Ascolta Say Amen e Silver Lining dei Panic! At The Disco (Testo e Audio)
I Panic! At The Disco hanno rilasciato due nuovi brani nello stesso giorno: “Say Amen” e “Silver Lining”
I Panic! At The Disco hanno appena annunciato il loro sesto album in studio. Intitolato “Pray for the Wicked“, il nuovo album della band rock di Brendon Urie sarà distribuito il 22 giugno con la Fueled by Ramen e la Warner Music. Pray for the Wicked è disponibile per il pre-ordine direttamente su iTunes.
Insieme all’annuncio del nuovo album, i Panic! at the Disco hanno annunciato il loro prossimo tour e pubblicato le prime due canzoni di qusta nuova era: “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” e “(Fuck A) Silver Lining“. Il primo è stato presentato in anteprima con un video musicale su YouTube, mentre quest’ultimo è stato rilasciato in formato audio su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Qui sotto trovate audio o video e testo di entrambe le canzoni.
Audio e testo di Say Amen
The traveling packs that I can’t carry anymore
Waiting for somebody else to carry me
There’s nothing that’s left for me at my door
All the people I know aren’t who they used to be
And if I try to change my life for [?] There would be nobody else [that’s safe/to save] And I can’t change into a person I don’t wanna be
So, oh, it’s Saturday night
Ready for the weekend, oh, the weekend
Mama, can I get another amen?
Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah
Swear to God, I ain’t ever gonna repent
Mama, can I get another amen?
Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah
Every morning when I wake up
I wanna be who I couldn’t say I’ve ever been
But it’s so much more than I ever was
Every night I go to sleep knowing
I’d give everything I have to give
And it’s all I’d ever ask for
I [?] everything I’ve ever said
Oh, it’s Saturday night
Ready for the weekend, oh, the weekend
Mama, can I get another amen?
Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah
Swear to God, I ain’t ever gonna repent
Mama, can I get another amen?
Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah
If I had one more day to wish
If I had one more day to be better than I ever could have ever been
If I had one more day to wish
If I had one more day I could be better, but, baby
Oh, it’s Saturday night
Ready for the weekend, oh, the weekend
Mama, can I get another amen?
Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah
Swear to God, I ain’t ever gonna repent
Mama, can I get another amen?
Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah
It’s Saturday, Saturday, Saturday
Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah
Swear to God, swear to God, swear to God
Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah
Audio e testo di Silver Lining
Do you to do
Fuck a silver lining
Fuck a silver lining
‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough
Fuck a silver lining
Fuck a silver lining
‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough
One more, one more
It’s just cherries, cherries
Everything is cherries on top
No wings [?] or endless mountains
Tragedies with penniless fountains
It’s just cherries, cherries
It’s coming up cherries on top
Sunset shadows through the trophies
Guess it just ain’t big enough
Say it one more, one more, one more
Fuck a silver lining
Fuck a silver lining
‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough
Fuck a silver lining
Fuck a silver lining
‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough
It’s just cherries, cherries
Everything is cherries on top
It’s just cherries, cherries
Everything is cherries on top
We’ve been falling, falling
It’s like we fell to the top
I was born to cut a million
Cut my teeth and made a killing
Now I’m dodging, dodging
Everything you think that I’m not
Archetype of television
Was lost in thought but held my vision, hey
When you gonna say my name?
When you gonna say my name?
Quick charade, Beyoncé, lemonade
When you gonna say my name?
When you gonna say my name?
No delay, no halfway, let me hear you say
One more, one more, one more
Fuck a silver lining
‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough
Fuck a silver lining
Fuck a silver lining
‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough
It’s just cherries, cherries
Everything is cherries on top
It’s just cherries, cherries
Everything is cherries on top
Silver lining
Fuck a silver lining
‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough