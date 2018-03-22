Don’t Give In segna il ritorno dei Snow Patrol (Testo, significato e video musicale)
Gli Snow Patrol sono tornati con il nuovo singolo Don’t Give In
Una delle band rock più fighe in assoluto, gli Snow Patrol, hanno appena annunciato l’uscita del loro imminente settimo album in studio. Intitolato “Wildness“, il nuovo LP della band irlandese-scozzese uscirà nei negozi il 25 maggio 2018 con l’etichetta Polydor.
Questo giovedì mattina gli Snow Patrol hanno lanciato la fase di pre-ordine ufficiale di “Wildness” su iTunes e allo stesso tempo hanno pubblicato il primo singolo dell’album. Don’t Give In, è questo il titolo della canzone che è già disponibile per lo streaming su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato video musicale su YouTube.
Don’t Give In è un’altra ballata rock mid-tempo firmata dagli Snow Patrol con la voce del cantante Gary Lightbody.
Di cosa parla Don’t Give In dei Snow Patrol?
Il testo di Don’t Give In dei Snow Patrol parla di un difficile momento personale, ma ti spinge ad andare avanti, costi quel che costi.
“Non cedere. Non provare a smettere così facilmente. Mettici tutta la tua anima,” canta Gary sul ritornello di Don’t Give In.
Il testo di Don’t Give In dei Snow Patrol
Don’t give in
Don’t you dare quit so easy
Give all that you got on the soul
Don’t say that you want it forever
I know, I know
It’s in your blood
And it’s in your making
So don’t hold your tongue
‘Cause it’s, it’s no longer working
Don’t fall on your sword
Just follow your instinct
Like an old lesson learned
Like an old lesson learned
Only you know what it, what it is to see through
See through the eyes that are trained on me now
I can, I can only tell you how it, how it looks from here
I think you made up your mind
I think you made up your mind
Don’t give in
Don’t you dare quit so easy
Give all that you got on the soul
Don’t say that you want it forever
I know, I know
Don’t give in
Don’t you dare quit so easy
Give all that you got on the soul
Don’t say that you want it forever
I know, I know
Yes there’s a lot we can
We can learn from this loss
Learn not to let it fall around our ears
Don’t fall in love with the, with the way things were
It’ll f*ck up your mind, it’ll f*ck up your mind
For this is all on the wings of others
I loved you more
More in your own flight
So it ain’t the same
It won’t be lost forever
It won’t be lost forever
Don’t give in
Don’t you dare quit so easy
Give all that you got on the soul
Don’t say that you want it forever
I know, I know
Don’t give in
Don’t you dare quit so easy
Give all that you got on the soul
Don’t say that you want it forever
I know, I know
This is your grace
And I don’t know why, and I don’t know why
This is your grace
And I don’t know why, and I don’t know why
Don’t give in
Don’t you dare quit so easy
Give all that you got on the soul
Don’t say that you want it forever
I know, I know