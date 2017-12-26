In Piggyback Melanie Martinez si difende dalle accuse di stupro mosse dalla sua ex migliore amica

Sono bastati 20 giorni alla cantante Melanie Martinez per scrivere e registrare una canzone di risposta alle accuse di stupro fatte dalla sua ex migliore amica Timothy Heller. La canzone originale chiamata “Piggyback” è stata rilasciata all’inizio di questa settimana tramite l’account SoundCloud ufficiale di Melanie e potete ascoltarla in questo articolo. Qui sotto una breve traduzione del testo di Piggyback:

“Ho così finito di giocare a cavalluccio Ooh”, canta nella prima riga del ritornello Melanie, e poi: “Giura su Dio, ti ho augurato tutto il meglio Ooh. Stai mentendo per cercare di guadagnare qualcosa da me quando in realtà non potresti mai avvicinarti perché solo io conosco il mio destino. Ho lavorato duramente per la mia mer*a, e tu metti il ​​mio amore in questa mer*a. Ora stai cercando di uccidere il mio nome per un po’ di fama. Ho cercato di aiutarti, sono stata una buona amica e tu hai usato la mia amicizia per avvantaggiarti.”

Melanie non ha torto quando dice “hai cercato di uccidere il mio nome” nel testo. La sua carriera è definitivamente comprovata per via di questo fatto.

In pratica Timothy ha accusato Melanie di avergli fatto assumere droga controvoglia e di averla forzata ad avere dei rapporti con lei.

Nella lettera aperta, Timothy spiega di aver nascosto la vicenda per molti anni ma che ultimamente si sentiva ferita dentro. Non riusciva più ad accettare l’idea di essere stata violentata dalla sua ex migliore amica. Successivamente ha raccontato la vicenda ma tutti pensavano che fosse uno scherzo.

Melanie aveva già respinto – prima di rilasciare questa canzone – le accuse di molestie definendosi disgustata per tali affermazioni. La Martinez ha ammesso di aver trascorso dei bei momenti di amicizia con Timothy per un periodo di tempo e che le artiste si sono aiutate in un periodo di ascesa discografica. Aggiungendo che tutte le cose che hanno fatto erano condivise da entrambe e che, nonostante gli ultimi fatti, vuole ancora bene a Timothy. Qui sotto potete leggere il testo originale di Piggyback.

Testo di Piggyback (Melanie Martinez):

I was three years old

All I wanted was the music and

My parents were doing everything they could

To move away from our place working over time always

While I sat up in my grandma’s project building coloring, oh

Moved to a small town and

Started to, started to grow

Poetry written, I’m singing and dancing, oh

Photographs, painting, cartoons

That’s all I know

That’s all I know, oh

I have one best friend to this very f*cking day

Since we were five years old and I f*cking moved away

I wish I never did cause she’s the only one who sees me

For who I really am instead of how many I reach, oh

Trusted too many fake people while I was still young

Gave them the benefit of the doubt, I was so wrong

I cut them off and they came for blood cause they know

They ain’t getting no more

I’m so done with playing piggy back, oh

Swear to god I wished y’all all the best, oh

You’re lying your way to try to gain a piece of me

When you could never come close cause I know my destiny

I worked hard for my sh*t

Put my love in this sh*t

Now you’re trying to kill my name for some fame

What is this?

Tried to help you do your sh*t

Encouraged you to work on it

Was a good friend and you used that to your advantage

Now I’m 22 and I’ve had a crazy year of

Isolation from all the plastic people here

I cannot wait for the day

I can finally move away

Back to New York City where the realest people really stay, oh

Oh, spent this whole time writing away my heart and my soul

The people I surround myself with have hearts filled with gold

Love and empathy are things that we hold so close

Trying to learn and evolve

I’m so done with playing piggy back, oh

Swear to god I wished y’all all the best, oh

You’re lying your way to try to gain a piece of me

When you could never come close cause I know my destiny

I worked hard for my sh*t

Put my love in this sh*t

Now you’re trying to kill my name for some fame

What is this?

Tried to help you do your sh*t

Encouraged you to work on it

Was a good friend and you used that to your advantage

I’m so done with playing piggy back, oh

Swear to god I wished y’all all the best, oh

You’re lying your way to try to gain a piece of me

When you could never come close cause I know my destiny