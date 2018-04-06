Ofenbach vs. Lack Of Afro – PARTY | Audio, Testo e Traduzione
Party è il nuovo singolo di Ofenbach vs. Lack Of Afro con il featuring di Wax & Herbal T. Party arriva a distanza di qualche mese da “Katchi” (vs. Nick Waterhouse).
Nelle scorse ore è stato caricato l’audio ufficiale della canzone che potete ascoltare in apertura post. Qui sotto testo e traduzione della canzone.
Ofenbach vs. Lack Of Afro – PARTY (feat. Wax & Herbal T), Testo[Verse 1: Wax] While you aim to maintain the status quo
Embody the persona of the average joe
Me and Herbal T and the Lack of Fro are less rational
We international
To reiterate in case you’re a little late
I incinerate fakes on my dinner plate
We hungry, but ya’ll gon’ starve the hardest
Cause we stay well fed eating starvin’ artists
I’m a veteran authority better than the majority
Of all the mothafuckas that ever been in the door of the industry
I’m what you pretend to be
Half of you mothafuckas sound like shit to me
That’s why I have no sympathy
That’s why I take a shit in your stocking, and burn down your Christmas tree
Poof, you’re done, ya’ll history
I’m the truth behind the unsolved mystery
I’m the epitome of victory
Instinctively, I rip emcees
And spit the remains out, all over the floor
It’s Big Wax mothafucka thought I told you before
I’m on a whole different level than ya’ll, leveling ya’ll
Like a medicine ball, hitting you dead in the jaw
We ready to brawl, you delicate soft, you gon’ lose it
Herbal T ride the mic and get stupid [Verse 2: Herbal T] Learn to be original
Herbs an individual
Nerds, are typical hypocritical pitiful minimal
Impact makers, get to back breaking
Hard work it takes to get to that place
Where you can do whatever you want and still kill it
Pass your prescription bottle and we’ll fill it
Up with the true party music from the soul ya’ll
Wax, Herbal T, LOA, is the roll call
I thought I told ya’ll not to press your luck
Like tentacles of an octopus, you suck
Straight trash, throw your CD in a waste basket
Or I’mma cover your mouth with tape fast
And pipe down your shitty talk
Them brothers fly like Orville and Wilbur right down to Kitty Hawk
And just when ya’ll assholes thought that ya’ll was on top
Lack of Afro brought that
Fall back when he lay the drum track
The bass on the joint on point like a thumbtack
Crews come whack cause some lack the focus
And if they fall off a come back it’s hopeless
Unpack the dopeness stored in my brain
Dear lord I’m insane
If you a dope fiend put my microphone cord in your vein
And soon you’ll be high like you’re boarding a plane
Ofenbach vs. Lack Of Afro – PARTY (feat. Wax & Herbal T), Traduzione
Mentre miri a mantenere lo status quo
Incarnare la persona nìmedia
Io Herbal T e Lack of Fro siamo meno razionali
Noi internazionali
Per reiterare nel caso in cui tu sia un po ‘in ritardo
Ho incenerito falsi sul mio piatto di cena
Abbiamo fame, ma farai morire di fame il più difficile
Perché rimaniamo ben nutriti mangiando artisti affamati
Sono un’autorità veterana meglio della maggioranza
Di tutti i ca**oni che sono stati nella porta del settore
Sono quello che fingi di essere
Metà di voi, figli di ***, mi sembrate una merda
Ecco perché non ho simpatia
È per questo che mi prendo uno schifo dalla tua calza e brucio il tuo albero di Natale
Poof, hai finito, tutta la tua storia
Sono la verità dietro il mistero irrisolto
Sono l’epitome della vittoria
Istintivamente, porto via i maestri di cerimonie
E sputo il resti, per tutto il pavimento
È Big Wax, cazz0, che pensavo di avertelo detto prima
Sono a un livello completamente diverso da quello tuo, livellandolo
Come una palla medica, colpendoti alla mascella
Siamo pronti a lottare, delicati delicati, lo perderai
Herbal T fai tuo il microfono e diventa stupido
Impara ad essere originale
Erbe un individuo
Nerd, sono i tipici ipocriti pietosi minimali
Creano impatto, arrivare a fare rottura
Il duro lavoro necessario per arrivare a quel posto
Dove puoi fare quello che vuoi e ucciderlo
Passa la tua bottiglia di prescrizione e la riempiremo
Su con la vera musica da party dall’anima tutti
Wax, Herbal T, LOA, è l’appello
Pensavo di averti detto di non sfidare la tua fortuna
Come i tentacoli di un polipo, fai schifo
Dritto nel cestino, getta il tuo CD in un cestino
Oppure ti copro la bocca con del nastro adesivo
E condivido le tue chiacchiere schifose
I fratelli volano come Orville e Wilbur fino a Kitty Hawk
E proprio quando penserete di essere al top
La mancanza di Afro lo ha portato
Tornare indietro quando pone la traccia della batteria
Il basso sull’articolazione punta come una puntina da disegno
Gli equipaggi vengono colpiti perché alcuni hanno mancanza di attenzione
E se cadono da un ritorno è senza speranza
Disimballa quello che è immagazzinato nel mio cervello
Caro signore, sono pazzo
Se tu fossi un drogato, metti il mio microfono nella tua vena
E presto sarai in alto come se ti trovassi su un aereo