Il video di Family Feud dove Jay-Z confessa di aver tradito Beyoncé

Testo di Family Feud (Jay-Z)

My nigga got on

My nigga got on all white, no socks

My nigga got that cocaina on today

That’s how he feel

Turn my vocal up

That’s how you feel, Emory?

Turn my vocal up some more

Turn my vocal up, Guru!

Turn the music up too

Super Bowl goals

My wife in the crib feedin’ the kids liquid gold

We in a whole different mode

Kid that used to pitch bricks can’t be pigeonholed

I cooked up more chicken when the kitchen closed

Oh, we gon’ reach a billi’ first

I told my wife the spiritual sh*t really work

Alhamdulillah, I run through ‘em all

Hovi’s home, all these phonies come to a halt

All this old talk left me confused

You’d rather be old rich me or new you?

And old niggas, y’all stop actin’ brand new

Like, 2Pac ain’t have a nose ring too, huh

Nobody wins when the family feuds

But my stash can’t fit into Steve Harvey’s suit

I’m clear why I’m here, how about you?

Ain’t no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I’m cute

Mmmmm

Pretty much

If anybody gettin’ handsome checks, it should be us

Fuck rap, crack cocaine

Nah we did that, Black-owned things

Hundred percent, Black-owned champagne

And we merrily merrily eatin’ off these streams

Y’all still drinkin’ Perrier-Jouët, huh

But we ain’t get through to you yet, uh

What’s better than one billionaire? Two (two)

‘Specially if they’re from the same hue as you

Y’all stop me when I stop tellin’ the truth

Hahahaha

I would say I’m the realest nigga rappin’, but that ain’t even a statement

That’s like sayin’ I’m the tallest midget

Wait, that ain’t politically correct

Forget it

Can I get “Amen” from the congregation?

Amen, amen

Can I get a “Amen” from the congregation?

Amen, amen

Yeah, I’ll f*ck up a good thing if you let me

Let me alone, Becky

A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich

I’ll watch Godfather, I miss that whole sh*t

My consciousness was Michael’s common sense

I missed the karma and that came as a consequence

Niggas bustin’ off through the curtains ‘cause she hurtin’

Can’t losin’ the babies ‘cause their future’s uncertain

Nobody wins when the family feuds

We all screwed ‘cause we never had the tools

I’m tryna fix you

I’m tryna get these niggas with no stripes to be official

Y’all think small, I think Biggie

Y’all whole pass is in danger, ten Mississippi

Al Sharpton in the mirror takin’ selfies

How is him or Pill Cosby s’posed to help me?

Old niggas never accepted me

New niggas is the reason I stopped drinkin’ Dos Equis

We all lose when the family fueds

What’s better than one billionaire? Two

I’ll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got CÎROC

Y’all need to stop

Higher, higher, higher, higher

Higher, higher, higher, higher

Higher, higher, higher, higher

Higher, higher, higher, higher

Higher, higher

Love me like, love

Higher

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah

Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah