Una collaborazione molto rap!

French Montana ha rilasciato una nuova canzone intitolata “No Stylist” ed è una collaborazione con Drake!

Ok si, significa che questo singolo sarà una hit nei prossimi mesi. Difficilmente Drake realizza canzoni che vanno male nelle classifiche musicali.

La canzone ha un hook molto orecchiabile, Hector Chaparro e London On Da Track co-producono beat urban sempre ottimi, e French Montana con Drake sono una garanzia quando si tratta di rappare.

Voi che ne dite di No Stylist? Vi piace questa canzone? Vi lasciamo al testo:

Testo di No Stylist di Drake e French Montana

Ooh

Yeah, louder

Hey, hey

I’m in London, got my beat from London

Iced out (stylist), no stylist (stylist)

New Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci bag (huh, haan)

Lifestyle (stylist), no stylist (stylist)

Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choos, that’s on you (haan)

Diamonds on my neck, frozen tears (tears)

Hoppin’ out the jet, Lears (Lear)

Bad bitches gettin’ wet, here

Yeah, don’t call me ‘til the checks clear (clear)

Louder

Fuck they talkin’ about? Fast talk, runnin’ laps

I’m not playin’ that shit

French Vanilla, sippin’ on, Lear jets pickin’ up

Hong Kong, Morocco, I’m here

No stylist

And I ain’t playin’ with these bitches, they childish (haan)

Yeah, look around, they quiet

She said I ain’t got no heart, bitch, find it

Iced out (stylist), no stylist (stylist)

New Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci bag (huh, haan)

Lifestyle (stylist), no stylist (stylist)

Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choos, that’s on you (haan)

Diamonds on my neck, frozen tears (tears)

Hoppin’ out the jet, Lears (Lear)

Bad bitches gettin’ wet, here

Yeah, don’t call me ‘til the checks clear (clear)

(Louder)

I got the game in a squeeze

Who disagree? I wanna see one of y’all run up a B

Yeah, two open seats, we flyin’ at seven and packed for the beach

Yeah, keepin’ it G, I told her “don’t wear no 350s ‘round me”

Iced out, no stylist

No Chanel, Nike track, doin’ road with some waps

And that’s Capo in the back, and that’s swole in the back

Don’t need Gucci on my back, TV Gucci got my back

Don’t know where y’all niggas at, I’ve been here, I’ve been back

In Delilah’s, word to Zack, I need action, that’s a fact

Iced out, no stylist (stylist)

New Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci bag (huh, haan)

Lifestyle, no stylist

Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choos, that’s on you (haan)

Diamonds on my neck, frozen tears (tears)

Hoppin’ out the jet, Lears (Lear)

Bad bitches gettin’ wet, here

Yeah, don’t call me ‘til the checks clear (clear)

Iced out, no stylist (stylist)

New Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci bag (huh, haan)

Lifestyle, no stylist (stylist)

Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choos, that’s on you (haan)

No stylist

No stylist