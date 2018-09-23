Una canzone anonima per Payne.

Avevate dimenticato l’ultimo singolo diLiam Payne?

Sinceramente io si… questa traccia non la ricordavo proprio. Comunque il cantante ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale di “First Time“, una collaborazione con French Montana.

Un giudizio? Il video musicale non mi piace proprio e nemmeno la canzone, anche se ho apprezzato alcune caratteristiche di quest’ultima, tipo il tocco melodico alla Enrique Iglesias.

Con il passare del tempo penso che Liam sia stato fortunato con “Strip That Down“, che ha raggiunto la prima posizione della radio pop USA.

Credo che sia lui la prossima ex star degli One Direction a cadere nel dimenticatoio dopo Louis Tomlinson.

Magari mi sbaglierò, ma la direzione sembra proprio quella. Io l’ho sempre detto, l’unico che ha classe la dentro è Harry Styles.

Testo di First Time di Liam Payne e French Montana

Montana, you know what it is when you hear that (haan)

I always pick up on the first time, ooh (way up there)

I been hoping you would check on me

I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh

Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me (ay, ay, ay)

Cómo Estás?, you make me crazy

I’m seeing red, that’s on the daily now

Girl, you a savage, you ain’t no lady

You know my style, been smokin’ lately, yeah

Ooh, I’m trying to find it

Get you in private, rush up behind it, yeah

Ooh, don’t wanna be friends we tried it

I’m never on silent, yeah

I always pick up on the first time, ooh (ay)

I been hoping you would check on me

I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh

Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me, oh no, no, no

Ooh, hey, yeah-yeah

Ooh, oh no, no, no

Ooh, yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me

You brush me off, yeah, you know I hate It

You playing tough now, don’t try to fake It

Girl, you a savage, you ain’t no lady

It’s been a while, I’m counting days, yeah

Ooh, I’m trying to find it

Get you in private, rush up behind it, yeah

Ooh, don’t wanna be friends we tried it

I’m never on silent, yeah

I always pick up on the first time, ooh (ay)

I been hoping you would check on me

I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh

Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me, oh no, no, no

Ooh, hey yeah

Ooh, oh no, no, no

Ooh, yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me

Montana

She’s a savage like Rihanna

She loves cars, she loves diamonds

She loves stars and watches that be timeless

I’ma put’ in my time

I mean really grind, coups that be silly

If that ring around your finger’s half a milli

Man we pick up, pick up, when I pull up, pull up

We them boys, boys

Top down but my hood up, ah

Tryna fight it like Tyson, but she snipe me with a rifle

That’s the worst thing, pick up on the first ring

I always pick up on the first time, ooh

I been hoping you would check on me

I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh

Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me, oh no, no, no

Ooh, yeah…

Ooh, oh no, no, no

Ooh, yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me

Oh no, no, no

Ooh, I been hoping you would check on me

I can’t stop thinking ‘bout the first time, ooh

Yeah, It’s like you put a spell on me