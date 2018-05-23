“Entertainer” di Zayn Malik: video, testo & traduzione del singolo

Ecco il nuovo singolo di Zayn Malik dal titolo “Entertainer”: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione

Zayn Malik torna in pista con il suo nuovo singolo “Entertainer“, che arriva a circa un mese dall’uscita di “Let Me” che purtroppo non ha avuto il successo sperato.

L’ex One Direction ci regala una ballad molto intensa, che molto probabilmente riflette le emozioni di Zayn dopo la rottura con l’ex fidanzata Gigi Hadid avvenuta non molto tempo fa. I due hanno annunciato la fine della loro relazione tramite due post su Twitter, lasciando nello sconforto i fan che tifavano per loro.

Protagonista del video è lo stesso Zayn in compagnia della modella Sofia Jamora, già presente anche nel video del precedente singolo “Let Me”.

“Entertainer” di Zayn Malik – Testo

You thought you had me, didn’t you?

When you lied to my face, I could see the truth

Every step with the way I knew

How you fooled me, boo

Guess you didn’t know that you were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, and laugh with, and fuck with you

Don’t you take me for a fool

In this game, I own the rules

You were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, I laugh with, with fake it too

Don’t you take me for a fool

I’ma show you a thing or two

Never seen you comin’, I’ll turn you down

When you need me the most, I will turn you

When you need me the most, I will turn you down

Never seen me comin’, I’ll turn you down

When you need me the most, I will turn you

When you need me the most, I will turn you down

Thought that you were smarter, I’m ashamed for you

I knew it right away when you stopped lovin’ me

It happened when your touch wasn’t enough for me

Thought that you should know that you were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, and laugh with, and fuck with you

Don’t you take me for a fool

In this game, I own the rules

You were my favorite entertainer

I watch you, I laugh with, with fake it too

Don’t you take me for a fool

I’ma show you a thing or two

Never seen you comin’, I’ll turn you down

When you need me the most, I will turn you

When you need me the most, I will turn you down

Never seen me comin’, I’ll turn you down

When you need me the most, I will turn you

When you need me the most, I will turn you down

Know it’s harder to take, and let’s face it

No one’s playing your games, let’s face it

I’m bein’ straight up

I know fake love when I see it anyway

I’ma turn you down when you need me anyway, anyway, anyway

Never seen you comin’, I’ll turn you down

When you need me the most, I will turn you

When you need me the most, I will turn you down

Never seen me comin’, I’ll turn you down

When you need me the most, I will turn you

When you need me the most, I will turn you down

I know you need me the most

The most, the most

One more time

Traduzione

Pensavi di avermi, no?

Quando mi hai mentito in faccia, potevo vedere la verità

Ogni passo della strada che conoscevo

Come mi hai preso in giro

Penso che avresti dovuto sapere che eri la mia intrattenitrice preferita

Ti guardo e rido e faccio l’amore con te

Non prendermi per pazzo

In questo gioco, io ho le regole

Tu eri la mia intrattenitrice preferita

Ti guardo, rido con te e fingo anche

Non prendermi per pazzo

Ti mostrerò una o due cose

Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto

Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto, Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Pensavo che fossi più intelligente, mi vergogno per te

Lo sapevo fin da subito quando hai smesso di amarmi

è successo quando il tuo tocco non era abbastanza per me

Penso che avresti dovuto sapere che eri la mia intrattenitrice preferita

Ti guardo e rido e faccio l’amore con te

Non prendermi per pazzo

In questo gioco, io ho le regole

Tu eri la mia intrattenitrice preferita

Ti guardo, rido con te e fingo anche

Non prendermi per pazzo

Ti mostrerò una o due cose

Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto

Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto, Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

So che è difficile da assimilate, e ammettiamolo

Nessuno sta giocando ai tuoi giochi, ammettiamolo, conosco l’amore find quando lo vedo comunque

Ti rifiuterò e tu avrai bisogno di me comunque, comunque, comunque

Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto

Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto, Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò

So che hai bisogno di me più che mai

Più che mai, più che mai

Ancora una volta