajaja) (¡Yeh! ¡yeh! ¡yeh!) [Verso 2: Bad Bunny, Farruko] Aquí pasamos moñas por el TSALas putas se montan fácil como en GTA200 cajas ‘e paper que pedí en eBayEn PR ya es legal, yo firmé la ley

Fumando como Snoop Dogg y Wiz Kha

Las gatas quieren Kush, no quieren Friska

Prendí un bastón como el de la brisca

(Farru’)

2 phillies, se queda bizca

[Verso 3: Farruko] Las libras yo las compro y llegan por FedExPriority el paquete, next day vía expressDel celular traqueo con el GPSY el shipping se lo cobramo’ al bobo de tu ex

Que tiene un guille de bichote y lo que fuma es regular

Sintéticas de esas que venden por ahí en los puestos legal

Que le baja a la movie, que pa’ acá no venga a frontear

Que somos millonarios, y acabo ‘e comprar par de acres pa’ sembrar

[Ritornello: Farruko, Bad Bunny] Pero ahora estoy pal’ krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippyTambién tenemos kush, kush, kush, kush, kushLo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippyTo’a las putas quieren kush… [Verso 4: 21 Savage] Call baby girl up it’s time to smoke something’ (21)I know you heard I’m Slaughter Gang, I smoke something (Yeah)Off the head, yeah, I ain’t never wrote nothing (Facts)Pretty face, ass fat, I’m tryna poke something (Yah Yah)Yeah back it up baby, let me see you twerk (21)Spillin’ codeine on my Gucci shirtYeah whole lotta racks and krispy (Krispy)And she throw that ass back like Frisbee (On God)Uh huh, smoking krippy kush (krippy kush)Fill the backwoods up with the whole bushI might pass her to the team cause she old newsTryna make a hundred M’s using Pro ToolsIn a Maybach and I’m laid back (21)Put a bullet hole yeah in ya wave cap (On God)You better pay me now (Now)I don’t cut slack (Nah)All these VVS’s (21)Make you upset (21 21 21) [Ritornello: Bad Bunny] Pero ahora estoy pal’ krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippyTambién tenemos kush, kush, kush, kush, kushLo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippyTo’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kush

Lo’ maliantes quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy

To’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kush

Lo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy

To’a las putas quieren kush…