DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas presentano il video di “Anywhere”: guardalo qui

Ecco a voi il video di “Anywhere”, il brano nato dalla collaborazione di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas: guardalo adesso

È stato pubblicato e reso noto nelle ultime ore, il video ufficiale del brano “Anywhere” nato dalla collaborazione di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas. Il video si presenta molto bene, nonostante non brilli di particolare originalità. Ad ogni modo le immagini accompagnano bene le parole della canzone.

Il video di “Anywhere” di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas

Nel video si alternano le immagini di DJ Mustard e Nick Jonas che si esibiscono cantando la canzone, e la storia di una coppia che vive momenti di alti e bassi. La gioia, la passione, i momenti di solitudine e di rabbia, tutte le emozioni possibili vengono espresse tramite il video e le azioni che l’uomo e la donna compiono, insieme o da soli.

La canzone “Anywhere” arriva dopo la pubblicazione delle ultime canzoni di Nick “Find You” e “Remember I Told You”, che fanno sperare nell’uscita di un nuovo album al più presto.

“Anywhere” – Testo

What’s better than the time being?

Dark skies never scare me

Fallin’, I’ll be right behind ya

It’s still me, like the very first time

Somethin’ had to be this hard

Somethin’ that I really want you

Somethin’ had to be this far

Somethin’ that I really wanted

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

Because I’ve loved you, yeah

It’s not important any longer to me

What are we even fightin’ over? Yeah, yeah

It’s not important any longer to me

What’s better than the time being?

Dark skies never scare me

Fallin’, I’ll be right behind ya

It’s still me, like the very first time

Somethin’ had to be this hard

Somethin’ that, I really want you

Somethin’ had to be this far

Somethin’ that I really wanted

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

I don’t know what to do if you’re not right beside me

I had to move, but, baby, you know where to find me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

Anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

Anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

Anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me