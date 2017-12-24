Volete vedere Nicki Minaj in topless? Guardate il video di Krippy Kush Remix

Testi CanzoniVideo Musicali

24 dicembre 2017
Nicki Minaj mostra il suo seno nel video musicale di “Krippy Kush Remix”

Il rapper reggaeton Farruko ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale per il remix con Nicki Minaj del suo successo “Krippy Kush“.

Il nuovo video musicale mostra Nicki in tutto il suo splendore. Il suo seno – ormai visibile a tutti – è avvolto solamente da delle toppe in lattice nera.

Gli altri rapper presenti nella canzone: Farruko, Bad Bunny, Rvssian e Travis Scott, eseguiranno i loro versi a bordo piscina, divertendosi in una festa in casa dove abbonda la marijuana e altri cliché tipici della cultura urban.

Probabilmente questa è la Nicki Minaj più sensuale che abbiamo mai visto in un video musicale. Qui sotto il testo del brano.

Il testo di Krippy Kush

Hola
Me llamo Onika
Wrist FRIO
Pelo rosa
Culo gordo
(El Rvssian)

[Ritornello: Bad Bunny] Lo’ maliantes quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
To’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kush
Lo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
To’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kush

Lo’ maliantes quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
To’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kush
Lo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
To’a las putas quieren kush… (Jajaja) (¡Yeh! ¡yeh! ¡yeh!)

[Verso 1: Nicki Minaj] Make some room hoe, keep a hundred feet away
Fifty trucks when I pull up we a fleet away
You ain’t on my throne, ain’t even a seat away
But thanks to Nicki, all these new bitches can see the way
I got the krippy, I ain’t talking ‘bout the gangs tho
Had all these bitches rocking pink hair and bangs tho
Now I got ‘em rocking inches now
But I’ll leave these bitches hanging like lynches now
Word play got ‘em stepping up they pens’s now
Still stick me for my flow like syringes, now
Still kicking closed doors off the hinges now
Shotgun and them ’88 Benzes, now

With my plug, I call him Pancho
But I think he wants that chocha
Put this n*gger in his boca
Make my niggas take his coca
Now I’m balling like I’m Sosa
In that Lamborghini rosa
Yelling viva Puerto Rico
All my bitches es hermosa

[Ritornello: Bad Bunny] Pero ahora estoy pal’ krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
También tenemos kush, kush, kush, kush, kush
Lo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
To’a las putas quieren kush… (Jajaja) (¡Yeh! ¡yeh! ¡yeh!)

[Verso 2: Bad Bunny, Farruko] Aquí pasamos moñas por el TSA
Las putas se montan fácil como en GTA
200 cajas ‘e paper que pedí en eBay
En PR ya es legal, yo firmé la ley

Fumando como Snoop Dogg y Wiz Kha
Las gatas quieren Kush, no quieren Friska
Prendí un bastón como el de la brisca
(Farru’)
2 phillies, se queda bizca

[Verso 3: Farruko] Las libras yo las compro y llegan por FedEx
Priority el paquete, next day vía express
Del celular traqueo con el GPS
Y el shipping se lo cobramo’ al bobo de tu ex

Que tiene un guille de bichote y lo que fuma es regular
Sintéticas de esas que venden por ahí en los puestos legal
Que le baja a la movie, que pa’ acá no venga a frontear
Que somos millonarios, y acabo ‘e comprar par de acres pa’ sembrar

[Ritornello: Farruko, Bad Bunny] Pero ahora estoy pal’ krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
También tenemos kush, kush, kush, kush, kush
Lo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
To’a las putas quieren kush…

[Verso 4: 21 Savage] Call baby girl up it’s time to smoke something’ (21)
I know you heard I’m Slaughter Gang, I smoke something (Yeah)
Off the head, yeah, I ain’t never wrote nothing (Facts)
Pretty face, ass fat, I’m tryna poke something (Yah Yah)
Yeah back it up baby, let me see you twerk (21)
Spillin’ codeine on my Gucci shirt
Yeah whole lotta racks and krispy (Krispy)
And she throw that ass back like Frisbee (On God)
Uh huh, smoking krippy kush (krippy kush)
Fill the backwoods up with the whole bush
I might pass her to the team cause she old news
Tryna make a hundred M’s using Pro Tools
In a Maybach and I’m laid back (21)
Put a bullet hole yeah in ya wave cap (On God)
You better pay me now (Now)
I don’t cut slack (Nah)
All these VVS’s (21)
Make you upset (21 21 21)

[Ritornello: Bad Bunny] Pero ahora estoy pal’ krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
También tenemos kush, kush, kush, kush, kush
Lo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
To’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kush

Lo’ maliantes quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
To’a las babys quieren kush, kush, kush, kush, kush
Lo’ gansters quieren krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy
To’a las putas quieren kush…

