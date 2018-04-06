E’ online il video musicale del Remix Alone di Halsey.
Mai vista una Halsey così…
Halsey ha fatto esordire oggi – come promesso il video musicale diretto da Hannah Lux Davis per il suo remix di “Alone” (una nuova versione con Big Sean e Stefflon Don).
Il video del terzo singolo di “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” mostra Halsey in versione hot… Tira fuori il rossetto dal reggiseno e fa iniziare le danze.
Le croci blu del video ricordano la clip per Savior di Iggy Azalea ma, devo dire la verità, in questo video musicale per Alone, Halsey è più carismatica e forse pure più sexy rispetto alla rapper australiana.
La durata del video musicale è 4 minuti e 12 secondi. Nelle news precedenti dedicate alla cantante ho sempre tessuto elogi per i suoi video e anche in questo caso continuerò a produrre parole al miele per Halsey.
Se avete 4 minuti di tempo guardatevi il video musicale per il remix di Alone… Ne vale la pena! Qui sotto trovate anche il testo del brano in lingua inglese.
Testo del remix di Alone (Halsey):[Verso 1: Halsey]
Said he tried to phone me, but I never have time
He said that I never listen, but I don’t even try
I got a new place in Cali, but I’m gone every night
So I fill it with strangers so they keep on the lights
She said she told you she knows me, but the face isn’t right
She asked if I recognized her and I told her I might
See, everywhere I go
I got a million different people tryna kick it
But I’m still alone in my mind, yeah
I know you’re dying to meet me
But I can just tell you this
Baby, as soon as you meet me
You’ll wish that you never did
(You’ll wish that you never did)
Unh, look
I’m a real rare individual
I’m in the physical and the metaphysical
I know you need your alone time, that’s critical
But I need some of your time, is that hypocritical?
Damn, you know I relate to you more than fam
So I won’t sit around and let you sink in quicksand
Look, I know you got million dollar plans
And you tryna build a brand, live a life in high demand
Swerving big b’s, your bag got little G’s
Gucci down to the socks like Biggie and Little Ceas’
Let’s hit the Maldives and hide behind palm trees
Little red wine, weed, and a calm breeze
‘Cause baby, you been living life inside a bubble
When the last time you had somebody hug you?
Hold up, when the last time you had somebody love you?
Hold up, when the last time you love someone who love you?
You know that everywhere I go
I got a million different people tryna kick it
But I’m still alone in my mind
I know you’re dying to meet me
But I can just tell you this
Baby, as soon as you meet me
You’ll wish that you never did
(You’ll wish that you never did)
Stay up and have me all night on the rack
You know we say me have the wickedest talk
You always tell me say, me full of attitude
And you don’t like mi friend ‘cause she rude
Still I, pu-pull up in the Benz with the all-gold ting
Window down ‘cause you have to see me with my king
What ya’ sipping, boy I’m dipping, now ya’ tripping off a fling
I be clipping off your wing, tadah
See, everywhere I go
I got a million different people tryna hit it
But I’m still alone in my mind
I know you’re dying to meet me
But I can just tell you this
Baby, as soon as you meet me
You’ll wish that you never did
(You’ll wish that you never did)
Yeah, yeah
(I know you wanna, I, I know you wanna)
You’ll wish that you never did, oh
(I, I know you wanna slip under my armor)
(I know you wanna, I, I know you wanna)
You’ll wish that you never did