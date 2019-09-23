È il brano che anticipa l’album –previsto entro la fine dell’anno– e che decreta il loro ritorno dopo “Freedom Child” rilasciato nel 2017.

Loro sono i The Script e il nuovo singolo si intitola “The Last Time”.

Un sound inconfondibile che va a ricordare quello dei grandi successi della band irlandese, come “The Man Who Can’t Be Move” e “Breakever”.

La canzone parla di quell’intensa sensazione che provi quando realizzi che potresti essere in presenza della persona che ami per l’ultima volta.

“Dicevamo che sarebbe durata, come è possibile che sia l’ultima volta?

Sto cercando di prenderti la mano ma è come se la mia mano fosse legata

Tu dicevi che sarebbe stato per sempre, ora non sarai mai più mia”

Il video ufficiale ripercorre la storia di una coppia che nel momento di rottura non può fare a meno di ricordare i momenti più belli e spensierati vissuti insieme intervallati dalle tensioni.

“Penso al primo bacio

Che ha portato alla prima notte

Penso al primo battibecco

Che ha portato alla prima discussione”

Per settimane la band aveva condiviso immagini scattate nello studio di registrazione, mantenendo così aggiornati i fan e rendendoli partecipi del lavoro che stava avvenendo dietro le quinte.

“Come se non fossimo mai andati via” con queste parole Danny, Mark e Glenn hanno voluto annunciare l’uscita del nuovo singolo.

Nonostante siano passati due anni dal rilascio di nuova musica, i The Script si sono tenuti impegnati tra la scrittura di un brano e l’altro e lo scorso anno si sono resi protagonisti di un mini tour che ha compreso l’Inghilterra e l’Irlanda durante il quale hanno performato in luoghi più intimi, salendo su palchi che non avevano ancora consacrato.

Ora il sesto album è alle porte e con esso la probabilità di rivederli presto in concerto.

“The Last Time” è ora diponibile su tutte le piattaforme streaming.

Contenti del loro ritorno?

Testo The Last Time

[Verse 1]

Why’s it so hard to look me in the eye?

Playing with that cross that’s on your chain

I know you only ever bite your lip

When it’s something you’re afraid to say

[Pre-Chorus]

Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?

Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?

This is the last thing I would ever have done to you

This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me

[Chorus]

We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied

You said we’d be forever, now you never ever be mine (Oh-oh-oh)

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

[Verse 2]

You practised this many times before

But I guess you get it right today

Leaving that ring I gave you in the drawer

But you taking every single part of me

[Pre-Chorus]

Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?

Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?

This is the last thing I would ever have done to you

This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me

[Chorus]

We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? (Oh-oh-oh)

I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied (Oh-oh-oh)

You said we’d be forever, now you never ever be mine (Oh-oh-oh)

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh

[Post-Chorus]

I think of the first kiss

That lead to the first night

Whoa, whoa

I think of the first tiff

That lead to the first fight

Whoa, whoa

Ooh

[Chorus]

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied, mmm

We always said we’d be forever, now you never ever be mine, ooh (Oh-oh-oh)

We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh, ooh

[Post-Chorus]

I think of the first kiss

That lead to the first night

Whoa (First night), whoa (Whoa)

I think of the first tiff

That lead to the first fight

Whoa, whoa, oh

[Outro]

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

Traduzione del testo di The Last Time

[Verso 1]

Perchè è così difficile guardarmi negli occhi?

Mentre giochi con la croce sulla tua collana

Lo so che ti mordi il labbro solo

Quando hai paura di dire qualcosa

[Pre-Ritornello]

È questa l’ultima volta che pongo i miei occhi su di te?

È questa l’ultima volta che ti vedrò andare via?

Questa è l’ultima cosa che avrei mai potuto farti

Questa è l’ultima cosa che avrei pensato tu potessi farmi

[Ritornello]

Dicevamo che sarebbe durata, come è possibile che sia l’ultima volta?

Sto cercando di prenderti la mano ma è come se la mia mano fosse legata

Tu dicevi che sarebbe stato per sempre, ora non sarai mai più mia (Oh-oh-oh)

Tu dicevi che sarebbe durata, come è possibile che sia l’ultima volta?

[Verso 2]

Ci hai provato molte volte in passato

Ma direi che lo stai facendo davvero oggi

Mentre lasci l’anello che ti ho dato nel cassetto

Ma prendi ogni singola parte di me

[Pre-Ritornello]

È questa l’ultima volta che pongo i miei occhi su di te?

È questa l’ultima volta che ti vedrò andare via?

Questa è l’ultima cosa che avrei mai potuto farti

Questa è l’ultima cosa che avrei pensato tu potessi farmi

[Ritornello]

Dicevamo che sarebbe durata, come è possibile che sia l’ultima volta? (Oh-Oh-Oh)

Sto cercando di prenderti la mano ma è come se la mia mano fosse legata (Oh-Oh-Oh)

Tu dicevi che sarebbe stato per sempre, ora non sarai mai più mia (Oh-oh-oh)

Tu dicevi che sarebbe durata, come è possibile che sia l’ultima volta? (Oh)

[Post-Ritornello]

Penso al primo bacio

Che ha portato alla prima notte

Whoa, whoa

Penso al primo battibecco

Che ha portato alla prima discussione

Whoa, whoa

Ooh

[Ritornello]

Dicevamo che sarebbe durata, come è possibile che sia l’ultima volta?

Sto cercando di prenderti la mano ma è come se la mia mano fosse legata

Tu dicevi che sarebbe stato per sempre, ora non sarai mai più mia (Oh-oh-oh)

Tu dicevi che sarebbe durata, come è possibile che sia l’ultima volta? (Oh)

[Post-Ritornello]

Penso al primo bacio

Che ha portato alla prima notte

Whoa (prima notte), whoa (whoa)

Penso al primo battibecco

Che ha portato alla prima discussione

Whoa, whoa

Ooh

[Outro]

Tu dicevi che sarebbe durata, come è possibile che sia l’ultima volta?