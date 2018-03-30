Be Careful è il messaggio di Cardi B. Testo e Significato.

Cardi B mette in guardia Offset nella nuova canzone Be Careful

Cardi B ha rilasciato una canzone nuova oggi intitolata “Be Careful“. Questo è il primo singolo che fa da conto alla rovescia al prossimo album di debutto “Invasion of Privacy“, che arriverà nei negozi il 6 aprile. Il video musicale di “Bartier Cardi” sarebbe dovuto uscire oggi, ma sembra che la rapper se lo terrà buono per la settimana dell’uscita dell’album.

Be Careful è una canzone molto interessante, un ottimo singolo da conto alla rovescia.

Prodotto da Frank Dukes, Boi-1da e Vinylz, Be Careful è una canzone di “avvertimento” per Offset, il fidanzato di Cardi B, che l’ha tradita nel 2017. Cardi B dice in “Be Careful” che potrebbe averlo perdonato una volta ma non tollererà più alcuna infedeltà in futuro.

Come si dice: “uomo avvisato, mezzo salvato.”

Sotto leggi il testo di Be Careful.

Testo di Be Careful

Yeah

Be careful, be careful, be careful with me

Yeah, look

I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha sh*t

But we more like Belly; Tommy and Keisha sh*t

Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and sh*t

Poured out my whole heart to a piece of sh*t

Man, I thought you would’ve learned your lesson

‘Bout liking pictures, not returnin’ texts

I guess it’s fine, man, I get the message

You still stutter after certain questions

You keep in contact with certain exes

Do you, though

Trust me, nigga, it’s cool, though

Said that you was workin’, but you’re out here chasin’ culo

And putas, chillin’ poolside, livin’ two lives

I could’ve did what you did to me to you a few times

But if I did decide to slide, find a nigga

Fuck him, suck his dick, you would’ve been pissed

But that’s not my M.O., I’m not that type of bitch

And karma for you is gon’ be who you end up with

Don’t make me sick, nigga

The only man, baby, I adore

I gave you everything, what’s mine is yours

I want you to live your life of course

But I hope you get what you dyin’ for

Be careful with me

Do you know what you doin’?

Whose feelings that you’re hurtin’ and bruisin’?

You gon’ gain the whole world

But is it worth the girl that you’re losin’?

Be careful with me

Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warnin’

Be careful with me

Yeah, my heart is like a package with a fragile label on it

Be careful with me

Care for me, care for me

Always said that you’d be there for me, there for me

Boy, you better treat me carefully, carefully, look

I was here before all of this

Guess you actin’ out now, you got an audience

Tell me where your mind is, drop a pin, what’s the coordinates?

You might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon’ be misfortunate, nigga

Tell me, this love’s got you this f*cked up in the head

You want some random bitch up in your bed?

She don’t even know your middle name

Watch her, ‘cause she might steal your chain

You don’t want someone who loves you instead? I guess not though

It’s blatant disrespect, you nothin’ like the nigga I met

Talk to me crazy and you quick to forget

You even got me trippin’, you got me lookin’ in the mirror different

Thinkin’ I’m flawed because you inconsistent

Between a rock and a hard place, the mud and the dirt

It’s gon’ hurt me to hate you, but lovin’ you’s worse

It all stops so abrupt, we start switchin’ it up

Teach me to be like you so I can not give a f*ck

Free to mess with someone else, I wish these feelings could melt

‘Cause you don’t care about a thing except your mothaf*ckin’ self

You make me sick, nigga

The only man, baby, I adore

I gave you everything, what’s mine is yours

I want you to live your life of course

But I hope you get what you dyin’ for

Be careful with me

Do you know what you doin’?

Whose feelings that you’re hurtin’ and bruisin’?

You gon’ gain the whole world

But is it worth the girl that you’re losin’?

Be careful with me

Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warnin’

Be careful with me

Yeah, my heart is like a package with a fragile label on it

Be careful with me