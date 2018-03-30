Tinashe: “Me so Bad” | Audio, Testo & Trauzione
Tinashe ha rilasciato oggi il suo nuovo singolo “Me So Bad”, una canzone con Ty Dolla $ign e French Montana.
L’album “Joyride” di Tinashe uscirà il 13 aprile. Quindi, se ami questa nuova canzone, procurati una copia dell’album quando uscirà.
“Me So Bad” è un bop primaverile/estivo!
Tinashe ha anche presentato in anteprima il suo video musicale ufficiale su YouTube:
Testo Tinashe – Me So Bad
Montana
Right Now Sound, (Woah)
Hitmaka!
Sound!
I know you want my free time
I know that we don’t play, play, play, play
I’m walking on a thin line
I’m hoping that it break, break, break, break, break
I’m tryna give you FaceTime (yeah)
Don’t mean you wanna wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
I want a better bassline, I want a better bassline
Don’t be faking, faking, no, yeah
Say you looking for someone that’ll last
I know you looking for someone that’ll last
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
Running out of words to say
No talking girl, I came to play
Drop top, jumped in the wraith
Yeah, yeah
I want it face down
Turn around let me lay down
Until you want another round let me taste that
Ye
Don’t be faking, faking, no
Say you looking for someone that’ll last
I know you looking for someone that’ll last
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
Senorita, señor-senorita
Sh-Shorty give me head like a mind reader
Overseas and , no rain checks
Once I showed her the safe
She ain’t want no safe sex
AOD with the rain jacket
She a savage, Louis vintage baggage
You know we the flyest that’s a fact
And I need a new crib for the plaques
Quit all that stalling, I got what you need right now
And I want to feel it
Trying to take you higher than the ceiling
Quit all that stalling, got what you need right now
Yeah, I want to feel it
Oh you got me caught up in my feelings, yeah
Don’t be faking, faking, no
Say you looking for someone that’ll last
I know you looking for someone that’ll last
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad (you know I’m on my way boy)
Come get this body
You want some me so bad (me so bad)
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
Traduzione Me So Bad – Tinashe
Montana
Adesso Suono, (Woah)
Hitmaka!
Il suono!
So che vuoi il mio tempo libero
So che non ci giocare, giocare, giocare, giocare
Sto camminando su una linea sottile
Sto sperando che pausa, pausa, pausa, pausa, pausa
Io sono tryna dare FaceTime (sì)
Non vuol dire che non si vuole aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, aspettare
Voglio una migliore bassline, voglio il meglio bassline
Non fingere, fingere, no, sì, sì, sì
Dire che è in cerca di qualcuno che durerà
So che cercando qualcuno che durerà
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Venite a ottenere questo corpo
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Venite a ottenere questo corpo
In esecuzione di parole per dire
Non si parla di ragazza, mi è venuto a giocare
Drop top, è saltato in wraith
Sì, sì
Voglio a faccia in giù
Girare intorno mi permetta di stabilire
Fino a quando si desidera che un altro giro mi permetta di gusto che
Voi
Non fingere, fingere, no
Dire che è in cerca di qualcuno che durerà
So che cercando qualcuno che durerà
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Venite a ottenere questo corpo
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Venite a ottenere questo corpo
Senorita, señor-senorita
Sh-Shorty mi danno testa come un lettore di mente
All’estero e , senza controlli di pioggia
Una volta ho mostrato sicuro
Lei non vuole il sesso sicuro
AOD con la giacca pioggia
Ha un selvaggio, Louis vintage bagaglio
Sai che abbiamo il flyest che è un dato di fatto
E ho bisogno di un nuovo presepe per le targhe
Chiudere tutti che in stallo, ho ottenuto quello che ti serve in questo momento
E voglio sentire
Cercando di prendere è superiore a soffitto
Chiudere tutti che in stallo, ha ottenuto che cosa avete bisogno in questo momento
Sì, voglio sentire
Oh si mi ha catturato i miei sentimenti, sì
Non fingere, fingere, no
Dire che è in cerca di qualcuno che durerà
So che cercando qualcuno che durerà
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Vuoi un pò di me così male (sai che ho sul mio modo boy)
Venite a ottenere questo corpo
Vuoi un pò di me così male (a me così male)
Vuoi un pò di me così male
Venite a ottenere questo corpo