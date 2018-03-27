Louisa ha pubblicato il video musicale di Yes e farà felici i maschi di tutto il mondo
Leggi anche il testo del brano in lingua originale.
Super selvaggia ma a suo agio Louisa
La cantante britannica Louisa ha pubblicato oggi il video musicale per “Yes” e contiene tutto ciò che mi aspettavo. Vestita con vari abiti provocanti, la sexy ventenne è la dominatrice delle feste che si terranno nella stessa casa per tre notti consecutive.
Il piano sarà simile nelle prime due notti, cioè scherzare con le sue amiche, bere alcolici e ballare sul tavolo principale come se il mondo stesse per finire. La terza notte, la natura selvaggia migliorerà e Louisa sfoggerà le sue doti migliori! Quali? Date un’occhiata alla clip.
Louisa ha detto in una recente intervista che questo video musicale per “Yes” è stato il primo che ha fatto dove si è sentita veramente a proprio agio. Probabilmente anch’io mi sentirei a mio agio in una festa di Louisa… Voi no? Qui sotto trovate il testo in lingua originale di Yes.
Testo di Yes di Louisa
2 Chainz
Yeah whatever it is, you been thinking ‘bout me
I ain’t playing ‘round no more
And I guess you found out that I ain’t that innocent
Ah, but what you waiting for?
Hey girls, what’s up?
She bad, hands up
Yo boys, nuh uh
Ease back, show love
Feeling so hot, wear a little less
Got a little something I’ma get off my chest
Blame it on my body, got you obsessed
Do it all night, better give me respect
We’re 20 deep up on this floor
We getting wild, yeah, we getting raw
No one can breathe, still want some more
If you a freak like me one time, lemme hear you say yes
Come on, put your hands up
Here with all my friends, yup
We about to get this started
(Yes)
If you know you can’t stop and you know you won’t stop
Take it to the after party
(Yes)
Now we getting all wet
Love it when I feel sweat dripping all over my body
(Yes)
(Yes)
(Yes)
I don’t care what it is, you been thinking ‘bout me
I’ma get it on this floor
Girls, if you’re tired of being so damn innocent
Tell me, what you waiting for? Oh
Hey girls, what’s up?
She bad, hands up
Yo boys, nuh uh
Ease back, show love
Feeling so hot, wear a little less
Got a little (uh) I’ma get off my chest
Blame it on my body, got you obsessed
Do it all night, better give me respect
We’re 20 deep up on this floor
We getting wild, yeah, we getting raw
No one can breathe, still want some more
If you a freak like me one time, lemme hear you say yes
Come on, put your hands up
Here with all my friends, yup
We about to get this started
(Yes)
If you know you can’t stop and you know you won’t stop
Take it to the after party
(Yes)
Now we getting all wet
Love it when I feel sweat dripping all over my body
(Yes)
(Yes)
(Yes)
2 Chainz
Yo, did that grown man talk
Tryna get kicking so I brought my own phone
Real kamasutra, wearing Comme des Garçons
This a Hurricane Maria doing songs of reggaeton
I am beyond
I am the truth, shawty I am the one
Tattoos of bible verses on my arm
Yeah baby, you the bomb
Somebody ring the alarm
Come on, put your hands up
Here with all my friends, yup
We about to get this started
If you know you can’t stop and you know you won’t stop
Take it to the after party
(Yes)
Now we getting all wet
Love it when I feel sweat dripping all over my body
(Yes)
(Yes)
Come on, put your hands up
Here with all my friends, yup
We about to get this started
(Yes)
If you know you can’t stop and you know you won’t stop
Take it to the after party
(Yes)
Now we getting all wet
Love it when I feel sweat dripping all over my body
(Yes)
(Yes)
(Yes)