Charlie Puth ft. Kehlani “Done For Me”: Video, testo & traduzione
Charlie Puth ha finalmente rilasciato il video del suo nuovo singolo “Done For Me”: guarda il videoclip in cui Charlie e Kehlani si contendono la stessa ragazza!
Ecco il video di “Done For Me” di Charlie Puth in conllaborazione con la splendida Kehlani. Il nuovo singolo anticipa l’uscita del prossimo video del catante “Voicenotes” atteso per il prossimo 11 maggio 2018.
“Done For Me” arriva dopo i precedenti singoli “Attention” e “How Long“.
Nel video di “Done For Me” c’è tanta sensualità e sia Charlie Puth che Kehlani sono presi dal sedurre la stessa ragazza. Come sound, la canzone “Done For Me” omaggia gli anni ’80 e il video stesso è presentato in modo vintage, con un’impostazione quadrata dell’immagine (4:3) e la fotografia dai colori e dalle luci un po’ retrò.
“Done For Me” – testo
Oh, oh…
What you thinking?
You think that you could be better off with somebody new
(No oh, oh baby, no)
You say you’re leaving
Well if you wanna leave there ain’t nobody stopping you
(No oh, oh baby, no) I won’t beg for your love
Won’t say please
I won’t fall to the ground on my knees
You know I’ve given this everything
Baby honestly, baby honestly I lie for you baby
I die for you baby
Cry for you baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
For you baby
And only you baby
The things I do baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me I never cheated
Deleted everyone cause they made you uncomfortable
(No oh, oh baby, no)
These accusations
I can’t apologize for something that I didn’t do
(No oh, oh baby, no) I won’t beg for your love
Won’t say please (Oh no, won’t say please)
I won’t fall to the ground on my knees (on my knees)
You know I’ve given this everything
Baby honestly, (baby honestly), baby honestly I lie for you baby
I die for you baby
Cry for you baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
For you baby
And only you baby
The things I do baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me (Tell me what you’ve done for me)
Oh, tell me what you’ve done for me
(Tell me what you’ve done for me)
Tell me what you’ve done for me[Bridge: Charlie Puth] Oh—
You know I given this everything
Baby honestly
Tell me what you’ve done for me I lie for you baby
I die for you baby
Cry for you baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
For you baby
And only you baby
The things I do baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me (Tell me what you’ve done for me)
But tell me what you’ve done for me
(Tell me what you’ve done for me)
But tell me what you’ve done for me
“Done For Me” – traduzione
Cosa stai pensando?
Tu pensi che potresti stare meglio con qualcuno di nuovo
(No oh, oh baby, no oh)
Dice che te ne vuoi andare
Beh se te ne vuoi andare non ci sarà nessuno a fermarti
Non implorerò per il tuo amore
Non ti dirò perfavore
Non crollerò per terra in ginocchio
Sai che ho dato tutto
Baby onestamente
Ho mentito per te
Sono morto per te
Ho pianto per te
Ma dimmi, tu cosa hai fatto per me?
Per te baby
E solo per te baby
Le cose che faccio baby
Ma dimmi, tu cosa hai fatto per me?
Non ho mai tradito
Ho cancellato tutti perché ti mettevano a disagio
Queste accuse
Non posso scusarmi per qualcosa che non ho fatto
Non implorerò per il tuo amore
Non ti dirò perfavore
Non crollerò per terra in ginocchio
Sai che ho dato tutto
Baby onestamente
Ho mentito per te
Sono morto per te
Ho pianto per te
Ma dimmi, tu cosa hai fatto per me?
Per te baby
E solo per te baby
Le cose che faccio baby
Ma dimmi, tu cosa hai fatto per me?