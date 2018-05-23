“Entertainer” di Zayn Malik: video, testo & traduzione del singolo
Ecco il nuovo singolo di Zayn Malik dal titolo “Entertainer”: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione
Zayn Malik torna in pista con il suo nuovo singolo “Entertainer“, che arriva a circa un mese dall’uscita di “Let Me” che purtroppo non ha avuto il successo sperato.
L’ex One Direction ci regala una ballad molto intensa, che molto probabilmente riflette le emozioni di Zayn dopo la rottura con l’ex fidanzata Gigi Hadid avvenuta non molto tempo fa. I due hanno annunciato la fine della loro relazione tramite due post su Twitter, lasciando nello sconforto i fan che tifavano per loro.
Protagonista del video è lo stesso Zayn in compagnia della modella Sofia Jamora, già presente anche nel video del precedente singolo “Let Me”.
“Entertainer” di Zayn Malik – Testo
You thought you had me, didn’t you?
When you lied to my face, I could see the truth
Every step with the way I knew
How you fooled me, boo
Guess you didn’t know that you were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, and laugh with, and fuck with you
Don’t you take me for a fool
In this game, I own the rules
You were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, I laugh with, with fake it too
Don’t you take me for a fool
I’ma show you a thing or two
Never seen you comin’, I’ll turn you down
When you need me the most, I will turn you
When you need me the most, I will turn you down
Never seen me comin’, I’ll turn you down
When you need me the most, I will turn you
When you need me the most, I will turn you down
Thought that you were smarter, I’m ashamed for you
I knew it right away when you stopped lovin’ me
It happened when your touch wasn’t enough for me
Thought that you should know that you were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, and laugh with, and fuck with you
Don’t you take me for a fool
In this game, I own the rules
You were my favorite entertainer
I watch you, I laugh with, with fake it too
Don’t you take me for a fool
I’ma show you a thing or two
Never seen you comin’, I’ll turn you down
When you need me the most, I will turn you
When you need me the most, I will turn you down
Never seen me comin’, I’ll turn you down
When you need me the most, I will turn you
When you need me the most, I will turn you down
Know it’s harder to take, and let’s face it
No one’s playing your games, let’s face it
I’m bein’ straight up
I know fake love when I see it anyway
I’ma turn you down when you need me anyway, anyway, anyway
Never seen you comin’, I’ll turn you down
When you need me the most, I will turn you
When you need me the most, I will turn you down
Never seen me comin’, I’ll turn you down
When you need me the most, I will turn you
When you need me the most, I will turn you down
I know you need me the most
The most, the most
One more time
Traduzione
Pensavi di avermi, no?
Quando mi hai mentito in faccia, potevo vedere la verità
Ogni passo della strada che conoscevo
Come mi hai preso in giro
Penso che avresti dovuto sapere che eri la mia intrattenitrice preferita
Ti guardo e rido e faccio l’amore con te
Non prendermi per pazzo
In questo gioco, io ho le regole
Tu eri la mia intrattenitrice preferita
Ti guardo, rido con te e fingo anche
Non prendermi per pazzo
Ti mostrerò una o due cose
Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto
Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto, Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Pensavo che fossi più intelligente, mi vergogno per te
Lo sapevo fin da subito quando hai smesso di amarmi
è successo quando il tuo tocco non era abbastanza per me
Penso che avresti dovuto sapere che eri la mia intrattenitrice preferita
Ti guardo e rido e faccio l’amore con te
Non prendermi per pazzo
In questo gioco, io ho le regole
Tu eri la mia intrattenitrice preferita
Ti guardo, rido con te e fingo anche
Non prendermi per pazzo
Ti mostrerò una o due cose
Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto
Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto, Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
So che è difficile da assimilate, e ammettiamolo
Nessuno sta giocando ai tuoi giochi, ammettiamolo, conosco l’amore find quando lo vedo comunque
Ti rifiuterò e tu avrai bisogno di me comunque, comunque, comunque
Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto
Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Non mi hai visto arrivare, ti rifiuto, Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
Quando avrai bisogno di me più che mai, ti rifiuterò
So che hai bisogno di me più che mai
Più che mai, più che mai
Ancora una volta