Janelle Monáe presenta il video musicale di I Like That

Tante nuove da Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe ha regalato ai fan due buone notizie oggi.

La prima riguarda la presentazione in anteprima del video musicale di “I Like That“, l’ultimo singolo promozionale estratto dal suo prossimo album “Dirty Computer” (nei negozi da questo venerdì), tramite il suo canale YouTube.

Il video musicale di I Like That mostra Janelle mentre insegna il corretto galateo nelle sale cinematografiche. Dovrebbero vederlo alcuni italiani che scalciano sempre mentre guardano i film. Probabilmente con Janelle vicino non guarderei il lungometraggio! Detto questo, la cantante si sposta successivamente sulla giungla in compagnia di altre belle ragazze e poi canta mentre si trova immersa in una vasca da bagno.

La seconda buona notizia farà felici le persone che si trovano in USA. La cantante ha annunciato il suo nuovo tour. Il “The Dirty Computer Tour” di Janelle sarà un viaggio verso 27 città e inizierà a Seattle il 2 giugno e si concluderà ad Atlanta il 4 agosto 2018.

Non sono state ancora confermate date europee ma noi ci speriamo, perché la voce di questa ragazza non è per niente male.

Janelle Monáe – I Like That (Testo Canzone):

[Verso 1]

Sometimes a mystery, sometimes I’m free

But they don’t know my mood or my attitude

Sometimes I wanna roll or stay at home

Walking contradiction, guess I’m factual and fiction

[Pre-Ritornello]

A little crazy, little sexy, little cool

Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth

I’m always left of center and that’s right where I belong

I’m the random minor note you hear in major songs

[Ritornello]

And I like that

I don’t really give a f*ck if I was just the only one

Who likes that

I never like to follow, follow all the [?] [Hook]

Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my

Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my

Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my

I like that

[Verso 2]

I don’t care what I look like but I feel good

Better than amazing, and better than I could

Told the whole world, I’m the venom and the antidote

Take a different type of girl to keep the whole world afloat

[Pre-Ritornello]

Cause I’m crazy and I’m sexy and I’m cool

Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth

I’m always left of center and that’s right where I belong

I’m the random minor note you hear in major songs

[Ritornello]

And I like that

I don’t really give a f*ck if I was just the only one

Who likes that

I never like to follow, follow all the [?] [Hook]

Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my

Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my

Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my

I like that

[Ponte]

I remember when you called me weird

We was in math class third row I was sitting by you

Right before Mr. Ammond’s class

Cause my mom couldn’t afford new J’s

Polos, thrift store, thrift clothes that was all I knew

Do you remember?

Uh, I remember when you laughed when I cut my perm off

And you rated me a six

I was like, “Damn”

But even back then with the tears in my eyes

I always knew I was the sh*t

[Ritornello]

I like that

I don’t really give a f*ck if I was just the only one

Who likes that

I never like to follow, follow all the ?

[Hook]

Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my

Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my

Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my

I like that