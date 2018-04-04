Cardi B: ecco Drip a soli 2 giorni dall’album!

Cardi B sa che il suo album di debutto “Invasion of Privacy” uscirà tra soli due giorni?

Pare proprio di no. La rapper ha deciso di pubblicare una nuova canzone estratta da questo progetto nella giornata di oggi. Probabilmente avrà pensato che i suoi fan sono così disperati da non poter aspettare altri due giorni, una strategia strana penserete. La canzone di Cardi B si chiama “Drip” ed è una collaborazione con il famoso trio Migos.

Prodotto da Cassius Jay, Drip vanta un ritmo piuttosto buono ma Cardi B sembra messa da parte in questo brano. Voglio dire, le sue frasi hanno poco impatto e non sono nemmeno granché. La verità? Sono rimasto deluso da Drip. La sua originalità è la stessa di un cinepanettone italiano.

Il rilascio di “Drip” potrebbe penalizzare l’uscita di “Invasion of Privacy” anziché supportarla. Vedremo quanto venderà l’album di Cardi B questo venerdì. Qui sotto il testo di Drip e sopra l’audio del brano.

Testo di Drip (Cardi B & Migos):

That boy Cass!

Cardi!

Non-stop

[Ritornello: Cardi B & Offset] Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’ [Verso 1: Cardi B] Give me little something to remember (Cardi!)Tryna make love in a SprinterCrazy droppin’ a nigga like KembaLookin’ like a right swipe on TinderShit on these hoesNow look at my wrist on these hoesNow I look down on these bitchesI feel like I’m stilts on these hoesForgive everybody right nowI’m the man, got cake by the poundGo down, heat it up, don’t drownLeft the keys in the boat, how it soundI got that gushyYeah that’s a fact but I’ve never been n*ggerI’ve been that bitch since pajamas with footiesWon every P, and I’m still a rookieI gotta work on my angerMight kill a bitch with my fingersI gotta stay outta GucciI’m finna run outta hangersIs she a stripper, a rapper or a singer?I’m busting racks in a Bentley BentaygaRunning through your hood like “Bitch, I’m the mayor!”You not my bitch, then bitch you are done [Ritornello: Cardi B & Offset] Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’ [Refrain: Offset] Bitch you a thot, ain’t trickin’ (thot, thot)Put her on her knee, make her lick it (lick it)Patek on my wrist, and it’s glistenin’ (drip, drip)The bitch got mad, I dissed her (hey) [Verso 2: Offset] Shawty ain’t nothing to a rich niggaI put a check on a bitch niggaFuck your whole set and your clique, niggaGot a gang full of dud and some broke niggasDiamonds on me, whats the price? (price)I’m not getting invite with the hype (hype)I’m too rich to get into a fight (too rich)Fifty racks got my jeans fitting tightPay that price and them boys come and wipe yaWe had to dispose of the diaperYeah we trap every week, every nightWord my movie too smooth, no indictments (hey)Yeah, freakazoid lightning (light)Fifty-seven ninety in this BreitlingWhen I got a mil I got excitedFor the cash I’ma turn to Michael MyersBaguettes keep dripping, dropping (drip)My wrist all liquid watches (watch)Told a bitch “Jump on my dick and pop it” (yea)Get a little bitch a deposit (yea) [Ritornello: Cardi B] Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’ [Refrain: Offset] Bitch you a thot, ain’t trickin’ (thot, thot)Put her on her knee, make her lick it (lick it)Patek on my wrist, and it’s glistenin’ (drip, drip)The bitch got mad, I dissed her (hey) [Verso 3: Takeoff] TakeoffCame through drippin’, I ain’t never slippin’ I’m a pimpFuckin’ with a quarter million nigga, what a feelin’Abort the mission, nigga, let me tellinSplash, took a bitch to PiccadillyWater in my ear, gave a nigga wet willieCame through drippin’, spillin’Walkin’ with the bagTryna get all my niggas a milli, stack it to the ceilin’Shootin’ at civiliansI’m the one dealin’, I could make a killin’Bags, can you smell her when I Vac-seal it?Fly nigga throw it up, don’t care about your feelingsOoh, what is this? What you wearin’ I be drippin’ (what)Cal Ripken’s hit a nigga, Ken Griffey (uh, huh)The bitch got thick, so I guess she ate JiffyWhen she leave with me, I’ma fly her back to the city [Verso 4: Quavo] Go get the bag on a day off (racks)Got get the rings out the playoffs (rings)Pasadena’s a bake offFuck on her, then she get laid off (smash)Big boy 2’s, make-o (make-o)Make a bitch down with a dracoWalkin’ with the cheese, that’s quesoThat’s Huncho, f*ck a RodeoPrivate jet, we don’t do layover (whew)One call, I’m having your bae over (brr)Walk out the spot with a makeover (woah)Got her addicted to payover (addicted) [Ritornello: Cardi B & Offset] Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Came through drippin’ (drip drip)Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin’