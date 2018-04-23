Charlie Puth ft. Kehlani “Done For Me”: Video, testo & traduzione

Charlie Puth ha finalmente rilasciato il video del suo nuovo singolo “Done For Me”: guarda il videoclip in cui Charlie e Kehlani si contendono la stessa ragazza!

Ecco il video di “Done For Me” di Charlie Puth in conllaborazione con la splendida Kehlani. Il nuovo singolo anticipa l’uscita del prossimo video del catante “Voicenotes” atteso per il prossimo 11 maggio 2018.

“Done For Me” arriva dopo i precedenti singoli “Attention” e “How Long“.

Nel video di “Done For Me” c’è tanta sensualità e sia Charlie Puth che Kehlani sono presi dal sedurre la stessa ragazza. Come sound, la canzone “Done For Me” omaggia gli anni ’80 e il video stesso è presentato in modo vintage, con un’impostazione quadrata dell’immagine (4:3) e la fotografia dai colori e dalle luci un po’ retrò.

“Done For Me” – testo

Oh, oh…

What you thinking?

You think that you could be better off with somebody new

(No oh, oh baby, no)

You say you’re leaving

Well if you wanna leave there ain’t nobody stopping you

(No oh, oh baby, no) I won’t beg for your love

Won’t say please

I won’t fall to the ground on my knees

You know I’ve given this everything

Baby honestly, baby honestly I lie for you baby

I die for you baby

Cry for you baby

But tell me what you’ve done for me

For you baby

And only you baby

The things I do baby

But tell me what you’ve done for me I never cheated

Deleted everyone cause they made you uncomfortable

(No oh, oh baby, no)

These accusations

I can’t apologize for something that I didn’t do

(No oh, oh baby, no) I won’t beg for your love

Won’t say please (Oh no, won’t say please)

I won’t fall to the ground on my knees (on my knees)

You know I’ve given this everything

Baby honestly, (baby honestly), baby honestly I lie for you baby

I die for you baby

Cry for you baby

But tell me what you’ve done for me

For you baby

And only you baby

The things I do baby

But tell me what you’ve done for me (Tell me what you’ve done for me)

Oh, tell me what you’ve done for me

(Tell me what you’ve done for me)

Tell me what you’ve done for me[Bridge: Charlie Puth] Oh—

You know I given this everything

Baby honestly

Tell me what you’ve done for me I lie for you baby

I die for you baby

Cry for you baby

But tell me what you’ve done for me

For you baby

And only you baby

The things I do baby

But tell me what you’ve done for me (Tell me what you’ve done for me)

But tell me what you’ve done for me

(Tell me what you’ve done for me)

But tell me what you’ve done for me

“Done For Me” – traduzione

Cosa stai pensando?

Tu pensi che potresti stare meglio con qualcuno di nuovo

(No oh, oh baby, no oh)

Dice che te ne vuoi andare

Beh se te ne vuoi andare non ci sarà nessuno a fermarti

Non implorerò per il tuo amore

Non ti dirò perfavore

Non crollerò per terra in ginocchio

Sai che ho dato tutto

Baby onestamente

Ho mentito per te

Sono morto per te

Ho pianto per te

Ma dimmi, tu cosa hai fatto per me?

Per te baby

E solo per te baby

Le cose che faccio baby

Ma dimmi, tu cosa hai fatto per me?

Non ho mai tradito

Ho cancellato tutti perché ti mettevano a disagio

Queste accuse

Non posso scusarmi per qualcosa che non ho fatto

Non implorerò per il tuo amore

Non ti dirò perfavore

Non crollerò per terra in ginocchio

Sai che ho dato tutto

Baby onestamente

Ho mentito per te

Sono morto per te

Ho pianto per te

Ma dimmi, tu cosa hai fatto per me?

Per te baby

E solo per te baby

Le cose che faccio baby

Ma dimmi, tu cosa hai fatto per me?