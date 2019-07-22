Forse ti avevamo già detto che avevamo qualche indiscrezione sul fatto che Madonna intendesse trasformare l’album Madame X in un disco visivo e ora ne abbiamo la conferma.

L’album Madame X è uscito da poco più di un mese e per ora sono già stati pubblicati 6 video musicali.

Quali sono?

Il video musicale di Batuka

Diretto da Emmanuel Adjei, il video di Batuka si apre con una spiegazione del termine batuque – un genere musicale nato a Capo Verde, un paese considerato da alcuni come “il luogo di nascita del commercio degli schiavi”.

Il video ci presenta anche gli Orquestra Batukadeiras che hanno collaborato con Madonna per la realizzazione della canzone. Infatti, la leggenda del pop ha spiegato a Refinery29 che il suo obiettivo era quello di ricreare il suo primo incontro con questo gruppo formato da sole donne.

“Volevamo onorare i giorni in cui ci siamo incontrati con un’esperienza cinematografica bellissima”, ha spiegato Madonna.

“Non è stato facile replicare il nostro primo incontro. Mi avevano dato un tamburo in pelle e mi avevano fatto sedere dicendomi: ‘Unisciti a noi’,” ha aggiunto Maddy.

“Hanno suonato a turno ballando e abbracciandomi. Mi hanno invitata nel loro mondo e mi hanno fatta sentire estremamente benvenuta. Quando gli ho chiesto di registrare una canzone con me abbiamo vissuto la stessa esperienza. Erano molto felici, semplici e con i piedi per terra. In Batuka ho cercato di catturare la semplicità di questo scambio di culture musicali. Spero che riesca a catturare le emozioni che ho provato quando ho sentito la loro musica.”

Che ne pensi della canzone? Guarda il video girato al largo della costa di Lisbona, cliccando sul tasto play.

Il testo di Batuka

[Ritornello: Madonna, The Batukadeiras Orchestra]

It’s a long way (It’s a long way)

It’s a long way (It’s a long way)

It’s a long day (It’s a long day)

It’s a long day (It’s a long day)

[Verso 1: Madonna, The Batukadeiras Orchestra]

Lord have Mercy (Lord have Mercy)

Things have got to change (Things have got to change)

There’s a storm ahead (There’s a storm ahead)

I hear the wind blowing (I hear the wind blowing)

Let me catch my breath (Let me catch my breath)

Will we win this race? (Will we win this race?)

Swear the road is long (Swear the road is long)

And the highway listens (And the highway listens)

[Ritornello: Madonna, The Batukadeiras Orchestra]

‘Cause it’s a long way (’Cause it’s a long way)

It’s a long way (It’s a long way)

‘Cause it’s a long day (‘Cause it’s a long day)

It’s a long day (It’s a long day)

[Verso 2: Madonna, The Batukadeiras Orchestra]

I was up all night

I said a little prayer

Get that old man

Put him in a jail

Where he can’t stop us (Where he can’t stop us)

Where he can’t hurt us (Where he can’t hurt us)

We will stand tall (We will stand tall)

Underneath this tree (Underneath this tree)

‘Cause it’s a—

[Ritornello: Madonna, The Batukadeiras Orchestra]

‘Cause it’s a long way (‘Cause it’s a long way)

It’s a long way (It’s a long way)

‘Cause it’s a long day (‘Cause it’s a long day)

It’s a long day (It’s a long day)

[Verso 3: Madonna, The Batukadeiras Orchestra]

But when we can stop it all (But when we can stop it all)

In the right way (In the right way)

Will we stand together? (Will we stand together?)

It’s a new day (It’s a new day)

So don’t judge a human (Don’t judge a human)

‘Til you’re in their shoes (‘Til you’re in their shoes)

‘Cause if you have a dream (‘Cause if you have a dream)

Then you can’t stop us

[Ponte: Madonna, The Batukadeiras Orchestra]

Sing, “Hallelujah” (Sing, “Hallelujah”)

Say, “Amen” (Say, “Amen”)

Say, “Hallelujah” (Say, “Hallelujah”)

And say, “Amen” (And say, “Amen”)

I say, “Oh, yeah” (I say, “Oh, yeah”)

I said, “Oh, yeah” (I said, “Oh, yeah”)

I said, “Amen” (I said, “Amen”)

I say, “Hallelujah” (I say, “Hallelujah”)

[Ritornello: Madonna, The Batukadeiras Orchestra]

‘Cause it’s a long way (‘Cause it’s a long way)

It’s a long way (It’s a long way)

‘Cause it’s a long day (‘Cause it’s a long day)

It’s a long day