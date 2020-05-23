Se non conosci Clara Mae devi rimediare a questa tua mancanza.

Chi è Clara Mae?

Clara Hagman (nata il 9 luglio 1991), conosciuta professionalmente come Clara Mae, è una cantante svedese attualmente sotto contratto discografico con l’Atlantic Records. Ha pubblicato due importanti singoli, “I’m Not Her” e “I Forgot”. Dal 2009 al 2012, Clara Mae è stata un membro della band svedese, Ace of Base. Nel 2016, è stata protagonista e co-autore della canzone “Taped Up Heart“, che ha raggiunto il 21° posto nella classifica Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs.

La nuova canzone Overused

Clara Mae ha deciso che venerdì era la giornata giusta per pubblicare il suo bop emotivo dal titolo “Overused”, una collaborazione con Gnash.

Di cosa parla Overused? Affronta una relazione a cui è meglio dire basta. La Mae dice che vuole staccare la spina da questa storia d’amore prima che si verifichino dei danni reali.

“Forse dovremmo lasciarla così com’è? Perché non c’è niente di meglio di questo”, cantano sul ritornello accattivante i due cantanti.

Cosa ha ispirato il singolo principale dell’Ep Drunk On Emotions di Clara (in uscita il 21 agosto)?

“E se me ne andassi ora prima che la realtà entri in azione, prima dei litigi e del dolore”, spiega. “Prima dell’abuso. Allora posso guardare indietro e ricordare solo i momenti felici.”

Quel sentimento è condiviso anche dal rapper statunitense Gnash.

“Clara e io volevamo fare qualcosa per identificare un particolare status di una qualsiasi relazione o situazione”, aggiunge. “Con la mia partner, l’amore è sempre reale, ma a volte litighiamo. Va bene litigare, ma sono situazioni che vengono facilmente fraintese quando non si chiariscono.”

Guarda il video di “Overused” di Clara e gnash qui sopra. Ti lasciamo al testo della canzone in lingua origingale.

Dici cosa ne pensi di Overused nei commenti.

Il testo di Overused

Same place, my bed, your lips

Long nights, first touch, last kiss

We’re in that same fight, you’re right, admit

I’m afraid that we’re getting too good at this

Forgetting who we are

I don’t want those late nights, long drives in your car

To get in the way of our big dreams that we shared in the dark

What if we want something different?

What if we’re better apart?

Before we take it too far

Maybe we should leave it as it is?

‘Cause it doesn’t get better than this

But we don’t know when to quit

‘Cause it doesn’t get better than this

Happy tears then I’m feeling sad

Best and worst that I ever had

I don’t wanna see us end like that

You talk, I hear you speak

But I don’t hear a thing

It’s always I try, you cry, so I

I’m afraid that we’re getting too good at this

Forgetting who we are

I don’t want those late nights, long drives in your car

To get in the way of our big dreams that we shared in the dark

What if we want something different?

What if we’re better apart?

I think it’s time that we talk

Maybe we should leave it as it is?

‘Cause it doesn’t get better than this

But we don’t know when to quit

‘Cause it doesn’t get better than this

Happy tears then I’m feeling sad

Best and worst that I ever had

I don’t wanna see us end like that

I don’t want you to get over me

Getting over you, getting overused

Getting over me, getting over you, getting overused

Happy tears then I’m feeling sad

Best and worst that I ever had

I don’t wanna see us end like that, mm no

Ooh, what if we walk away? (Mm)

Ooh, what if it’s all a mistake?

What if it’s 4 in the morning

Regret in bed and upset it’s too late

If we never leave it

We’re never believe it

I don’t want you to get over me

Getting over you, getting overused

Getting over me, getting over you, getting overused

Happy tears then I’m feeling sad

Best and worst that I ever had

I don’t wanna see us end like that