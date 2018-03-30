Non perdere Sweet Sensation di Flo Rida col campione audio di Good Vibration.

Flo Rida omaggia Marky Mark e The Funky Bunch per ottenere il nuovo singolo Sweet Sensation

Flo Rida ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo chiamato Sweet Sensation nella giornata di oggi e questo pezzo contiene i campioni sonori dell’iconico brano del 1991: Good Vibration di Marky Mark ft. Funky Bunch.

Flo Rida ultimamente aveva fatto singoli banali e, devo dire la verità, non sempre l’ho difeso ma, in questo caso ha fatto bene a rilasciare questo brano, perché dar nuova vita al campione sonoro di un classico musicale come questo è stata un’idea geniale. Ti invito ad ascoltare Sweet Sensation e poi a commentarmi sotto per dirmi che dopotutto, è veramente un singolo niente male.

Testo di Sweet Sensation (Flo Rida):

It’s such a good vibration

It’s such a sweet sensation

You’re such a tot temptation

It’s such a sweet sensation

I got the wild ones, high ones, fly ones

Do or die ones, even shy ones

Hook, one, two, get to me, they going through, back to me

Nobody do it like you do that for me

Sheesh, don’t blow half on the half top treats

Less talkin’, let’s ‘cation at South Beach

Do some loose, wassup, I broke the leash

Yeah, yeah, yeah

You got all three eyes on the prize

Right now, right now, right now

I got a real good thing on the rise

Right now, right now, right now

And it’s worth every bit of my time

Right now, right now, right now

I’m revved up, GTA

I’m tryna see you right now, what’s your ETA?

It’s such a good vibration

It’s such a sweet sensation

You’re such a tot temptation

It’s such a sweet sensation

I got a payphone and a play phone

I gotta get it, baby, I could never stay long

I’m day one, hit ‘em with the A1s, sauce

Since day one, not the A1s, false

It’s a vibe, it’s a vibe

Rockin’ the champagne flute, hit the lights

Feelin’ like a damn good time to be alive

You lookin’ like a snack, shawty, pull it to the side

You got all three eyes on the prize

Right now, right now, right now

I got a real good thing on the rise

Right now, right now, right now

And it’s worth every bit of my time

Right now, right now, right now

I’m revved up, GTA

I’m tryna see you right now, what’s your ETA?

It’s such a good vibration

It’s such a sweet sensation

You’re such a tot temptation

It’s such a sweet sensation

It’s such a sweet sensation

It’s such a sweet sensation

Good vibration, oh

It’s such a sweet sensation, oh

Good vibration, oh

It’s such a sweet sensation, oh

It’s such a good vibration

It’s such a sweet sensation

You’re such a tot temptation

It’s such a sweet sensation

Good vibration

It’s such a sweet sensation

You’re such a tot temptation

It’s such a sweet sensation