Testo completo e audio per Flames di David Guetta e Sia… è la loro miglior collaborazione?
Dopo aver ascoltato l’anteprima, David Guetta e Sia hanno rilasciano la versione completa della loro collaborazione che si intitola Flames.
David Guetta ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo “Flames” con Sia poche ore fa. Il dj ha sponsorizzato il brano per tutta la settimana sulle piattaforme digitali ed ha rilasciato parole al miele per la cantante.
“Sia è una delle miei artiste preferite. È una grande cantautrice e ha una voce straordinaria. Sono davvero felice di poter pubblicare un nuovo brano insieme a lei,” ha detto il DJ francese in una dichiarazione inviata a molti organi di informazione musicale.
David Guetta ha ragione, la voce di Sia è straordinaria e diventa difficile non apprezzare l’intro, il pre-ritornello e ritornello di Flames. Detto questo, questa canzone non è la migliore collaborazione creata dai due artisti, che vi ricordo hanno rilasciato insieme brani come “Titanium“, “She Wolf” o “Bang My Head“. Almeno per me non è la migliore… e per voi? Fatemelo sapere! Qui sotto il testo completo di Flames.
Il testo di Flames di David Guetta e Sia:
Oh, oh
One foot in front of the other babe
One breath leads to another yeah
Just keep moving, oh
Look within for the strength today
Listen out for the voice to say
Just keep moving, oh
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, and don’t stop moving
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this
Oh, my love, keep on running
You gotta get through the day
Then my love, keep on running
Gotta keep those tears at bay
Oh, my love, don’t stop running
Gonna send them up in flames
In flames
Don’t stop, tomorrow’s another day
Don’t stop, tomorrow you’ll feel nothing
Just keep moving
Don’t stop the past’ll trip you up
You know, right now, how to be enough
Just keep moving
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, and don’t stop moving
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this
Oh, my love, keep on running
You gotta get to the day
Then my love, keep on running
Gotta keep those tears at bay
Oh, my love, don’t stop running
Gonna send them up in flames
In flames
In flames
In flames
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, and don’t stop moving
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this
Oh, my love, keep on running
You gotta get to the day
Then my love, keep on running
Gotta keep those tears at bay
Oh, my love, don’t stop running
Gonna send them up in flames
In flames