Ascolta Say Amen e Silver Lining dei Panic! At The Disco (Testo e Audio)

I Panic! At The Disco hanno rilasciato due nuovi brani nello stesso giorno: “Say Amen” e “Silver Lining”

I Panic! At The Disco hanno appena annunciato il loro sesto album in studio. Intitolato “Pray for the Wicked“, il nuovo album della band rock di Brendon Urie sarà distribuito il 22 giugno con la Fueled by Ramen e la Warner Music. Pray for the Wicked è disponibile per il pre-ordine direttamente su iTunes.

Insieme all’annuncio del nuovo album, i Panic! at the Disco hanno annunciato il loro prossimo tour e pubblicato le prime due canzoni di qusta nuova era: “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” e “(Fuck A) Silver Lining“. Il primo è stato presentato in anteprima con un video musicale su YouTube, mentre quest’ultimo è stato rilasciato in formato audio su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Qui sotto trovate audio o video e testo di entrambe le canzoni.

Audio e testo di Say Amen

The traveling packs that I can’t carry anymore

Waiting for somebody else to carry me

There’s nothing that’s left for me at my door

All the people I know aren’t who they used to be

And if I try to change my life for [?] There would be nobody else [that’s safe/to save] And I can’t change into a person I don’t wanna be

So, oh, it’s Saturday night

Ready for the weekend, oh, the weekend

Mama, can I get another amen?

Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah

Swear to God, I ain’t ever gonna repent

Mama, can I get another amen?

Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah

Every morning when I wake up

I wanna be who I couldn’t say I’ve ever been

But it’s so much more than I ever was

Every night I go to sleep knowing

I’d give everything I have to give

And it’s all I’d ever ask for

I [?] everything I’ve ever said

Oh, it’s Saturday night

Ready for the weekend, oh, the weekend

Mama, can I get another amen?

Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah

Swear to God, I ain’t ever gonna repent

Mama, can I get another amen?

Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah

If I had one more day to wish

If I had one more day to be better than I ever could have ever been

If I had one more day to wish

If I had one more day I could be better, but, baby

Oh, it’s Saturday night

Ready for the weekend, oh, the weekend

Mama, can I get another amen?

Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah

Swear to God, I ain’t ever gonna repent

Mama, can I get another amen?

Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah

It’s Saturday, Saturday, Saturday

Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah

Swear to God, swear to God, swear to God

Oh, oh, it’s Saturday night, yeah

Audio e testo di Silver Lining

Do you to do

Fuck a silver lining

Fuck a silver lining

‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough

Fuck a silver lining

Fuck a silver lining

‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough

One more, one more

It’s just cherries, cherries

Everything is cherries on top

No wings [?] or endless mountains

Tragedies with penniless fountains

It’s just cherries, cherries

It’s coming up cherries on top

Sunset shadows through the trophies

Guess it just ain’t big enough

Say it one more, one more, one more

Fuck a silver lining

Fuck a silver lining

‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough

Fuck a silver lining

Fuck a silver lining

‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough

It’s just cherries, cherries

Everything is cherries on top

It’s just cherries, cherries

Everything is cherries on top

We’ve been falling, falling

It’s like we fell to the top

I was born to cut a million

Cut my teeth and made a killing

Now I’m dodging, dodging

Everything you think that I’m not

Archetype of television

Was lost in thought but held my vision, hey

When you gonna say my name?

When you gonna say my name?

Quick charade, Beyoncé, lemonade

When you gonna say my name?

When you gonna say my name?

No delay, no halfway, let me hear you say

One more, one more, one more

[Fuck a] silver liningFuck a silver lining‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enoughFuck a silver liningFuck a silver lining‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough

It’s just cherries, cherries

Everything is cherries on top

It’s just cherries, cherries

Everything is cherries on top

Silver lining

Fuck a silver lining

‘Cause only gold is [hot/hard] enough, [hot/hard] enough