Dawson’s Creek: reunion del cast per i 20 anni della serie tv

Sono passati ben 20 anni da quando la serie tv per adolescenti Dawson’s Creek conquistava il cuore di milioni di spettatori. Ma come sono gli attori del cast oggi? Il sogno di molti fan di rivedere insieme il gruppo di attori è stato reso possibile grazie ad un incontro organizzato per i 20 anni della serie tv. Entertainment Weekly ha realizzato in esclusiva una raccolta fotografica per mostrarci questa nostalgica reunion.

All’incontro del cast erano presenti quasi tutti i protagonisti del drama, a partire da James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery), Katie Holmes (Joey Potter), Michelle Williams (Jennifer Lindley) e Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter). Non sono mancati all’appello nemmeno Kerr Smith e Meredith Monroe (i fratelli Jack e Andie McPhee) Busy Philipps (Audrey Liddell) e Mary Beth Peil (nonna di Jen).

Ecco dove poter trovare e vedere le foto di Entertainment Weekly.

Per i più nostalgici, ecco il video dove poter rivedere gli attori del cast di Dawson’s Creek oggi, tutti insieme. Il video è stato realizzato da People tv.

20 years after #DawsonsCreek stole the heart of every teen, @KatieHolmes212, @vanderjames and the rest of the cast reunite to talk about the show’s legacy. Watch more #CreekWeek here: https://t.co/htoRydQLRh pic.twitter.com/JB1hrfVmZ0

— PeopleTV (@peopletv) 28 marzo 2018