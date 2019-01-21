I saw you looking brand new overnight

I caught you looking, too, but you didn’t look twice

You look happy

You look happy

Flashing back to New York City

Changing flights so you’d stay with me

Remember thinking that I got this right

Now I wish we’d never met

‘Cause you’re too hard to forget

While I’m cleaning up your mess

I know he’s taking off your dress

And I know that you don’t

But if I ask you if you love me

I hope you li-li-li-lie

Lie to me

It’s three A.M. and the moonlight’s testing me

If I can make it ‘til dawn then it won’t be hard to see

That I ain’t happy

I ain’t too happy

Flashing back to New York City

Changing flights so you’d stay with me

Problem was I thought I had this right