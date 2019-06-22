Per voi è giunto il momento di iniziare a familiarizzare con Georgia Ku.

La cantautrice di Los Angeles ha appena presentato il suo singolo di debutto.

Forse molti di voi l’avevano già sentita nominare in altri progetti musicali. Infatti ha già lavorato con tanti personaggi famosi della musica come Dua Lipa (“Scared To Be Lonely“), Rita Ora (“Soul Survivor“) e Kiiara (“Be Somebody“).

L’anno scorso ha anche prestato la sua voce ai NOTD per il singolo “So Close.”

Diciamo che un po’ di gavetta l’ha fatta.

E ieri (21 giugno 2019), ha lanciato la sua carriera da solista con l’uscita di “What Do I Do“.

Prodotto da Monsters & Strangerz, il singolo vive i momenti tristi di una relazione fallita.

“Non posso indossare questo vestito. L’ho indossato quella notte che ci siamo incontrati. Abbiamo parlato fino all’alba e mi sono addormentata sul tuo petto “, canta Georgia Ku sul verso d’apertura.

Quei sentimenti si riversano anche sul ritornello.

“Cosa faccio, cosa faccio quando tutto mi ricorda te? Cosa faccio, cosa dico? Potrei anche buttare via queste parole. Allora, dov’è la parte in cui tutto migliora?”

Oltre alla melodia, anche il testo di What Do I Do funziona alla grande.

Georgia ha voluto raccontarlo in un comunicato stampa:

“Sono una fan delle canzoni che esaltano la forza delle donne,” ha spiegato. “Ma a volte ci sta non sentirsi bene, e volevo creare una canzone che spiega quanto si è vulnerabili in quei momenti.”

Se non l’hai ancora fatto, clicca su play e ascolta “What Do I Do” attraverso l’emozionante video diretto da Sebastian Sdaigui, girato a Puerto Rico.

Testo di What Do I Do di Georgia Ku

[Verso 1]

I can’t wear this dress

I wore it that night we met

We talked till the sunrise

And I fell asleep on your chest

I can’t stand the beach now

‘Cause that’s where you said that you loved me back then

Now I hate that I miss you

I hate that I can’t forget

[Pre-Ritornello]

I got your cologne still on my clothes like your hands on my body

Every time I check my phone I wish someone would stop me

[Ritornello]

What do I, what do I do?

When everything reminds me of you

What do I, what do I say?

I might as well just throw these words away

So where’s the part where this gets better?

Does it ever?

What do I, what do I–

[Post-Ritornello]

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do

[Verso 2]

Thanks for the songs

You told me that I should know

I can’t sing along now

Now that I’ve let you go

And thanks for the bullshit

You said that you’d marry me

Met your whole family

Hope it was worth it now that you’re on your own

[Pre-Ritornello]

I got your cologne still on my clothes like your hands on my body

Every time I check my phone I wish someone would stop me

[Ritornello]

What do I, what do I do?

When everything reminds me of you

What do I, what do I say?

I might as well just throw these words away

So where’s the part where this gets better?

Does it ever?

What do I, what do I–

[Post-Ritornello]

Do, do, do, do (Yeah)

Do, do (What I do, what I do, what I do, what I do)

Do, do, do, do (What do I, what do I do?)

Do, do, do, do (What do I, what do I do?)

Do, do

[Ponte]

I got your cologne still on my clothes like your hands on my body

Every time I check my phone I wish someone would stop me

Oh-oh

[Ritornello]

What do I, what do I do?

When everything reminds me of you

What do I, what do I say?

I might as well just throw these words away

So where’s the part where this gets better?

Does it ever?

What do I, what do I–

[Post-Ritornello]

Do, do (Oh-oh)

Do, do (Yeah)

Do, do (What I do, what I do, what I do, what I do)

Do, do, do, do (What do I, what do I do?)

Do, do, do, do (What do I, what do I do?)

Do, do