I Green Day sono tornati con un nuovo singolo chiamato “Father Of All…” – il primo assaggio del loro 13 album intitolato come la canzone. Il disco uscirà il 7 febbraio 2020. La canzone punk /rock è stata prodotta da Butch Walker.

“Sono impressionato dalla presenza di nessuno, sono posseduto dal calore del sole”, canta Billie Joe Armstrong su un tripudio di chitarre. “Sbrigati perché sto creando storie, alza le dita in alto perché non c’è nessuno di cui fidarsi.”

Di cosa si tratta? “I testi di Father Of All… inquadrano uno stile di vita in cui le persone se ne fregano di tutto”, ha spiegato Billie Joe su YouTube. Siamo in un mondo caotico in cui tutti stanno causando rivolte e combattimenti. Contrariamente ai precedenti testi dei Green Day, la canzone non ha dichiarazioni politiche dirette; invece, cerca di “riportare le palle al rock and roll”. I versi della canzone presentano anche un nuovo stile vocale per Armstrong, che in Father Of All… introduce una voce falsetto più alta.

I Green Day hanno anche annunciato un tour. Arriveranno anche in Italia nel giugno del 2020. Prima a Milano, il 10 giugno 2020, e poi a Firenze, l’11 giugno 2020. Per acquistare i biglietti dei concerti cliccate qui. I prezzi partono da 63 euro sino ai 173 per il vip package.

I Green Day in una foto del 2019

Il testo di Father Of All… dei Green Day

[Verso 1]

I woke up to a message of love

Choking up on the smoke from above

I’m obsessed with the poison and us

What a mess? ‘Cause there’s no one to trust

[Pre-Ritornello]

Huh-uh, come on, honey

Huh-uh, count your money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

There’s a riot living inside of us

[Ritornello]

I got paranoia, baby

And it’s so hysterical

Crackin’ up under the pressure

Looking for a miracle

Huh-uh, come on, honey

Lyin’ in a bed of blood and money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

We are rivals in the riot inside us

Uh-huh, yeah

[Verso 2]

I’m impressed with the presence of none

I’m possessed from the heat of the sun

Hurry up ‘cause I’m making a fuss

Fingers up ‘cause there’s no one to trust

[Pre-Ritornello]

Huh-uh, come on, honey

Huh-uh, count your money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

There’s a riot living inside of us

[Ritornello]

I got paranoia, baby

And it’s so hysterical

Crackin’ up under the pressure

Looking for a miracle

Huh-uh, come on, honey

Lyin’ in a bed of blood and money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

We are rivals in the riot inside us

[Conclusione]

Huh-uh, come on, honey

Lyin’ in a bed of blood and money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

We are rivals in the riot inside us

Huh-uh, come on, honey

Lyin’ in a bed of blood and money

Huh-uh, what’s so funny?

We are rivals in the riot inside us

Uh-huh, yeah