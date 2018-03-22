Testo completo e audio per Flames di David Guetta e Sia… è la loro miglior collaborazione?

Dopo aver ascoltato l’anteprima, David Guetta e Sia hanno rilasciano la versione completa della loro collaborazione che si intitola Flames.

David Guetta ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo “Flames” con Sia poche ore fa. Il dj ha sponsorizzato il brano per tutta la settimana sulle piattaforme digitali ed ha rilasciato parole al miele per la cantante.

“Sia è una delle miei artiste preferite. È una grande cantautrice e ha una voce straordinaria. Sono davvero felice di poter pubblicare un nuovo brano insieme a lei,” ha detto il DJ francese in una dichiarazione inviata a molti organi di informazione musicale.

David Guetta ha ragione, la voce di Sia è straordinaria e diventa difficile non apprezzare l’intro, il pre-ritornello e ritornello di Flames. Detto questo, questa canzone non è la migliore collaborazione creata dai due artisti, che vi ricordo hanno rilasciato insieme brani come “Titanium“, “She Wolf” o “Bang My Head“. Almeno per me non è la migliore… e per voi? Fatemelo sapere! Qui sotto il testo completo di Flames.

Il testo di Flames di David Guetta e Sia:

Oh, oh

One foot in front of the other babe

One breath leads to another yeah

Just keep moving, oh

Look within for the strength today

Listen out for the voice to say

Just keep moving, oh

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, and don’t stop moving

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this

Oh, my love, keep on running

You gotta get through the day

Then my love, keep on running

Gotta keep those tears at bay

Oh, my love, don’t stop running

Gonna send them up in flames

In flames

Don’t stop, tomorrow’s another day

Don’t stop, tomorrow you’ll feel nothing

Just keep moving

Don’t stop the past’ll trip you up

You know, right now, how to be enough

Just keep moving

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, and don’t stop moving

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this

Oh, my love, keep on running

You gotta get to the day

Then my love, keep on running

Gotta keep those tears at bay

Oh, my love, don’t stop running

Gonna send them up in flames

In flames

In flames

In flames

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, and don’t stop moving

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this

Oh, my love, keep on running

You gotta get to the day

Then my love, keep on running

Gotta keep those tears at bay

Oh, my love, don’t stop running

Gonna send them up in flames

In flames