Change di Charlie Puth è una dedica agli studenti di Parkland (Testo & Audio)

Charlie Puth ha presentato in anteprima una nuova canzone estratta dal suo secondo album in studio “Voicenotes” (che uscirà l’11 maggio 2018), domenica sera. La nuovissima traccia si chiamava “Change” e si tratta di una collaborazione con il leggendario James Taylor.

Di solito i nuovi singoli che fanno da conto alla rovescia all’uscita degli album vengono pubblicati il ​​venerdì e non la domenica, ma Charlie ha avuto un ottimo motivo per pubblicare l’anteprima di “Change” la scorsa notte. In pratica domenica risultava il giorno dopo l’evento March for Our Lives a Washington, DC.

“Questa canzone è dedicata a tutti gli studenti di Parkland e a tutte le anime scomparse per colpa di queste violenze insensate”, ha scritto Charlie su Twitter dopo aver rilasciato Change sulle piattaforme digitali.

Change è una ballata su pianoforte e chitarra in cui Charlie Puth e James Taylor cantano sullo stato attuale della nostra società.

I cantanti sperano che ci sia un cambiamento epocale nella storia da questo punto di vista. Dicono che le persone devono imparare ad amarsi l’un l’altro.

“Ma so che il mondo cambierà, il giorno in cui scopriremo che siamo tutti uguali,” cantano i due nel singolo Change.

La canzone di Charlie Punth e Taylor è molto emotiva e sentita. Poi è stata rilasciata per una giusta causa, quindi faccio il tifo per quanto riguarda il successo nelle classifiche di vendita. Qui sotto il testo del brano in lingua originale.

Testo di Change di Charlie Puth

Why are we looking down

On our sisters and brothers?

Isn’t love, all that we got?

Don’t we know everyone’s

Got a father and mother?

The day we know we’re all the same

Together we can make that change

Look around there are too many of us crying

Not enough love to go around

What a waste of a day

A good one dying

But I know that the world will change

The day we know we’re all the same

Why can’t we just get along?

If loving one another’s wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to each other?

We gotta make that change, yeah

Why can’t we just get along?

What a waste it would be to deny somebody

Of a chance to be theirselves

What a waste it would be if we hurt for nothing?

But I know that the world can change

The day we know we’re all the same

Why can’t we just get along?

If loving one another’s wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to each other?

We gotta make that change, yeah

I know we could break apart

We don’t have to go that way

Not today

Why can’t we just get along?

If loving one another’s wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to yeah

Why can’t we just get along?

If loving one another’s wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to each other?

We gotta make that change, yeah

The change, yeah