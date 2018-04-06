Ofenbach vs. Lack Of Afro – PARTY | Audio, Testo e Traduzione

Party è il nuovo singolo di Ofenbach vs. Lack Of Afro con il featuring di Wax & Herbal T. Party arriva a distanza di qualche mese da “Katchi” (vs. Nick Waterhouse).

Nelle scorse ore è stato caricato l’audio ufficiale della canzone che potete ascoltare in apertura post. Qui sotto testo e traduzione della canzone.

Ofenbach vs. Lack Of Afro – PARTY (feat. Wax & Herbal T), Testo

Ofenbach vs. Lack Of Afro – PARTY (feat. Wax & Herbal T), Traduzione

[Verse 1: Wax] While you aim to maintain the status quoEmbody the persona of the average joeMe and Herbal T and the Lack of Fro are less rationalWe internationalTo reiterate in case you’re a little lateI incinerate fakes on my dinner plateWe hungry, but ya’ll gon’ starve the hardestCause we stay well fed eating starvin’ artistsI’m a veteran authority better than the majorityOf all the mothafuckas that ever been in the door of the industryI’m what you pretend to beHalf of you mothafuckas sound like shit to meThat’s why I have no sympathyThat’s why I take a shit in your stocking, and burn down your Christmas treePoof, you’re done, ya’ll historyI’m the truth behind the unsolved mysteryI’m the epitome of victoryInstinctively, I rip emceesAnd spit the remains out, all over the floorIt’s Big Wax mothafucka thought I told you beforeI’m on a whole different level than ya’ll, leveling ya’llLike a medicine ball, hitting you dead in the jawWe ready to brawl, you delicate soft, you gon’ lose itHerbal T ride the mic and get stupid [Verse 2: Herbal T] Learn to be originalHerbs an individualNerds, are typical hypocritical pitiful minimalImpact makers, get to back breakingHard work it takes to get to that placeWhere you can do whatever you want and still kill itPass your prescription bottle and we’ll fill itUp with the true party music from the soul ya’llWax, Herbal T, LOA, is the roll callI thought I told ya’ll not to press your luckLike tentacles of an octopus, you suckStraight trash, throw your CD in a waste basketOr I’mma cover your mouth with tape fastAnd pipe down your shitty talkThem brothers fly like Orville and Wilbur right down to Kitty HawkAnd just when ya’ll assholes thought that ya’ll was on topLack of Afro brought thatFall back when he lay the drum trackThe bass on the joint on point like a thumbtackCrews come whack cause some lack the focusAnd if they fall off a come back it’s hopelessUnpack the dopeness stored in my brainDear lord I’m insaneIf you a dope fiend put my microphone cord in your veinAnd soon you’ll be high like you’re boarding a plane

Mentre miri a mantenere lo status quo

Incarnare la persona nìmedia

Io Herbal T e Lack of Fro siamo meno razionali

Noi internazionali

Per reiterare nel caso in cui tu sia un po ‘in ritardo

Ho incenerito falsi sul mio piatto di cena

Abbiamo fame, ma farai morire di fame il più difficile

Perché rimaniamo ben nutriti mangiando artisti affamati

Sono un’autorità veterana meglio della maggioranza

Di tutti i ca**oni che sono stati nella porta del settore

Sono quello che fingi di essere

Metà di voi, figli di ***, mi sembrate una merda

Ecco perché non ho simpatia

È per questo che mi prendo uno schifo dalla tua calza e brucio il tuo albero di Natale

Poof, hai finito, tutta la tua storia

Sono la verità dietro il mistero irrisolto

Sono l’epitome della vittoria

Istintivamente, porto via i maestri di cerimonie

E sputo il resti, per tutto il pavimento

È Big Wax, cazz0, che pensavo di avertelo detto prima

Sono a un livello completamente diverso da quello tuo, livellandolo

Come una palla medica, colpendoti alla mascella

Siamo pronti a lottare, delicati delicati, lo perderai

Herbal T fai tuo il microfono e diventa stupido

Impara ad essere originale

Erbe un individuo

Nerd, sono i tipici ipocriti pietosi minimali

Creano impatto, arrivare a fare rottura

Il duro lavoro necessario per arrivare a quel posto

Dove puoi fare quello che vuoi e ucciderlo

Passa la tua bottiglia di prescrizione e la riempiremo

Su con la vera musica da party dall’anima tutti

Wax, Herbal T, LOA, è l’appello

Pensavo di averti detto di non sfidare la tua fortuna

Come i tentacoli di un polipo, fai schifo

Dritto nel cestino, getta il tuo CD in un cestino

Oppure ti copro la bocca con del nastro adesivo

E condivido le tue chiacchiere schifose

I fratelli volano come Orville e Wilbur fino a Kitty Hawk

E proprio quando penserete di essere al top

La mancanza di Afro lo ha portato

Tornare indietro quando pone la traccia della batteria

Il basso sull’articolazione punta come una puntina da disegno

Gli equipaggi vengono colpiti perché alcuni hanno mancanza di attenzione

E se cadono da un ritorno è senza speranza

Disimballa quello che è immagazzinato nel mio cervello

Caro signore, sono pazzo

Se tu fossi un drogato, metti il ​​mio microfono nella tua vena

E presto sarai in alto come se ti trovassi su un aereo