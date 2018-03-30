Non perdere Sweet Sensation di Flo Rida col campione audio di Good Vibration.
Ascolta il brano e leggi il testo.
Flo Rida omaggia Marky Mark e The Funky Bunch per ottenere il nuovo singolo Sweet Sensation
Flo Rida ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo chiamato Sweet Sensation nella giornata di oggi e questo pezzo contiene i campioni sonori dell’iconico brano del 1991: Good Vibration di Marky Mark ft. Funky Bunch.
Flo Rida ultimamente aveva fatto singoli banali e, devo dire la verità, non sempre l’ho difeso ma, in questo caso ha fatto bene a rilasciare questo brano, perché dar nuova vita al campione sonoro di un classico musicale come questo è stata un’idea geniale. Ti invito ad ascoltare Sweet Sensation e poi a commentarmi sotto per dirmi che dopotutto, è veramente un singolo niente male.
Testo di Sweet Sensation (Flo Rida):
It’s such a good vibration
It’s such a sweet sensation
You’re such a tot temptation
It’s such a sweet sensation
I got the wild ones, high ones, fly ones
Do or die ones, even shy ones
Hook, one, two, get to me, they going through, back to me
Nobody do it like you do that for me
Sheesh, don’t blow half on the half top treats
Less talkin’, let’s ‘cation at South Beach
Do some loose, wassup, I broke the leash
Yeah, yeah, yeah
You got all three eyes on the prize
Right now, right now, right now
I got a real good thing on the rise
Right now, right now, right now
And it’s worth every bit of my time
Right now, right now, right now
I’m revved up, GTA
I’m tryna see you right now, what’s your ETA?
It’s such a good vibration
It’s such a sweet sensation
You’re such a tot temptation
It’s such a sweet sensation
I got a payphone and a play phone
I gotta get it, baby, I could never stay long
I’m day one, hit ‘em with the A1s, sauce
Since day one, not the A1s, false
It’s a vibe, it’s a vibe
Rockin’ the champagne flute, hit the lights
Feelin’ like a damn good time to be alive
You lookin’ like a snack, shawty, pull it to the side
You got all three eyes on the prize
Right now, right now, right now
I got a real good thing on the rise
Right now, right now, right now
And it’s worth every bit of my time
Right now, right now, right now
I’m revved up, GTA
I’m tryna see you right now, what’s your ETA?
It’s such a good vibration
It’s such a sweet sensation
You’re such a tot temptation
It’s such a sweet sensation
It’s such a sweet sensation
It’s such a sweet sensation
Good vibration, oh
It’s such a sweet sensation, oh
Good vibration, oh
It’s such a sweet sensation, oh
It’s such a good vibration
It’s such a sweet sensation
You’re such a tot temptation
It’s such a sweet sensation
Good vibration
It’s such a sweet sensation
You’re such a tot temptation
It’s such a sweet sensation