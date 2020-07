(Verse)

Baby you excite me

But you talk too much

Won’t stand on a corner

Love you more, oh yeah

(Chorus)

Scarlet, why you wearing my heart, on your sleeve

Where it ain’t supposed to be

Scarlet, why you tearing my heart, all to pieces

It ain’t the way it’s supposed to be

Scarlet, why are you keeping my heart, to yourself

It ain’t the way it’s supposed to be

Scarlet, Scarlet

Ooh yeah!

(Bridge)

You don’t have to change your mind

And leave this neighbourhood so far behind

Honey you don’t have to cry no more

When I come a knocking, right at your front door

(Chorus)

Scarlet, Scarlet, Scarlet

Scarlet, why you wearing my heart, on your sleeve

Where it ain’t supposed to be

Scarlet, Scarlet, oh!

Scarlet, Scarlet, Scarlet

Why you wearing my heart

Scarlet, why you wearing my heart

Scarlet, why you wearing my heart

Scarlet, why you wearing my heart

Scarlet