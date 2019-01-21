Chi ha detto che l’era dell’album “Youngblood” era finita?
I 5 Seconds of Summer hanno appena rilasciato un nuovo singolo dall’album e la canzone scelta è “Lie To Me“… sei felice per la nuova scelta?
Beh, non è proprio nuova perché la band australiana ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale di “Lie To Me” su YouTube nel weekend, quindi sono già trascorsi due giorni.
La clip è stata girata in una pista da corsa durante la notte e mostra i 5SOS come smarriti, doloranti e delusi – specialmente Luke – nelle diverse scene. Troviamo scene individuali e scene di gruppo della band che suona il brano su un palco mentre i motociclisti corrono intorno a loro, e ci sarà una scena finale con un fuoco.
Sembra interessante come premessa? Se la risposta è si clicca su play e guarda il video di Lie To Me. Qui sotto trovi anche il testo in lingua originale del singolo.
Testo di Lie To Me dei 5 Seconds of Summer
I caught you looking, too, but you didn’t look twice
You look happy
You look happy
Changing flights so you’d stay with me
Remember thinking that I got this right
‘Cause you’re too hard to forget
While I’m cleaning up your mess
I know he’s taking off your dress
And I know that you don’t
But if I ask you if you love me
I hope you li-li-li-lie
Lie to me
If I can make it ‘til dawn then it won’t be hard to see
That I ain’t happy
I ain’t too happy
Changing flights so you’d stay with me
Problem was I thought I had this right
‘Cause you’re too hard to forget
While I’m cleaning up your mess
I know he’s taking off your dress
And I know that you don’t
But if I ask you if you love me
I hope you li-li-li-lie
Lie to me
Li-li-li-lie, li-li-li-li-li-lie
Li-li-li-li-li-lie, li-li-li-li-li-lie
But if I ask you if you love me
I hope you li-li-li-lie
Lie to me
