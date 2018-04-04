Cardi B: ecco Drip a soli 2 giorni dall’album!
Scelta errata per la rapper?
Cardi B sa che il suo album di debutto “Invasion of Privacy” uscirà tra soli due giorni?
Pare proprio di no. La rapper ha deciso di pubblicare una nuova canzone estratta da questo progetto nella giornata di oggi. Probabilmente avrà pensato che i suoi fan sono così disperati da non poter aspettare altri due giorni, una strategia strana penserete. La canzone di Cardi B si chiama “Drip” ed è una collaborazione con il famoso trio Migos.
Prodotto da Cassius Jay, Drip vanta un ritmo piuttosto buono ma Cardi B sembra messa da parte in questo brano. Voglio dire, le sue frasi hanno poco impatto e non sono nemmeno granché. La verità? Sono rimasto deluso da Drip. La sua originalità è la stessa di un cinepanettone italiano.
Il rilascio di “Drip” potrebbe penalizzare l’uscita di “Invasion of Privacy” anziché supportarla. Vedremo quanto venderà l’album di Cardi B questo venerdì. Qui sotto il testo di Drip e sopra l’audio del brano.
Testo di Drip (Cardi B & Migos):
That boy Cass!
Cardi!
Non-stop
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’ [Verso 1: Cardi B] Give me little something to remember (Cardi!)
Tryna make love in a Sprinter
Crazy droppin’ a nigga like Kemba
Lookin’ like a right swipe on Tinder
Shit on these hoes
Now look at my wrist on these hoes
Now I look down on these bitches
I feel like I’m stilts on these hoes
Forgive everybody right now
I’m the man, got cake by the pound
Go down, heat it up, don’t drown
Left the keys in the boat, how it sound
I got that gushy
Yeah that’s a fact but I’ve never been n*gger
I’ve been that bitch since pajamas with footies
Won every P, and I’m still a rookie
I gotta work on my anger
Might kill a bitch with my fingers
I gotta stay outta Gucci
I’m finna run outta hangers
Is she a stripper, a rapper or a singer?
I’m busting racks in a Bentley Bentayga
Running through your hood like “Bitch, I’m the mayor!”
You not my bitch, then bitch you are done [Ritornello: Cardi B & Offset] Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’ [Refrain: Offset] Bitch you a thot, ain’t trickin’ (thot, thot)
Put her on her knee, make her lick it (lick it)
Patek on my wrist, and it’s glistenin’ (drip, drip)
The bitch got mad, I dissed her (hey) [Verso 2: Offset] Shawty ain’t nothing to a rich nigga
I put a check on a bitch nigga
Fuck your whole set and your clique, nigga
Got a gang full of dud and some broke niggas
Diamonds on me, whats the price? (price)
I’m not getting invite with the hype (hype)
I’m too rich to get into a fight (too rich)
Fifty racks got my jeans fitting tight
Pay that price and them boys come and wipe ya
We had to dispose of the diaper
Yeah we trap every week, every night
Word my movie too smooth, no indictments (hey)
Yeah, freakazoid lightning (light)
Fifty-seven ninety in this Breitling
When I got a mil I got excited
For the cash I’ma turn to Michael Myers
Baguettes keep dripping, dropping (drip)
My wrist all liquid watches (watch)
Told a bitch “Jump on my dick and pop it” (yea)
Get a little bitch a deposit (yea) [Ritornello: Cardi B] Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’ [Refrain: Offset] Bitch you a thot, ain’t trickin’ (thot, thot)
Put her on her knee, make her lick it (lick it)
Patek on my wrist, and it’s glistenin’ (drip, drip)
The bitch got mad, I dissed her (hey) [Verso 3: Takeoff] Takeoff
Came through drippin’, I ain’t never slippin’ I’m a pimp
Fuckin’ with a quarter million nigga, what a feelin’
Abort the mission, nigga, let me tellin
Splash, took a bitch to Piccadilly
Water in my ear, gave a nigga wet willie
Came through drippin’, spillin’
Walkin’ with the bag
Tryna get all my niggas a milli, stack it to the ceilin’
Shootin’ at civilians
I’m the one dealin’, I could make a killin’
Bags, can you smell her when I Vac-seal it?
Fly nigga throw it up, don’t care about your feelings
Ooh, what is this? What you wearin’ I be drippin’ (what)
Cal Ripken’s hit a nigga, Ken Griffey (uh, huh)
The bitch got thick, so I guess she ate Jiffy
When she leave with me, I’ma fly her back to the city [Verso 4: Quavo] Go get the bag on a day off (racks)
Got get the rings out the playoffs (rings)
Pasadena’s a bake off
Fuck on her, then she get laid off (smash)
Big boy 2’s, make-o (make-o)
Make a bitch down with a draco
Walkin’ with the cheese, that’s queso
That’s Huncho, f*ck a Rodeo
Private jet, we don’t do layover (whew)
One call, I’m having your bae over (brr)
Walk out the spot with a makeover (woah)
Got her addicted to payover (addicted) [Ritornello: Cardi B & Offset] Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Came through drippin’ (drip drip)
Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’