DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas presentano il video di “Anywhere”: guardalo qui
Ecco a voi il video di “Anywhere”, il brano nato dalla collaborazione di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas: guardalo adesso
È stato pubblicato e reso noto nelle ultime ore, il video ufficiale del brano “Anywhere” nato dalla collaborazione di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas. Il video si presenta molto bene, nonostante non brilli di particolare originalità. Ad ogni modo le immagini accompagnano bene le parole della canzone.
Il video di “Anywhere” di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas
Nel video si alternano le immagini di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas che si esibiscono cantando la canzone, e la storia di una coppia che vive momenti di alti e bassi. La gioia, la passione, i momenti di solitudine e di rabbia, tutte le emozioni possibili vengono espresse tramite il video e le azioni che l’uomo e la donna compiono, insieme o da soli.
La canzone “Anywhere” arriva dopo la pubblicazione delle ultime canzoni di Nick “Find You” e “Remember I Told You”, che fanno sperare nell’uscita di un nuovo album al più presto.
“Anywhere” – Testo
What’s better than the time being?
Dark skies never scare me
Fallin’, I’ll be right behind ya
It’s still me, like the very first time
Somethin’ had to be this hard
Somethin’ that I really want you
Somethin’ had to be this far
Somethin’ that I really wanted
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
Because I’ve loved you, yeah
It’s not important any longer to me
What are we even fightin’ over? Yeah, yeah
It’s not important any longer to me
What’s better than the time being?
Dark skies never scare me
Fallin’, I’ll be right behind ya
It’s still me, like the very first time
Somethin’ had to be this hard
Somethin’ that, I really want you
Somethin’ had to be this far
Somethin’ that I really wanted
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
I don’t know what to do if you’re not right beside me
I had to move, but, baby, you know where to find me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
You could be anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
Anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
Anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me
Anywhere right now
It ain’t hard to see
I’ll be your light
If you say the words for me