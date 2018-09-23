Cardi B insieme a Pardison Fontaine…

Chi è Pardison Fontaine? È il rapper che ha aiutato Cardi B a scrivere “Bodak Yellow“.

E dal momento che quella canzone si è rivelata un grande successo, il ragazzo ha poi ottenuto il compito di scrivere quasi tutti i brani dell’album di Cardi “Invasion of Privacy“.

Cardi B deve aver apprezzato il lavoro di Pardison Fontaine, e il ragazzo è stato chiamato per questa collaborazione dal titolo “Backin’ It Up“.

Questa è la stessa canzone che Cardi B ha fatto ascoltare in anteprima al post-party dei VMA il mese scorso.

La canzone è un tipico pezzo urban. Mi piace davvero molto e il ragazzo ci sa veramente fare. Ora capisco perché Cardi B lo ha premiato. Nel video musicale diBackin’ It UpCardi B sta benissimo ed è scoppiettante.

La faida tra Cardi B e Nicki Minaj continua… da cosa lo capisco? Leggete il testo in lingua inglese qui sotto.

Testo di Backin’ It Up di Cardi B e Pardison Fontaine

Ahhh

Cardi!

Turn around, fuck it all the way up

Bust it down, turn around, fuck it all the way up

Bust it down, turn around, fuck it—look

Let’s get it straight, girl, you don’t need a nigga for nothin’

Lookin’ better every day, you got that Benjamin Button

Claimin’ he don’t got a girl, you know niggas be frontin’

You don’t need no bitch comin’ up to you as a woman (ayy)

And you a boss, so you hate when niggas waste time (ayy)

You too pretty to be paused on the FaceTime (ayy)

Damn, I’m just statin’ the facts

You hate that like you hate when niggas tell you, “Relax”

What the fuck you mean, “Relax”?

You want somethin’ more than just physical (word)

It’s been a while since you met someone original (word)

You spend your time drinkin’ wine in your livin’ room

All that good pussy, can’t find the one to give it to (what?)

Issa, issa shame (issa shame)

You see me, see the squad, issa gang (issa gang)

You see him, issa bum, issa lame (issa lame)

But issa difference ‘tween me and what’s-his-name (ayy)

I swear to God, word to Mase (ayy)

I’ma drink this Henny to the face (ayy)

Fuck a condom, I’ma bring saran wrap

I can’t let no good pussy go to waste (ayy)

Back, back-backin’ it up

I’m the king of talkin’ shit, then backin’ it up (ayy)

Back, back-backin’ it up

Throw that shit over here, girl, that’s what it’s for (what you say?)

You know how to go and get a bag, don’t you? (Ayy)

You know how to make a bitch mad, don’t you (Ayy)

Make your ex wanna get it back, that’s a fact

Say it louder for the bitches in the back (Ayy)

I know to go and get a bag, don’t I (don’t I)

I know how to make a bitch mad, don’t I (yeah)

Make my ex wanna get it back, that’s a fact

Say it louder for the bitches in the back (ayy)

Back, back-backin’ it up

I’m the queen of talkin’ shit, then I’m backin’ it up (yeah)

Back, back-backin’ it up

Throw that money over here, nigga, that’s what it’s for (what you say?)

Look, said I was gettin’ some head, get-gettin’ some head

Ran down on a bitch, she almost pissed on her leg

Bitches think they fuckin’ with me, must be sick in the head

Why don’t you chill with the beef and get some chicken instead?

Got the crown, shut it down, have them hype up in the 6

If she dead, let her lay won’t bring no life into this bitch

Lookin’ this good should be a sin, you should call me cinnamon

Cardi B, bad bitch, those is fuckin’ synonyms

We see who winnin’ (see who winnin’), we see who got it (see who got it)

You see I’m still in the bank makin’ deposits (cash)

You see who switched up sides and who was solid (who was solid)

You see who stuck to the code and who forgot it

Talk about it, bitch

You know how to go and get a bag, don’t you? (Ayy)

You know how to make a bitch mad, don’t you (Ayy)

Make your ex wanna get it back, that’s a fact

Say it louder for the bitches in the back (Ayy)

I know to go and get a bag, don’t I (don’t I)

I know how to make a bitch mad, don’t I (yeah)

Make my ex wanna get it back, that’s a fact

Say it louder for the bitches in the back (ayy)

Back, back-backin’ it up

I’m the king of talkin’ shit, then backin’ it up (ayy)

Back, back-backin’ it up

Throw that shit over here, girl, that’s what it’s for (what you say?)