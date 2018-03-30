Tinashe: “Me so Bad” | Audio, Testo & Trauzione

Tinashe ha rilasciato oggi il suo nuovo singolo “Me So Bad”, una canzone con Ty Dolla $ign e French Montana.

L’album “Joyride” di Tinashe uscirà il 13 aprile. Quindi, se ami questa nuova canzone, procurati una copia dell’album quando uscirà.

“Me So Bad” è un bop primaverile/estivo!

Tinashe ha anche presentato in anteprima il suo video musicale ufficiale su YouTube:

Testo Tinashe – Me So Bad

Montana

Right Now Sound, (Woah)

Hitmaka!

Sound!

I know you want my free time

I know that we don’t play, play, play, play

I’m walking on a thin line

I’m hoping that it break, break, break, break, break

I’m tryna give you FaceTime (yeah)

Don’t mean you wanna wait, wait, wait, wait, wait

I want a better bassline, I want a better bassline

Don’t be faking, faking, no, yeah

Say you looking for someone that’ll last

I know you looking for someone that’ll last

You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad

Come get this body

You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad

Come get this body

Running out of words to say

No talking girl, I came to play

Drop top, jumped in the wraith

Yeah, yeah

I want it face down

Turn around let me lay down

Until you want another round let me taste that

Ye

Don’t be faking, faking, no

Say you looking for someone that’ll last

I know you looking for someone that’ll last

You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad

Come get this body

You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad

Come get this body

Senorita, señor-senorita

Sh-Shorty give me head like a mind reader

Overseas and , no rain checks

Once I showed her the safe

She ain’t want no safe sex

AOD with the rain jacket

She a savage, Louis vintage baggage

You know we the flyest that’s a fact

And I need a new crib for the plaques

Quit all that stalling, I got what you need right now

And I want to feel it

Trying to take you higher than the ceiling

Quit all that stalling, got what you need right now

Yeah, I want to feel it

Oh you got me caught up in my feelings, yeah

Don’t be faking, faking, no

Say you looking for someone that’ll last

I know you looking for someone that’ll last

You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad (you know I’m on my way boy)

Come get this body

You want some me so bad (me so bad)

You want some me so bad

Come get this body

Traduzione Me So Bad – Tinashe

Montana

Adesso Suono, (Woah)

Hitmaka!

Il suono!

So che vuoi il mio tempo libero

So che non ci giocare, giocare, giocare, giocare

Sto camminando su una linea sottile

Sto sperando che pausa, pausa, pausa, pausa, pausa

Io sono tryna dare FaceTime (sì)

Non vuol dire che non si vuole aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, aspettare

Voglio una migliore bassline, voglio il meglio bassline

Non fingere, fingere, no, sì, sì, sì

Dire che è in cerca di qualcuno che durerà

So che cercando qualcuno che durerà

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Venite a ottenere questo corpo

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Venite a ottenere questo corpo

In esecuzione di parole per dire

Non si parla di ragazza, mi è venuto a giocare

Drop top, è saltato in wraith

Sì, sì

Voglio a faccia in giù

Girare intorno mi permetta di stabilire

Fino a quando si desidera che un altro giro mi permetta di gusto che

Voi

Non fingere, fingere, no

Dire che è in cerca di qualcuno che durerà

So che cercando qualcuno che durerà

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Venite a ottenere questo corpo

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Venite a ottenere questo corpo

Senorita, señor-senorita

Sh-Shorty mi danno testa come un lettore di mente

All’estero e , senza controlli di pioggia

Una volta ho mostrato sicuro

Lei non vuole il sesso sicuro

AOD con la giacca pioggia

Ha un selvaggio, Louis vintage bagaglio

Sai che abbiamo il flyest che è un dato di fatto

E ho bisogno di un nuovo presepe per le targhe

Chiudere tutti che in stallo, ho ottenuto quello che ti serve in questo momento

E voglio sentire

Cercando di prendere è superiore a soffitto

Chiudere tutti che in stallo, ha ottenuto che cosa avete bisogno in questo momento

Sì, voglio sentire

Oh si mi ha catturato i miei sentimenti, sì

Non fingere, fingere, no

Dire che è in cerca di qualcuno che durerà

So che cercando qualcuno che durerà

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Vuoi un pò di me così male (sai che ho sul mio modo boy)

Venite a ottenere questo corpo

Vuoi un pò di me così male (a me così male)

Vuoi un pò di me così male

Venite a ottenere questo corpo