Don’t Give In segna il ritorno dei Snow Patrol (Testo, significato e video musicale)

Gli Snow Patrol sono tornati con il nuovo singolo Don’t Give In

Una delle band rock più fighe in assoluto, gli Snow Patrol, hanno appena annunciato l’uscita del loro imminente settimo album in studio. Intitolato “Wildness“, il nuovo LP della band irlandese-scozzese uscirà nei negozi il 25 maggio 2018 con l’etichetta Polydor.

Questo giovedì mattina gli Snow Patrol hanno lanciato la fase di pre-ordine ufficiale di “Wildness” su iTunes e allo stesso tempo hanno pubblicato il primo singolo dell’album. Don’t Give In, è questo il titolo della canzone che è già disponibile per lo streaming su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato video musicale su YouTube.

Don’t Give In è un’altra ballata rock mid-tempo firmata dagli Snow Patrol con la voce del cantante Gary Lightbody.

Di cosa parla Don’t Give In dei Snow Patrol?

Il testo di Don’t Give In dei Snow Patrol parla di un difficile momento personale, ma ti spinge ad andare avanti, costi quel che costi.

“Non cedere. Non provare a smettere così facilmente. Mettici tutta la tua anima,” canta Gary sul ritornello di Don’t Give In.

Il testo di Don’t Give In dei Snow Patrol

Don’t give in

Don’t you dare quit so easy

Give all that you got on the soul

Don’t say that you want it forever

I know, I know

It’s in your blood

And it’s in your making

So don’t hold your tongue

‘Cause it’s, it’s no longer working

Don’t fall on your sword

Just follow your instinct

Like an old lesson learned

Like an old lesson learned

Only you know what it, what it is to see through

See through the eyes that are trained on me now

I can, I can only tell you how it, how it looks from here

I think you made up your mind

I think you made up your mind

Don’t give in

Don’t you dare quit so easy

Give all that you got on the soul

Don’t say that you want it forever

I know, I know

Don’t give in

Don’t you dare quit so easy

Give all that you got on the soul

Don’t say that you want it forever

I know, I know

Yes there’s a lot we can

We can learn from this loss

Learn not to let it fall around our ears

Don’t fall in love with the, with the way things were

It’ll f*ck up your mind, it’ll f*ck up your mind

For this is all on the wings of others

I loved you more

More in your own flight

So it ain’t the same

It won’t be lost forever

It won’t be lost forever

Don’t give in

Don’t you dare quit so easy

Give all that you got on the soul

Don’t say that you want it forever

I know, I know

Don’t give in

Don’t you dare quit so easy

Give all that you got on the soul

Don’t say that you want it forever

I know, I know

This is your grace

And I don’t know why, and I don’t know why

This is your grace

And I don’t know why, and I don’t know why

Don’t give in

Don’t you dare quit so easy

Give all that you got on the soul

Don’t say that you want it forever

I know, I know