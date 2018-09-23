Una canzone anonima per Payne.
Avevate dimenticato l’ultimo singolo diLiam Payne?
Sinceramente io si… questa traccia non la ricordavo proprio. Comunque il cantante ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale di “First Time“, una collaborazione con French Montana.
Un giudizio? Il video musicale non mi piace proprio e nemmeno la canzone, anche se ho apprezzato alcune caratteristiche di quest’ultima, tipo il tocco melodico alla Enrique Iglesias.
Con il passare del tempo penso che Liam sia stato fortunato con “Strip That Down“, che ha raggiunto la prima posizione della radio pop USA.
Credo che sia lui la prossima ex star degli One Direction a cadere nel dimenticatoio dopo Louis Tomlinson.
Magari mi sbaglierò, ma la direzione sembra proprio quella. Io l’ho sempre detto, l’unico che ha classe la dentro è Harry Styles.
Testo di First Time di Liam Payne e French Montana
Montana, you know what it is when you hear that (haan)
I always pick up on the first time, ooh (way up there)
I been hoping you would check on me
I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh
Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me (ay, ay, ay)
Cómo Estás?, you make me crazy
I’m seeing red, that’s on the daily now
Girl, you a savage, you ain’t no lady
You know my style, been smokin’ lately, yeah
Ooh, I’m trying to find it
Get you in private, rush up behind it, yeah
Ooh, don’t wanna be friends we tried it
I’m never on silent, yeah
I always pick up on the first time, ooh (ay)
I been hoping you would check on me
I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh
Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me, oh no, no, no
Ooh, hey, yeah-yeah
Ooh, oh no, no, no
Ooh, yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me
You brush me off, yeah, you know I hate It
You playing tough now, don’t try to fake It
Girl, you a savage, you ain’t no lady
It’s been a while, I’m counting days, yeah
Ooh, I’m trying to find it
Get you in private, rush up behind it, yeah
Ooh, don’t wanna be friends we tried it
I’m never on silent, yeah
I always pick up on the first time, ooh (ay)
I been hoping you would check on me
I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh
Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me, oh no, no, no
Ooh, hey yeah
Ooh, oh no, no, no
Ooh, yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me
Montana
She’s a savage like Rihanna
She loves cars, she loves diamonds
She loves stars and watches that be timeless
I’ma put’ in my time
I mean really grind, coups that be silly
If that ring around your finger’s half a milli
Man we pick up, pick up, when I pull up, pull up
We them boys, boys
Top down but my hood up, ah
Tryna fight it like Tyson, but she snipe me with a rifle
That’s the worst thing, pick up on the first ring
I always pick up on the first time, ooh
I been hoping you would check on me
I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh
Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me, oh no, no, no
Ooh, yeah…
Ooh, oh no, no, no
Ooh, yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me
Oh no, no, no
Ooh, I been hoping you would check on me
I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh
Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me
