Dawson’s Creek: reunion del cast per i 20 anni della serie tv

Valentina Addesso 28 marzo 2018
2
Il cast di Dawson's Creek
Dawson's Creek

Un bellissimo servizio fotografico, in esclusiva per Entertainment Weekly, ci fa fare un tuffo nel passato. Ecco gli attori del cast di Dawson’s Creek a distanza di 20 anni

Sono passati ben 20 anni da quando la serie tv per adolescenti Dawson’s Creek conquistava il cuore di milioni di spettatori. Ma come sono gli attori del cast oggi? Il sogno di molti fan di rivedere insieme il gruppo di attori è stato reso possibile grazie ad un incontro organizzato per i 20 anni della serie tv. Entertainment Weekly ha realizzato in esclusiva una raccolta fotografica per mostrarci questa nostalgica reunion.

All’incontro del cast erano presenti quasi tutti i protagonisti del drama, a partire da James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery), Katie Holmes (Joey Potter), Michelle Williams (Jennifer Lindley) e Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter). Non sono mancati all’appello nemmeno Kerr Smith e Meredith Monroe (i fratelli Jack e Andie McPhee) Busy Philipps (Audrey Liddell) e Mary Beth Peil (nonna di Jen).

Ecco dove poter trovare e vedere le foto di Entertainment Weekly.

Per i più nostalgici, ecco il video dove poter rivedere gli attori del cast di Dawson’s Creek oggi, tutti insieme. Il video è stato realizzato da People tv.

 

Mostrami di più

Valentina Addesso

Amo vivere e scrivere per il cinema, la musica e le serie tv. Scrivere è per me un bisogno primario, come leggere, viaggiare e circondarmi di gatti.

Ti Potrebbe Interessare

Stèphane Audran
28 marzo 2018
3

Stéphane Audran è morta oggi, ci lascia la grande attrice francese

Eddie Vedder
28 marzo 2018
2

Eddie Vedder canta la canzone inedita “Dear Mind” – Ascoltala!

Maneskin, raddoppiano date tour
28 marzo 2018
2

Maneskin: raddoppiano le date del tour, scopri dove

Marisa Maino cantante foto
28 marzo 2018
4

Alla scoperta di Marisa Maino e della sua canzone Boy Toy con testo e audio

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Close
Close