Lana Del Rey e BØRNS: God Save Our Young Blood | Testo & Audio

BØRNS e Lana del Rey in “God save our young blood”

Il nuovo singolo di BØRNS “God Save Our Young Blood” con Lana del Rey è stato l’esclusiva del programma radiofonico online di Zane Lowe Beats 1.

La canzone è il nuovo singolo estratto dal prossimo album in studio di BØRNS “Blue Madonna“, che arriverà nei negozi il 12 gennaio.

Subito dopo aver fatto sentire la canzone in anteprima sullo show di Zane Lowe, l’etichetta musicale che si occupa della distribuzione ha reso disponibile “God Save Our Young Blood” su tutte le principali piattaforme di streaming, su YouTube e su iTunes, dove è possibile scaricarlo gratuitamente facendo il pre-order dell’album Blue Madonna.

“God Save Our Young Blood” è stato prodotto da Tommy English ed è stato co-scritto da Lana del Rey e BØRNS.

“Dio salvi, Dio salvi il nostro giovane sangue. Dio salvi, Dio salvi il nostro giovane amore,” cantano i due nel ritornello della loro prima collaborazione.

God Save Our Young Blood è una canzone che senza dubbio diventerà un inno per i giovani nel 2018. Il titolo poi funziona alla perfezione. Qui sotto potete leggere il testo in lingua originale.

Testo di God Save Our Young Blood (Lana Del Rey e BØRNS)

[Verso 1: Børns & Both] Damn, look at the sunriseGlowing finish line, made it in record timeHey, baby, we made itMy head’s faded, headlights dilated [Børns & Insieme] Spinnin’, spinnin’ and I can’t sit stillSpinnin’, spinnin’ and we can’t sit still [Verso 2: Børns & Insieme] Baptized in blue skiesRoll the window down, reach out, feel around for new lifeDamn, you and those green eyesWe can never stop movin’, we see nothin’ but the green lights [Børns] Spinnin’, spinnin’ and we can’t sit stillSpinnin’, spinnin’ and we can’t sit still [Ritornello: Børns & Insieme] God save, God save our young bloodGod save, God save our young loveHot pavement, hot pavement, hot wheels in the sunGod save our young bloodGod save, God save our young bloodGod save, God save our young loveWarm waves, warm waves, on the coast where we loveGod save our young blood

[Verso 3: Børns] Climbed up the tree of life, kicked of out paradiseLiving good, doing evil is the toss of the diceCouple of wild eyes, cup full of high lifeShe’s an angel and a devil of her own device [Børns, Lana Del Rey e Insieme] She’s got me spinnin’ (Spinnin’)Spinnin’ and I can’t sit still (You know I can’t sit still)Oh, spinnin’, spinnin’ and we can’t sit still [Ritornello: Børns & Insieme] God save, God save our young bloodGod save, God save our young loveHot pavement, hot pavement, hot wheels in the sunGod save our young bloodGod save, God save our young bloodGod save, God save our young loveWarm waves, warm waves, on the coast where we loveGod save our young blood [Ponte: Børns, Lana Del Rey e Insieme] God save the ocean, God save the breezeSave the words from my lips, save the birds, save the beesBaby save me one last sip while you strip on the beachI’ll save you in the waves if you swim too deepGod save, God save our young bloodGod save our young love [Ritornello: Børns & Insieme] God save, God save our young bloodGod save, God save our young loveHot pavement, hot pavement, hot wheels in the sunGod save our young bloodGod save, God save our young bloodGod save, God save our young loveWarm waves, warm waves, on the coast where we loveGod save our young blood [Finale: Insieme] On the coast where we loveGod save our young bloodOn the coast where we loveGod save our young blood