Beh si, mi sento fortunato oggi, credo di essere giunto in paradiso, perché me lo immagino esattamente così.

Beh ora basta immaginazione, perché il video musicale di Twerk è proprio reale e ci mostra leCity Girls & Cardi B fare ciò che tutti quanti si aspettavano: mostrare al mondo le loro abilità in fatto di twerking.

Cos’è il twerking?

È un termine che serve ad indicare una tipologia di danza, per lo più hip hop, in cui la ballerina scuote i fianchi creando una sorta di tremolio sul proprio sedere.

Il video musicale di Twerk con le City Girls

Mentre attendiamo l’uscita del nuovo album di Cardi B, che arriverà entro la fine del 2019, questa collaborazione riesce a farci ingannare piacevolmente l’attesa.

Chi sono le City Girls?

È un duo rap irriverente che ha registrato una diss track nel 2017 e successivamente ha firmato un contratto con la Quality Control. In più hanno contribuito al successo del pezzo pop di Drake “In My Feelings.”

Una collaborazione a colpi di Twerk

La collaborazione con Cardi B intitolata “Twerk” apparirà nel loro secondo album “Girl Code“, pubblicato alla fine dello scorso anno. Twerk è stato scelto come nuovo singolo ufficiale di quell’album e tu sai cosa significa… video musicale!

Ovviamente la clip ci mostra le migliori twerker del mondo che fanno – probabilmente – quello che gli riesce meglio nella vita… ovvero il twerking! Non se la cavano male nemmeno le City Girls e Cardi B, che già in passato ci aveva abituato a balletti sexy simili.

Se siete maschietti probabilmente avrete apprezzato come me il video… giusto? Qui sotto vi pubblichiamo anche il testo ufficiale.

Testo di Twerk delle City Girls e Cardi B

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Throw that, twerk that

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Shake that, bounce that

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Cardi

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

(Action)

Do it, baby, stick it, baby

Move it, baby, lick it, baby (Do it)

Suck up on that clit until that pussy got a hickey, baby (Bounce)

Watch big, coulda bought a Range Rover (Range Rover)

Chain little, but I spent some change on it (Change on it)

Nigga mad, I’ma put the gang on him (Gang on it)

They’ll die ‘bout me, they’ll bang on him (Facts)

And that ass poke out, lil frame on her (Ow)

Pussy so good he got my name on it (Miami)

Itty-bitty-pretty, I’m the realest in the city

Only fuckin’ with the plug, got a nigga worth a billi’

Showin’ love, only talk about bands when he hit me

Chose him, he ain’t pick me, and we never doin’ quickies

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Work that

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Work that

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Please

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Make ‘em dance, twerk

(Twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk, twerk

(Tw-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk, twerk

(Tw-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk, twerk

(Tw-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk

(Turn the lights off!)

Look, this sound like Cardi took the stage (Cardi)

This sound like Cardi with the braids (With the braids)

Jermaine Dupri, baby, money ain’t a thing (Ain’t a thing)

This pussy wild, they should throw it in a cage (Grr)

See my lifestyle, precise gal (Gal)

I be dripped up and wiped down, uh

I see them hoes lookin’ cold, lookin’ stiff, uh

Thick bitch God’s gift to a dick, woo (Woo)

Drop low, look back, shit fat, shit fat

I just drop-kicked your bag, six pack, six pack

I just jumps on hit charts, impact, impact

Stop that chit-chat, get smacked, bitch better relax

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Work that

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Work that

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Please

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Make ‘em dance, twerk

(Twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk, twerk

(Tw-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk, twerk

(Tw-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk, twerk

(Tw-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk

(Turn the lights off!)

Yeah, I see you show that, but is you gon’ throw that?

If you don’t let me hold that, you know where the door at (Bye)

Lil flexin’ ass nigga, what is that shit? (What the fuck is that?)

Must have me confused for a rap bitch (Hol’ up)

Too rude for a soft nigga, need a boss nigga

Floss nigga who don’t give a fuck what it cost, nigga (Boss)

I could buy my own, but I’d rather spend y’all’s, niggas

Tell them pussy-ass hoes I don’t want y’all niggas

Got a penthouse up in the Mandarin (Ow)

So when you get this pussy, better handle it (Catch it)

I’m a top-notch bitch, need some top-notch dick

Smooth like a G5 when you landing it

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Work that

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Work that

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Please

(I want a slim, fine woman with some twerk with her)

Make ‘em dance, twerk

(Twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk, twerk

(Tw-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk, twerk

(Tw-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk, twerk

(Tw-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk-twerk with her)

Twerk

(Turn the lights off!)