Louisa ha pubblicato il video musicale di Yes e farà felici i maschi di tutto il mondo

Super selvaggia ma a suo agio Louisa

La cantante britannica Louisa ha pubblicato oggi il video musicale per “Yes” e contiene tutto ciò che mi aspettavo. Vestita con vari abiti provocanti, la sexy ventenne è la dominatrice delle feste che si terranno nella stessa casa per tre notti consecutive.

Il piano sarà simile nelle prime due notti, cioè scherzare con le sue amiche, bere alcolici e ballare sul tavolo principale come se il mondo stesse per finire. La terza notte, la natura selvaggia migliorerà e Louisa sfoggerà le sue doti migliori! Quali? Date un’occhiata alla clip.

Louisa ha detto in una recente intervista che questo video musicale per “Yes” è stato il primo che ha fatto dove si è sentita veramente a proprio agio. Probabilmente anch’io mi sentirei a mio agio in una festa di Louisa… Voi no? Qui sotto trovate il testo in lingua originale di Yes.

Testo di Yes di Louisa

2 Chainz

Yeah whatever it is, you been thinking ‘bout me

I ain’t playing ‘round no more

And I guess you found out that I ain’t that innocent

Ah, but what you waiting for?

Hey girls, what’s up?

She bad, hands up

Yo boys, nuh uh

Ease back, show love

Feeling so hot, wear a little less

Got a little something I’ma get off my chest

Blame it on my body, got you obsessed

Do it all night, better give me respect

We’re 20 deep up on this floor

We getting wild, yeah, we getting raw

No one can breathe, still want some more

If you a freak like me one time, lemme hear you say yes

Come on, put your hands up

Here with all my friends, yup

We about to get this started

(Yes)

If you know you can’t stop and you know you won’t stop

Take it to the after party

(Yes)

Now we getting all wet

Love it when I feel sweat dripping all over my body

(Yes)

(Yes)

(Yes)

I don’t care what it is, you been thinking ‘bout me

I’ma get it on this floor

Girls, if you’re tired of being so damn innocent

Tell me, what you waiting for? Oh

Hey girls, what’s up?

She bad, hands up

Yo boys, nuh uh

Ease back, show love

Feeling so hot, wear a little less

Got a little (uh) I’ma get off my chest

Blame it on my body, got you obsessed

Do it all night, better give me respect

We’re 20 deep up on this floor

We getting wild, yeah, we getting raw

No one can breathe, still want some more

If you a freak like me one time, lemme hear you say yes

Come on, put your hands up

Here with all my friends, yup

We about to get this started

(Yes)

If you know you can’t stop and you know you won’t stop

Take it to the after party

(Yes)

Now we getting all wet

Love it when I feel sweat dripping all over my body

(Yes)

(Yes)

(Yes)

2 Chainz

Yo, did that grown man talk

Tryna get kicking so I brought my own phone

Real kamasutra, wearing Comme des Garçons

This a Hurricane Maria doing songs of reggaeton

I am beyond

I am the truth, shawty I am the one

Tattoos of bible verses on my arm

Yeah baby, you the bomb

Somebody ring the alarm

Come on, put your hands up

Here with all my friends, yup

We about to get this started

If you know you can’t stop and you know you won’t stop

Take it to the after party

(Yes)

Now we getting all wet

Love it when I feel sweat dripping all over my body

(Yes)

(Yes)

Come on, put your hands up

Here with all my friends, yup

We about to get this started

(Yes)

If you know you can’t stop and you know you won’t stop

Take it to the after party

(Yes)

Now we getting all wet

Love it when I feel sweat dripping all over my body

(Yes)

(Yes)

(Yes)