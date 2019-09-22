Il 4° LP di Tove Lo, Sunshine Kitty, è uscito venerdì (20 settembre 2019) e sarò sorpreso se non sarà uno dei migliori album pop dell’anno.

Dopotutto, i singoli pubblicati da Tove nei mesi scorsi non sono affatto male. La pop star svedese ha dato il via alle danze con “Glad He’s Gone” – probabilmente il bop più sottovalutato dell’estate – e poi ha continuato la promozione del disco con tre collaborazioni. Tove si è unita a ALMA in “Bad As The Boys”, poi è andata in studio con Jax Jones per creare la sexy canzone “Jacques” e successivamente ha collaborato con la stella pop anni ’90 Kylie Minogue.

E ora, pochi giorni dopo aver pubblicato il video musicale per “Really Don’t Like U“, è tornata a farsi sentire con un altro assaggio estratto da Sunshine Kitty.

“Dimmi che mi ami, dimmi che sei mio”, canta Tove Lo nella sua canzone electro pop Sweettalk My Heart.

La produzione della canzone è firmata The Struts.

“Dimmi che lo so, non ho bisogno di un segno,” continua la 31enne Svedese prima di andare più forte nel ritornello.

“Più dolce dell’amore è il gusto di tutte quelle promesse, che ti attira per sempre. Non ne ho mai abbastanza… parole dolci del cavolo, così belle.”

A te è piaciuta Sweettalk My Heart? Scrivici la tua opinione nei commenti. Noi ti lasciamo al testo della canzone in lingua originale.

Il testo di Sweettalk My Heart

[Verso 1]

Tell me you love me, tell me you’re mine

Tell me, I know it, don’t need a sign

But I feel different, know you don’t lie

But I want attention, commitment, intertwined

What are your dreams?

Give me the details, all in-between

Just let me know, yeah, we can go far

Don’t turn your shoulder, get colder, keep me warm

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sweeter than love

Is the taste of all those promises

That pulls you in for good

Can’t get enough

Put your top moves on and run with it

Sweet talk that shit, so good

[Ritornello]

I can be yours

I can be yours now

I can be yours

I can be yours now

I can’t get enough

Put your top moves on and run with it

Sweet talk that shit, so good

[Verso 2]

Tell me forever, how can you know?

It doesn’t matter, see as we go

Hope is protection, saving us both

Got good intention and passion, can’t run low

Don’t wanna deal with all the sad stuff, keeping it real

Playing pretending when it gets rough

Don’t want us ending, we’re mending, shake it off

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sweeter than love

Is the taste of all those promises

That pulls you in for good

Can’t get enough

Put your top moves on and run with it

Sweet talk that shit, so good

[Ritornello]

I can be yours

I can be yours now

I can be yours

I can be yours now

I can’t get enough

Put your top moves on and run with it

Sweet talk that shit, so good

[Ponte]

Sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet

Ah, sweet, sweet, sweet talk my heart

Sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet

Ah, sweet, sweet, sweet talk my heart

Sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet (I can be yours)

Ah, sweet, sweet, sweet talk my heart (I can be yours)

Sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet (I can be yours)

Ah, sweet, sweet talk my heart now

Mmm

I can be yours, yeah

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sweeter than love

Is the taste of all those promises

That pulls you in for good

Can’t get enough

Put your top moves on and run with it

Sweet talk that shit, so good

[Ritornello]

I can be yours (I can be yours)

I can be yours now

I can be yours (I can be yours)

I can be yours now

I can be yours (I can be yours, I can be yours)

I can be yours now

I can be yours

Sweet talk my heart now