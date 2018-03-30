Il riscatto dei Thirty Seconds To Mars è Rescue Me? Testo e Audio.

I Thirty Seconds To Mars hanno rilasciato la nuova canzone Rescue Me

Forse i Thirty Seconds to Mars non sono tanto portati con i singoli che fanno da conto alla rovescia agli album. Il disco in cui verranno inclusi questi brani si chiama America. Considerando le canzoni che abbiamo ascoltato fino ad ora, il disco non da l’idea di essere molto interessante, almeno fino ad ora. Pensate che i fan lo acquisteranno? Secondo me no!

L’ultima canzone che ho sentito dal titolo One Track Mind non è riuscita a conquistarmi e non mi piace neanche questo nuovo brano che si chiama Rescue Me. Che cosa sta succedendo ai Thirty Seconds to Mars? One Track Mind o Rescue Me non potrebbero mai essere comparate a quelle canzoni che abbiamo sentito dalla band guidata da Jared Leto in passato.

“Salvami dai demoni della mia mente. Salvami dagli amanti della mia vita,” urla Jared Leto sul ritornello di questa canzone.

A volte mi sembra che i Thirty Seconds to Mars siano spaventati dal successo di altre band. Rescue Me è un tentativo di evolversi, ma realizzato male. Avanti il prossimo…

Il testo di Rescue Me (Thirty Seconds to Mars)

Whatever you do, don’t ever play my canyon

Too many years being the king of pain

You gotta lose it all if you wanna take control

Sell yourself to save your soul

Rescue me from the demons in my mind

Rescue me from the lovers in my life

Rescue me from the demons in my mind

Rescue me, rescue me, rescue me

Rescue me

Whatever you do, don’t ever lose your faith

The devil’s quick to love, lust and pain

Better to say yes to never know, oh, oh

Sell yourself to save your soul

Rescue me from the demons in my mind

Rescue me from the lovers in my life

Rescue me from the demons in my mind

Rescue me, rescue me, rescue me

Rescue me

Sell yourself to save your soul, you gotta, oh, oh

Sell yourself to save your soul, you gotta, oh, oh

Sell yourself to save your soul, you gotta, oh, oh

Sell yourself to save your soul

Rescue me from the demons in my mind

Rescue me from the lovers in my life

Rescue me from the demons in my mind

Rescue me, rescue me, rescue me

Rescue me, oh, oh

Rescue me, oh, oh

Rescue me, oh, oh

Rescue me, rescue me, rescue me