Un bis per Normani.

Solo pochi giorni fa, Normani aveva annunciato l’uscita di una collaborazione con Calvin Harris.

La data era stata fissata per il 22 ottobre e guardate un po’, oggi è il 22 ottobre 2018.

La vera sorpresa di oggi è che Normani non ha rilasciato una canzone ma bensì due.

Queste sono:

Slow Down con Calvin Harris;

Checklist con il rapper Wizkid.

Entrambe le canzoni sono prodotte da Calvin Harris ed entrambe sono state rilasciate oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

Checklist di Normani (Audio):

Checklist è un’ode al sound caraibico. Non mi sarei mai aspettato una canzone come questa da Normani, ma devo ammettere che funziona, anche se la produzione avrebbe reso maggiormente in estate.

Slow Down di Normani (Audio):

Slow Down è il singolo più commerciale dei due e probabilmente è anche quello destinato alla promozione in radio e in altre sedi.

Slow Down potrebbe diventare un vero successo discografico. Le potenzialità ci sono e, se così sarà, sarò molto felice per Normani.

Voi che ne pensate?

Testo di Checklist di Normani

Bad gal come whine ‘pon it

Hey, yeah

Hey, yeah

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah

I got the addy, I don’t need no GPS’s (uh, uh)

Diamonds shining, diamonds shinning

Now I keep them VVS’s (uh, uh)

Don’t lie, don’t lie

You tryna keep me like a checklist (uh, uh)

Slow whine, slow whine

Body cold like a necklace (uh, uh, uh)

I see you

Straight up out of heaven wit’ it uh

Baby, you a blessing wit’ it uh

Come teach me a lesson wit’ it uh

Yeah, I see you

Straight up out of heaven wit’ it uh

Baby, you a blessing wit’ it uh

Come teach me a lesson wit’ it uh

Come show me what the neck ’bout

Might show you what the check ’bout

Might show you what that net ‘bout

Gimme it all to you if you check out

Way you moving it around me

Make me feel like you wan’ drown me

Make me feel like you wan’ wet me

Only you know how to get me up

I got the addy, I don’t need no GPS’s (uh, uh)

Diamonds shining, diamonds shinning

Now I keep them VVS’s (uh, uh)

Don’t lie, don’t lie

You tryna keep me like a checklist (uh, uh)

Slow whine, slow whine

Body cold like a necklace (uh, uh, uh)

I see you

Straight up out of heaven wit’ it uh

Baby, you a blessing wit’ it uh

Come teach me a lesson wit’ it uh

Yeah, I see you

Straight up out of heaven wit’ it uh

Baby, you a blessing wit’ it uh

Come teach me a lesson wit’ it uh

My gal your body cold like a necklace

No bud, I really gonna touch this

Gold so cold when you whine this

This straight one put you on me checklist

May loving the love, ‘cuz it’s worthless

Girl I’m a sinner, come bless me

Baby girl no stress me

Say bad gal so you kill with that vibe

Uh

I got the addy, I don’t need no GPS’s (uh, uh)

Diamonds shining, diamonds shinning

Now I keep them VVS’s (uh, uh)

Don’t lie, don’t lie

You tryna keep me like a checklist (uh, uh)

Slow whine, slow whine

Body cold like a necklace (uh, uh, uh)

Me need a lickle bit of your time, and

Just let me give you keys to my life, and

Baby girl show me your vibe

Baby girl show me your light

Me need a lickle bit of your time, and

Just let me give you keys to my life, and

Baby girl show me your vibe

They control, on control

Testo di Slow Down di Normani

Oh, oh

Everybody slow down

Everybody, everybody slow down

Everybody be on the low down

And it’s cool if you wanna be slow now, no doubt

Remember that night at your old house?

Remember that time that you broke down?

Saying that you’re happy, that you dropped that chain

No I’m not, I’m the one to hold down

Champagne, I took all your clothes off

Champagne, ‘cuz you called other girls off

And I’m making it high like a soldier

And you’re making me take my clothes off

I’m still a kid and, I’m stealing your time

But I still feel your heart, so I’m asking

Could you just be real?

Don’t be scared to feel this

We can make the world go still

Could you let me feel this?

You can risk it, but I’ll be here

I can make your lonely disappear right

I could, could you just be real?

Could you just be real?

Ain’t nobody home now

Ain’t nobody, ain’t nobody home now

Everybody be on that night life flow

When I exit the club, so they putting on a show now, no doubt

I ain’t tryna move like a dummy

I’m tryna move real so you trust me

I’m tryna show you that other people try

But it’s better when you touch me

Champagne, I took all your clothes off

Champagne, and I’m missing all my phone calls

Swimming in your bed like, be like

Fucking you a slow jam, I’m rocking your phone now

I’m still a kid and, I’m stealing your time

But I still feel your heart, so I’m asking

Could you just be real?

Don’t be scared to feel this

We can make the world go still

Could you let me feel this?

You can risk it, but I’ll be here

I can make your lonely disappear right

I could, could you just be real?

Could you just be real?

Could you just be real?

Real, real, real

Could you just be real?

Could you just be, could you just be