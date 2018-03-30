SZA presenta il video musicale di Broken Clock. Analisi e testo.
Un nuovo singolo da Ctrl
SZA ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale per il suo ultimo singolo dal titolo Broken Clocks. Co-diretto dalla stessa SZA e Dave Free, il video di Broken Clock mostra la cantante R&B frequentare un campo estivo e fare ogni tipo di attività divertenti.
La giovane SZA e l’attuale SZA saranno le protagoniste di questo video musicale. Aspetta il finale, però, quando SZA viene trovata svenuta nel bagno di un club di spogliarellisti. Quindi immagino che tutto ciò che abbiamo visto in questo video musicale sia solo un flashback… Giusto?
Se non hai ancora acquistato o ascoltato l’intero album “Ctrl” di SZA, puoi considerare l’idea. È stato uno dei migliori album del 2017 e, quando dico migliori, non scherzo mica.
Trovi Ctrl qui sotto su Amazon:
Il testo di Broken Clock (SZA):
Run fast from my day job
Running fast from the way it was
Jump quick to a pay check
Running back to the strip club
I’m never going back, never going back
No you can’t make me
Never going back, never going back
They never take me
I’ve paid enough of petty dues
I’ve had enough of sh*tty news
I’ve had a thing for dirty shoes since I was 10
Love dirty men alike
Ohhhh
Better day than yesterday
Ohhhh
I just take it day by day
Ohhhh
Never hearing what they say
Ohhhhh
I just do it my way
All I got is these broken clocks
I ain’t got no time
Just burning daylight
Still up still up
Its still love its
Still love still love still loving still love
Nothing but love for you
Nothing but love
Nothing but love
All that I’ve got
Pieces and pages
Talking a lot
Sorry I’m faded
Think I forgot
You love me
You love me
You love me
Got a shift at 10 AM
Got a dip at 10 PM
Gotta get that cash
Won’t get past the lunch break
I ain’t had a smoke break
In about two days [?] Been about three years since I dated you
Why you still talking bout me like we together?
I moved on for the better
You moved on to the weather
I was down for whatever
And then some
You got make me late to work again
Ohhhhh
Better day than yesterday
Ohhhh
I just take it day by day
Ohhhh
Never hearing what they say
Ohhhhh
I just do it my way
All I got is these broken clocks
I ain’t got no time
Just burning daylight
Still up still up
Its still love its still love
Still love still love still loving still love
Nothing but love for you
Nothing but love
Nothing but love
I don’t eat can’t sleep past 9 AM
Heartbeat makes me feel young again
Can’t beat em just join the party
I dont wanna don’t need nobody
All that I’ve got
Pieces and pages
Talking a lot
Sorry I’m faded
Think I forgot
You love me
You love me
You love me