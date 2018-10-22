Un bis per Normani.
Solo pochi giorni fa, Normani aveva annunciato l’uscita di una collaborazione con Calvin Harris.
La data era stata fissata per il 22 ottobre e guardate un po’, oggi è il 22 ottobre 2018.
La vera sorpresa di oggi è che Normani non ha rilasciato una canzone ma bensì due.
Queste sono:
- Slow Down con Calvin Harris;
- Checklist con il rapper Wizkid.
Entrambe le canzoni sono prodotte da Calvin Harris ed entrambe sono state rilasciate oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali.
Checklist di Normani (Audio):
Checklist è un’ode al sound caraibico. Non mi sarei mai aspettato una canzone come questa da Normani, ma devo ammettere che funziona, anche se la produzione avrebbe reso maggiormente in estate.
Slow Down di Normani (Audio):
Slow Down è il singolo più commerciale dei due e probabilmente è anche quello destinato alla promozione in radio e in altre sedi.
Slow Down potrebbe diventare un vero successo discografico. Le potenzialità ci sono e, se così sarà, sarò molto felice per Normani.
Voi che ne pensate?
Testo di Checklist di Normani
Bad gal come whine ‘pon it
Hey, yeah
Hey, yeah
Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah
I got the addy, I don’t need no GPS’s (uh, uh)
Diamonds shining, diamonds shinning
Now I keep them VVS’s (uh, uh)
Don’t lie, don’t lie
You tryna keep me like a checklist (uh, uh)
Slow whine, slow whine
Body cold like a necklace (uh, uh, uh)
I see you
Straight up out of heaven wit’ it uh
Baby, you a blessing wit’ it uh
Come teach me a lesson wit’ it uh
Yeah, I see you
Straight up out of heaven wit’ it uh
Baby, you a blessing wit’ it uh
Come teach me a lesson wit’ it uh
Come show me what the neck ’bout
Might show you what the check ’bout
Might show you what that net ‘bout
Gimme it all to you if you check out
Way you moving it around me
Make me feel like you wan’ drown me
Make me feel like you wan’ wet me
Only you know how to get me up
I got the addy, I don’t need no GPS’s (uh, uh)
Diamonds shining, diamonds shinning
Now I keep them VVS’s (uh, uh)
Don’t lie, don’t lie
You tryna keep me like a checklist (uh, uh)
Slow whine, slow whine
Body cold like a necklace (uh, uh, uh)
I see you
Straight up out of heaven wit’ it uh
Baby, you a blessing wit’ it uh
Come teach me a lesson wit’ it uh
Yeah, I see you
Straight up out of heaven wit’ it uh
Baby, you a blessing wit’ it uh
Come teach me a lesson wit’ it uh
My gal your body cold like a necklace
No bud, I really gonna touch this
Gold so cold when you whine this
This straight one put you on me checklist
May loving the love, ‘cuz it’s worthless
Girl I’m a sinner, come bless me
Baby girl no stress me
Say bad gal so you kill with that vibe
Uh
I got the addy, I don’t need no GPS’s (uh, uh)
Diamonds shining, diamonds shinning
Now I keep them VVS’s (uh, uh)
Don’t lie, don’t lie
You tryna keep me like a checklist (uh, uh)
Slow whine, slow whine
Body cold like a necklace (uh, uh, uh)
Me need a lickle bit of your time, and
Just let me give you keys to my life, and
Baby girl show me your vibe
Baby girl show me your light
Me need a lickle bit of your time, and
Just let me give you keys to my life, and
Baby girl show me your vibe
They control, on control
Testo di Slow Down di Normani
Oh, oh
Everybody slow down
Everybody, everybody slow down
Everybody be on the low down
And it’s cool if you wanna be slow now, no doubt
Remember that night at your old house?
Remember that time that you broke down?
Saying that you’re happy, that you dropped that chain
No I’m not, I’m the one to hold down
Champagne, I took all your clothes off
Champagne, ‘cuz you called other girls off
And I’m making it high like a soldier
And you’re making me take my clothes off
I’m still a kid and, I’m stealing your time
But I still feel your heart, so I’m asking
Could you just be real?
Don’t be scared to feel this
We can make the world go still
Could you let me feel this?
You can risk it, but I’ll be here
I can make your lonely disappear right
I could, could you just be real?
Could you just be real?
Ain’t nobody home now
Ain’t nobody, ain’t nobody home now
Everybody be on that night life flow
When I exit the club, so they putting on a show now, no doubt
I ain’t tryna move like a dummy
I’m tryna move real so you trust me
I’m tryna show you that other people try
But it’s better when you touch me
Champagne, I took all your clothes off
Champagne, and I’m missing all my phone calls
Swimming in your bed like, be like
Fucking you a slow jam, I’m rocking your phone now
I’m still a kid and, I’m stealing your time
But I still feel your heart, so I’m asking
Could you just be real?
Don’t be scared to feel this
We can make the world go still
Could you let me feel this?
You can risk it, but I’ll be here
I can make your lonely disappear right
I could, could you just be real?
Could you just be real?
Could you just be real?
Real, real, real
Could you just be real?
Could you just be, could you just be
Lascia un commento