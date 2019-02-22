Adam Lambert è tornato con una nuova canzone dal titolo Feel Something ragazzi.

E non solo… un nuovo album uscirà quest’anno. Questo progetto discografico sarà il tanto atteso sequel del disco uscito nel 2015 “The Original High“. Tuttavia, The Original High non è stato l’ultimo progetto musicale di Adam che abbiamo ascoltato. Vi ricordate Two Fux? Bene, Lambert lo rilasciò nel 2017. Ovviamente sono trascorsi due anni dal 2017 e tutti noi attendevamo un nuovo brano di Adam Lambert. Ma Feel Something non è un singolo qualunque. Qui sotto vi spiego il perché.

La nuova canzone che Adam ha rilasciato la scorsa notte dal titolo “Feel Something” non sarà il primo singolo ufficiale estratto dal suo prossimo 4° album in studio, ma solo un antipasto dello stesso e un regalo per i fan che bramavano nuove canzoni.

Feel Something è una bella canzone, sembra una sorta di traccia gospel e la voce di Adam da l’idea di essere super vulnerabile in questa melodia. E’ una ballata semplice ma emozionale, e io adoro questo stile musicale. E’ la classica musica che ascolti quando vuoi sentire qualcosa di tranquillo e rilassante. Voi che ne pensate? Vi piace questo nostro consiglio musicale?

Testo di Feel Something di Adam Lambert

(Wanna feel something)

(Wanna feel something)

(Just wanna feel something)

(Wanna feel something)

I’ve been leaving my heart in all the wrong places

Took it back way too soon when I should’ve been patient

I built all these walls so no one could break in

Truth it, I miss those nights when my heart could be naked

I don’t need to feel love

I just wanna feel something

If it’s never enough

At least it’s better than nothing

After everyone I’ve lost

And every kiss I wasted

I don’t, I don’t need to feel love

Just wanna feel something (Something)

Just wanna feel something (Something)

Just wanna feel something (Something)

I just wanna feel

I waited so long to feel like I’m worthy

Find someone who could rewrite the pages I’m turning

I’ve grown with the pain, bathed in the lonely

All I want in this moment is someone to hold me

I don’t need to feel love

I just wanna feel something

If it’s never enough

At least it’s better than nothing

After everyone I’ve lost

And every kiss I wasted

I don’t, I don’t need to feel love

Just wanna feel something (Something)

Just wanna feel something (Something)

I just wanna feel something (Something)

I just wanna feel

Just wanna feel something (Something)

I don’t wanna feel nothing

I don’t, I don’t, I don’t, no (Just feel something)

I don’t, I don’t wanna feel nothing

I don’t, I don’t

Just wanna feel something

Just wanna feel something