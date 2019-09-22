Alicia Keys ha scelto martedì (17 settembre 2019) per pubblicare la sua nuova canzone Show Me Love. L’iconica stella del pop ha unito le sue forze con quelle di Miguel in una lussureggiante celebrazione dell’amore.

È questa la prima collaborazione tra Alicia Keys e Miguel?

No, questa è la seconda collaborazione tra Alicia Keys e Miguel. Alicia Keys ha messo a disposizione la sua bellissima voce nella canzone di Miguel “Where’s the Fun in Forever”. Tuttavia, questa è la prima canzone in cui Miguel è accreditato come artista principale insieme ad Alicia Keys.

“Questa non è la stagione per nessuno tranne che noi. Sono sempre presa da te, piccolo. Sono innamorata”, canta calorosamente Alicia Keys in Show Me Love. “Saremo innamorati come mai c’era accaduto prima. Tesoro, sono innamorata. Vai avanti, mostrami il tuo amore come se fosse la prima volta.”

Presentato come “esperienza sonora visiva”, il video di accompagnamento è ricco di co-stars. Ci sono Michael B. Jordan, Zoe Saldana e Marco Perego Saldana. Nel video musicale di Show Me Love Alicia, Miguel e il resto del team incarnano alcune di quelle che chiamano “le molte esperienze dell’amore”. In questo caso, stanno mostrando “l’amore per se stessi, l’amore con un altro, l’amore del creare, l’amore spirituale.”

Alicia Keys nel video di Show Me Love

Il testo di Show Me Love

[Ritornello: Alicia Keys]

Show me love

Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend, show me love

I heat up the seconds, times and reasons for your love

This is not the season for nobody else but us

I always get wrapped up in you, baby, I’m in love

We gon’ get this love, yeah, like we never done it

Baby, I’m in love

Go ‘head, show me love, like we never done it

Ooh, I got you runnin’ every time I give you some

Show me love, love

Show me love, love

[Verso: Alicia Keys, Miguel, Alicia Keys & Miguel]

Show me love like you see red lights

And you crashed in it like a deer inside of headlights

Yeah, I showed you love like it was passionate

I just wanna bask in it, winnin’ it like a championship

You gon’ show me love like, like you tried it (Yeah) and denied it (Yeah)

But you still let me apply it (Yeah) like I made you put your ties in

Show me lo-o-ove, even when you don’t got time to

I’ll be there to find ya, I’ll remind ya

[Ritornello: Alicia Keys, Miguel, Alicia Keys & Miguel]

Show me love

Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend, show me love

I heat up the seconds, times and reasons for your love

This is not the season for nobody else but us

I always get wrapped up in you, baby, I’m in love

We gon’ get this love, yeah, like we never done it

Baby, I’m in love

Go ‘head, show me love, like we never done it

Ooh, I got you runnin’ every time I give you some

Show me love, love, love, love, love

Show me love, love, love, love, love

[Ponte: Miguel & Alicia Keys, Miguel]

Baby, you know what it is, yeah

You know what it is, yeah

You know what it is, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah)

You know what it is, yeah (Yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah)

You gon’ show what it means to love (Yeah)

What it is

You gon’ show what it means to love (Yeah)

What it is

[Ritornello: Alicia Keys, Miguel, Alicia Keys & Miguel]

Show me love

Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend, show me love

I heat up the seconds, times and minutes for your love

This is not the season for nobody else but us

I always get wrapped up, baby, baby, I’m in love

We gon’ get this love, yeah (We gon’ get it, get it)

Like we never done it (We never did it)

Baby, I’m in love

Go ‘head, show me love, like we never done it

Yeah, I got you runnin’ every time I give you some

Yeah