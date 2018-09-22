Una collaborazione molto rap!
French Montana ha rilasciato una nuova canzone intitolata “No Stylist” ed è una collaborazione con Drake!
Ok si, significa che questo singolo sarà una hit nei prossimi mesi. Difficilmente Drake realizza canzoni che vanno male nelle classifiche musicali.
La canzone ha un hook molto orecchiabile, Hector Chaparro e London On Da Track co-producono beat urban sempre ottimi, e French Montana con Drake sono una garanzia quando si tratta di rappare.
Voi che ne dite di No Stylist? Vi piace questa canzone? Vi lasciamo al testo:
Testo di No Stylist di Drake e French Montana
Ooh
Yeah, louder
Hey, hey
I’m in London, got my beat from London
Iced out (stylist), no stylist (stylist)
New Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci bag (huh, haan)
Lifestyle (stylist), no stylist (stylist)
Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choos, that’s on you (haan)
Diamonds on my neck, frozen tears (tears)
Hoppin’ out the jet, Lears (Lear)
Bad bitches gettin’ wet, here
Yeah, don’t call me ‘til the checks clear (clear)
Louder
Fuck they talkin’ about? Fast talk, runnin’ laps
I’m not playin’ that shit
French Vanilla, sippin’ on, Lear jets pickin’ up
Hong Kong, Morocco, I’m here
No stylist
And I ain’t playin’ with these bitches, they childish (haan)
Yeah, look around, they quiet
She said I ain’t got no heart, bitch, find it
Iced out (stylist), no stylist (stylist)
New Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci bag (huh, haan)
Lifestyle (stylist), no stylist (stylist)
Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choos, that’s on you (haan)
Diamonds on my neck, frozen tears (tears)
Hoppin’ out the jet, Lears (Lear)
Bad bitches gettin’ wet, here
Yeah, don’t call me ‘til the checks clear (clear)
(Louder)
I got the game in a squeeze
Who disagree? I wanna see one of y’all run up a B
Yeah, two open seats, we flyin’ at seven and packed for the beach
Yeah, keepin’ it G, I told her “don’t wear no 350s ‘round me”
Iced out, no stylist
No Chanel, Nike track, doin’ road with some waps
And that’s Capo in the back, and that’s swole in the back
Don’t need Gucci on my back, TV Gucci got my back
Don’t know where y’all niggas at, I’ve been here, I’ve been back
In Delilah’s, word to Zack, I need action, that’s a fact
Iced out, no stylist (stylist)
New Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci bag (huh, haan)
Lifestyle, no stylist
Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choos, that’s on you (haan)
Diamonds on my neck, frozen tears (tears)
Hoppin’ out the jet, Lears (Lear)
Bad bitches gettin’ wet, here
Yeah, don’t call me ‘til the checks clear (clear)
Iced out, no stylist (stylist)
New Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci bag (huh, haan)
Lifestyle, no stylist (stylist)
Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choos, that’s on you (haan)
No stylist
No stylist
