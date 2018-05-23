DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas presentano il video di “Anywhere”: guardalo qui

Valentina Addesso 23 maggio 2018
3

Ecco a voi il video di “Anywhere”, il brano nato dalla collaborazione di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas: guardalo adesso

È stato pubblicato e reso noto nelle ultime ore, il video ufficiale del brano “Anywhere” nato dalla collaborazione di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas. Il video si presenta molto bene, nonostante non brilli di particolare originalità. Ad ogni modo le immagini accompagnano bene le parole della canzone.

Il video di “Anywhere” di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas

Nel video si alternano le immagini di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas che si esibiscono cantando la canzone, e la storia di una coppia che vive momenti di alti e bassi. La gioia, la passione, i momenti di solitudine e di rabbia, tutte le emozioni possibili vengono espresse tramite il video e le azioni che l’uomo e la donna compiono, insieme o da soli.

La canzone “Anywhere” arriva dopo la pubblicazione delle ultime canzoni di Nick “Find You” e “Remember I Told You”, che fanno sperare nell’uscita di un nuovo album al più presto.

“Anywhere” – Testo

What’s better than the time being?
Dark skies never scare me
Fallin’, I’ll be right behind ya
It’s still me, like the very first time

Somethin’ had to be this hard
Somethin’ that I really want you
Somethin’ had to be this far
Somethin’ that I really wanted

You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me

Because I’ve loved you, yeah
It’s not important any longer to me
What are we even fightin’ over? Yeah, yeah
It’s not important any longer to me

What’s better than the time being?
Dark skies never scare me
Fallin’, I’ll be right behind ya
It’s still me, like the very first time

Somethin’ had to be this hard
Somethin’ that, I really want you
Somethin’ had to be this far
Somethin’ that I really wanted

You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me

I don’t know what to do if you’re not right beside me
I had to move, but, baby, you know where to find me

You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me

Anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
Anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
Anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me

Tags
Mostrami di più

Valentina Addesso

Amo vivere e scrivere per il cinema, la musica e le serie tv. Scrivere è per me un bisogno primario, come leggere, viaggiare e circondarmi di gatti.

Ti Potrebbe Interessare

Nick Jonas Annalisa Azaredo
2 marzo 2018
57

Nick Jonas bacia una bellissima ragazza in Australia. Di chi si tratta? | Guarda le foto!

Nick Jonas nel video di Home, la canzone inclusa nella colonna sonora del film Il Toro Ferdinando
15 febbraio 2018
18

Nick Jonas ci regala una dolce serenata per il giorno di San Valentino

Nick Jonas nel video di Home, la canzone inclusa nella colonna sonora del film Il Toro Ferdinando
13 dicembre 2017
74

Nick Jonas suona in un’arena nel video musicale di Home.

"Find you" di Nick Jonas
18 settembre 2017
28

“Find you” di Nick Jonas: guarda il video del suo nuovo singolo

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Close
Close