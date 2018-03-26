Change di Charlie Puth è una dedica agli studenti di Parkland (Testo & Audio)
Charlie Puth vi dice Change ragazzi
Charlie Puth ha presentato in anteprima una nuova canzone estratta dal suo secondo album in studio “Voicenotes” (che uscirà l’11 maggio 2018), domenica sera. La nuovissima traccia si chiamava “Change” e si tratta di una collaborazione con il leggendario James Taylor.
Di solito i nuovi singoli che fanno da conto alla rovescia all’uscita degli album vengono pubblicati il venerdì e non la domenica, ma Charlie ha avuto un ottimo motivo per pubblicare l’anteprima di “Change” la scorsa notte. In pratica domenica risultava il giorno dopo l’evento March for Our Lives a Washington, DC.
“Questa canzone è dedicata a tutti gli studenti di Parkland e a tutte le anime scomparse per colpa di queste violenze insensate”, ha scritto Charlie su Twitter dopo aver rilasciato Change sulle piattaforme digitali.
Change è una ballata su pianoforte e chitarra in cui Charlie Puth e James Taylor cantano sullo stato attuale della nostra società.
I cantanti sperano che ci sia un cambiamento epocale nella storia da questo punto di vista. Dicono che le persone devono imparare ad amarsi l’un l’altro.
“Ma so che il mondo cambierà, il giorno in cui scopriremo che siamo tutti uguali,” cantano i due nel singolo Change.
La canzone di Charlie Punth e Taylor è molto emotiva e sentita. Poi è stata rilasciata per una giusta causa, quindi faccio il tifo per quanto riguarda il successo nelle classifiche di vendita. Qui sotto il testo del brano in lingua originale.
Testo di Change di Charlie Puth
Why are we looking down
On our sisters and brothers?
Isn’t love, all that we got?
Don’t we know everyone’s
Got a father and mother?
The day we know we’re all the same
Together we can make that change
Look around there are too many of us crying
Not enough love to go around
What a waste of a day
A good one dying
But I know that the world will change
The day we know we’re all the same
Why can’t we just get along?
If loving one another’s wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to each other?
We gotta make that change, yeah
Why can’t we just get along?
What a waste it would be to deny somebody
Of a chance to be theirselves
What a waste it would be if we hurt for nothing?
But I know that the world can change
The day we know we’re all the same
Why can’t we just get along?
If loving one another’s wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to each other?
We gotta make that change, yeah
I know we could break apart
We don’t have to go that way
Not today
Why can’t we just get along?
If loving one another’s wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to yeah
Why can’t we just get along?
If loving one another’s wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to each other?
We gotta make that change, yeah
The change, yeah