SZA presenta il video musicale di Broken Clock. Analisi e testo.

Un nuovo singolo da Ctrl

SZA ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale per il suo ultimo singolo dal titolo Broken Clocks. Co-diretto dalla stessa SZA e Dave Free, il video di Broken Clock mostra la cantante R&B frequentare un campo estivo e fare ogni tipo di attività divertenti.

La giovane SZA e l’attuale SZA saranno le protagoniste di questo video musicale. Aspetta il finale, però, quando SZA viene trovata svenuta nel bagno di un club di spogliarellisti. Quindi immagino che tutto ciò che abbiamo visto in questo video musicale sia solo un flashback… Giusto?

Se non hai ancora acquistato o ascoltato l’intero album “Ctrl” di SZA, puoi considerare l’idea. È stato uno dei migliori album del 2017 e, quando dico migliori, non scherzo mica.

Trovi Ctrl qui sotto su Amazon:

Il testo di Broken Clock (SZA):

Run fast from my day job

Running fast from the way it was

Jump quick to a pay check

Running back to the strip club

I’m never going back, never going back

No you can’t make me

Never going back, never going back

They never take me

I’ve paid enough of petty dues

I’ve had enough of sh*tty news

I’ve had a thing for dirty shoes since I was 10

Love dirty men alike

Ohhhh

Better day than yesterday

Ohhhh

I just take it day by day

Ohhhh

Never hearing what they say

Ohhhhh

I just do it my way

All I got is these broken clocks

I ain’t got no time

Just burning daylight

Still up still up

Its still love its

Still love still love still loving still love

Nothing but love for you

Nothing but love

Nothing but love

All that I’ve got

Pieces and pages

Talking a lot

Sorry I’m faded

Think I forgot

You love me

You love me

You love me

Got a shift at 10 AM

Got a dip at 10 PM

Gotta get that cash

Won’t get past the lunch break

I ain’t had a smoke break

In about two days [?] Been about three years since I dated you

Why you still talking bout me like we together?

I moved on for the better

You moved on to the weather

I was down for whatever

And then some

You got make me late to work again

Ohhhhh

Better day than yesterday

Ohhhh

I just take it day by day

Ohhhh

Never hearing what they say

Ohhhhh

I just do it my way

All I got is these broken clocks

I ain’t got no time

Just burning daylight

Still up still up

Its still love its still love

Still love still love still loving still love

Nothing but love for you

Nothing but love

Nothing but love

I don’t eat can’t sleep past 9 AM

Heartbeat makes me feel young again

Can’t beat em just join the party

I dont wanna don’t need nobody

All that I’ve got

Pieces and pages

Talking a lot

Sorry I’m faded

Think I forgot

You love me

You love me

You love me