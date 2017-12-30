Testi CanzoniVideo Musicali
Il video di Family Feud dove Jay-Z confessa di aver tradito Beyoncé
Leggi anche il testo del brano prodotto da No I.D
Il video di “Family Feud”
Come annunciato, il video musicale di “Family Feud” è stato presentato ieri sera su Tidal. La traccia prodotta da No I.D fa parte dell’album “4:44” di Jay-Z, che noi abbiamo inserito giustamente tra gli album più belli del 2017, forse anche per il fatto che si tratta del più personale mai creato sino ad ora dal rapper e produttore.
“Family Feud” parla dell’infedeltà di Jay-Z a cui si fa riferimento alla “Becky” con i “bei capelli”. Vi ricordate di questo nome? Beh, fu già usato da Beyoncé nell’album “Lemonade” per criticare l’infedeltà del marito.
Il video musicale ci mostra Jay-Z mentre confessa i suoi peccati d’infedeltà a Beyoncé, che sembra interpretare la parte di una sacerdotessa.
Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, Mindy Kaling, Janet Mock e la piccola Blue Ivy – figlia di Beyoncé e Jay-Z – appaiono nel video musicale di “Family Feud”. Guardate la clip “esclusiva Tidal” qui sotto, oppure accedete al sito di streaming di proprietà dello stesso rapper Jay-Z.
Testo di Family Feud (Jay-Z)
My nigga got on
My nigga got on all white, no socks
My nigga got that cocaina on today
That’s how he feel
Turn my vocal up
That’s how you feel, Emory?
Turn my vocal up some more
Turn my vocal up, Guru!
Turn the music up too
Super Bowl goals
My wife in the crib feedin’ the kids liquid gold
We in a whole different mode
Kid that used to pitch bricks can’t be pigeonholed
I cooked up more chicken when the kitchen closed
Oh, we gon’ reach a billi’ first
I told my wife the spiritual sh*t really work
Alhamdulillah, I run through ‘em all
Hovi’s home, all these phonies come to a halt
All this old talk left me confused
You’d rather be old rich me or new you?
And old niggas, y’all stop actin’ brand new
Like, 2Pac ain’t have a nose ring too, huh
Nobody wins when the family feuds
But my stash can’t fit into Steve Harvey’s suit
I’m clear why I’m here, how about you?
Ain’t no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I’m cute
Mmmmm
Pretty much
If anybody gettin’ handsome checks, it should be us
Fuck rap, crack cocaine
Nah we did that, Black-owned things
Hundred percent, Black-owned champagne
And we merrily merrily eatin’ off these streams
Y’all still drinkin’ Perrier-Jouët, huh
But we ain’t get through to you yet, uh
What’s better than one billionaire? Two (two)
‘Specially if they’re from the same hue as you
Y’all stop me when I stop tellin’ the truth
Hahahaha
I would say I’m the realest nigga rappin’, but that ain’t even a statement
That’s like sayin’ I’m the tallest midget
Wait, that ain’t politically correct
Forget it
Can I get “Amen” from the congregation?
Amen, amen
Can I get a “Amen” from the congregation?
Amen, amen
Yeah, I’ll f*ck up a good thing if you let me
Let me alone, Becky
A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich
I’ll watch Godfather, I miss that whole sh*t
My consciousness was Michael’s common sense
I missed the karma and that came as a consequence
Niggas bustin’ off through the curtains ‘cause she hurtin’
Can’t losin’ the babies ‘cause their future’s uncertain
Nobody wins when the family feuds
We all screwed ‘cause we never had the tools
I’m tryna fix you
I’m tryna get these niggas with no stripes to be official
Y’all think small, I think Biggie
Y’all whole pass is in danger, ten Mississippi
Al Sharpton in the mirror takin’ selfies
How is him or Pill Cosby s’posed to help me?
Old niggas never accepted me
New niggas is the reason I stopped drinkin’ Dos Equis
We all lose when the family fueds
What’s better than one billionaire? Two
I’ll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got CÎROC
Y’all need to stop
Higher, higher, higher, higher
Higher, higher, higher, higher
Higher, higher, higher, higher
Higher, higher, higher, higher
Higher, higher
Love me like, love
Higher
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah
Like…. yeah, yeah, yeah