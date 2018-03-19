Walk It Talk It: ecco il video musicale del brano dei Migos con testo e significato

I Migos e Drake hanno rilasciato il video musicale di Walk It Talk It, realizzato completamente a tema anni ’70. Introdotto da una presentazione in stile tv show Culture Ride, molto retro, da Jamie Foxx come Ron Delirious, il conduttore tipico di quei programmi che, con parrucca afro, lancia la performance del gruppo. Dopo la versione studio del pezzo, nel video entra in scena in modo ironico Drake, con una buffa parrucca riccia e pantaloni bianchi, acclamato dal pubblico in pista da ballo.

Significato di Walk It Talk It

In ‘Walk It Talk It‘, i Migos e Drake lanciano frecciatine alle persone false intorno a loro. In un verso del testo si può leggere: ‘Prendo le mie scarpe e percorro un miglio, qualcosa che tu non puoi fare!’ Un gioco di parole per puntualizzare ciò che loro possono fare al contrario di altri che non possono permetterselo.

Un rap scaltro ed ironico che porta i Migos, gruppo hip hop statunitense, nella top list della critica musicale e di diverse riviste. Il pezzo è l’ultimo estratto dall’album CULTURE II, pubblicato a gennaio e arricchito con la collaborazione di Drake, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane.

Testo di Walk It Talk It

Yeah, yeah

Woah, hold on

Uh

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (hey)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (ayy)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Take my shoes and walk a mile, somethin’ that you can’t do (woo, hey)

Big talks of the town, big boy gang moves (gang moves)

I like to walk around wit’ my chain loose (chain, chain)

She just bought a new ass but got the same boobs (same boobs)

Whippin’ up dope, scientist

(Whip it up, whip it up, cook it up, cook it up, skrr, skrr)

That’s my sauce, where you find it?

(That’s my sauce, look it up, look it up, find it)

Addin’ up checks, no minus

(Add it up, add it up, add it up, add it up, yeah)

Get your respect in diamonds (ice, ice, ice, ice, ice, ice)

I bought a Plain Jane Rollie, these niggas bought they fame (woo)

I think my back got scoliosis ‘cause I swerve the lane (skrr)

Heard you signed your life for that brand new chain (I heard)

Think it came with stripes but you ain’t straight with the gang (gang, gang)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (woo!)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (let’s go)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (woop!)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (hey!)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (yeah!)

Ayy! I gotta stay in my zone

Say that we been beefing, dog

But you on your own

First night, she gon’ let me fuck ‘cause we grown

I hit her, gave her back

To the city, she home (she at home now!)

That was that

So I can’t be beefing with no wack nigga, got no backbone

Heard you living in a mansion in all your raps though

But your shit look like the trap on this Google Maps, though

We been brothers since Versace bando, whoa

Name ringing like a Migo trap phone, whoa

Used to be with Vashtie at Santo’s

That’s on Tommy Campos

We live like ‘Sopranos’

And I-

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (woo!)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (let’s go)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (woop!)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (hey!)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (yeah!)

Niggas pocket watching (watching!)

I want that thot This that ‘ménage (which one?)

I bought a franchise To double up the profits (franchise!)

We make a land slide Chopper get the popping (landslide!)

Eliott got me rocky

Blow a socket, chicken teriyaki

Take off, rocket Keep ‘em in pocket

Water gon’ lock it

Quadruple the profit! (profit!)

I walk like walk (hey!)

Talk like I talk (whoa)

Rush in my vault Know they catching assaults Brrt!

I put a lab in my loft (lab)

She cook up, and jab with the folk (jab)

By the pair, I got karats that choke (by the pair)

By the pair, I got karats each load (by the pair)

Private life, private jets ‘round the globe (private life)

Hit a bitch, hit a lick with the ‘cho (hey!)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (woo!)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (let’s go)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (woop!)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (hey!)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (yeah!)

Watch it buck, no man walking (Hanging)

Walk it, like I talk it

That’s my bro, he know the lingo (lingo)

Ain’t no ‘walkie-talkie’ (no)

This some, “You know, why don’t we know?” (we know?)

Hold out on that coffee

Smoke the Cookie, get the coughing

Drop dead fresh, I need a coffin

Balling, something we do often (ball)

Take the pot and I’m splashing up, dolphin (splash)

Take the .9 and go buy me a faucet (nine)

Walking like I talk a nigga done bought it (uh)

I play the coach, so I gotta call it (call it)

Up in the shits, some niggas just dormant (shits)

Fucking a bih, and that’s not a problem (a problem)

I get a rebound, then tuck in my Spalding (ball)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (woo!)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (let’s go)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (woop!)

Walk it, like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (hey!)

Walk it, like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it, like I talk it (yeah!)