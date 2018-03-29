MØ parla della sua prima storia d’amore in Nostalgia. Scopri il testo con lyric video del brano.

MØ condivide la sua prima storia d’amore in Nostalgia

Il titolo mi fa pensare che questo ragazzo fosse italiano. Beh, sarà stato un uomo fortunato perché MØ è una bellissima donna.

Parlando di musica, la cantante danese ha pubblicato una collaborazione con Noah Cyrus e Diplo all’inizio di quest’anno. Ora, ha lanciato questo nuovo singolo da solista chiamato Nostalgia, che potrebbe far parte di un nuovo EP o addirittura di un nuovo album. Con queste canzoni e un titolo italiano, riuscirà a conquistare il nostro mercato discografico? Beh… può darsi! Anche se presumo che lei punti a quello USA, nonostante l’omaggio alla nostra lingua con il titolo Nostalgia.

Il significato di Nostalgia

Nostalgia è una canzone pop con un un ritmo tribale che si esalta nel ritornello. La cantante danese condivide con noi la storia del suo primo amore. È successo nel 1997, dice, e anche se non sta più con quel ragazzo, ricorda che entrambi “si sono divertiti” molto insieme e che i bei ricordi di quel giovane rapporto la rendono felice. MØ ha deciso di sollevare il morale di questo ragazzo che al momento è ferito sentimentalmente. Quindi MØ lo sta aiutando con pensieri felici e assicurandogli che presto qualche ragazza straordinaria arriverà nella sua vita.

“Il sole splende quando la nuvola si spezza”, ricorda MØ in Nostalgia.

Mi piace questo brano ed è molto diverso rispetto ai precedenti della cantante danese. All’inizio la melodia mi sembrava piatta ma poi si è fatta strada attraverso un assolo vincente. Qui sotto il testo di Nostalgia.

Il testo di Nostalgia firmato da MØ

I remember the first time I was in love

It was all the way back in 1997

I stole my mama’s cell phone, yes, and I was turning it up

Tracked down your number, boy, I was so in love, I thought I was in Heaven

It was so beautiful, the love we had, the love we had

Can’t believe we let it pass, we let it pass

So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right

We couldn’t last, but a blast we had

I know you’re hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone’s lovin’, ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you’re hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone’s lovin’, ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I remember the first time they caught us drinking

We were out there hanging on our bicycles blowing wheels

I had stole my dad’s liquor, yeah, and we were turning it up

High as a kite and we were so in love, so high above

So beautiful, the love we had, the love we had

Can’t believe we let it pass, we let it pass

So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right

We couldn’t last, but a blast we had

I know you’re hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone’s lovin’, ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you’re hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone’s lovin’, ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

Come and grab my hand, honey, don’t you wanna be wild with me?

Just like we used to be back then, oh, oh, oh, oh

Come and grab my hand, honey, don’t you wanna dance with me?

Just like we used to do so devoted to the music

I know you’re hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone’s lovin’, ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you’re hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone’s lovin’, ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you’re hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone’s lovin’, ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you’re hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone’s lovin’, ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks